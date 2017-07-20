How A 'Shock' Is Amplified

Here's a quick rundown of the risk and how a shock gets amplified.

There's a reason why this is on everyone's radar.

Global fund managers now list "crash in bond market" as the number one tail risk.

Right, so on Wednesday, we got the results of BofAML's latest fund manager survey and guess what?

This:

3 biggest tail risks: crash in bond markets (28%), Fed/ECB policy mistake (27%), China credit tightening (15%).

You don't have to be a rates strategist to surmise that risk number one ("crash in bond markets") is directly related to risk number two (central bank "policy mistake").

Simply put, you can roll those up into one: "tantrum risk" or, if you like, "rate shock risk."

The reason this is front and center on fund managers' minds is largely attributable to what we saw in the wake of Mario Draghi's comments in Sintra, Portugal on June 27.

"Sintra" has becoming synonymous with "screwup" for one very simple reason: the coordinated hawkish rhetoric triggered a mini-tantrum in rates across developed markets:

Key to understanding why this matters is recognizing that there's a threshold for rates (TLT) beyond which equities (SPY) no longer interpret rising yields as a positive sign of normalization, but rather as a bright red warning about a policy mistake.

As long as equities view rising yields as indicative of reflation momentum, stocks will diversify against a sell-off in bonds. If, however, rates rise too far, too fast, equities will sell off in tandem - cue the tantrum.

The problem now is two-fold:

"lower for longer" rates seems to have reduced the tantrum threshold markets have become so accustomed to central banks not meaning what they say about normalization that even a hint of hawkishness triggers a staggering rise in yields (see above)

Now enter modern market innovations. CTAs, risk parity, and volatility control funds make this situation more precarious than it would normally be. In a note out Wednesday afternoon, Goldman highlights the following set of charts:

(Goldman)

Without getting too far into the weeds (if you want to go down the rabbit hole, see here), the problem with drawdowns in CTAs and risk parity is that there's only so much pain they can take before they will mechanically deleverage into a falling market, exacerbating the sell-off.

Why is this particularly relevant in the current environment? Simple: the bond side of the risk parity equation is leveraged. "Risk parity strategies remain at risk from rates volatility spilling over to risky assets, as they have larger allocation to bonds compared with traditional balanced portfolios," Goldman reminds you, in the same note mentioned above.

And guess what? CTAs are heavily exposed as well. Recall this set of charts from Deutsche Bank:

(Deutsche Bank)

The very last thing these strats need is a sudden spike in rates volatility.

What does all of this mean for regular investors?

Well, I'm glad you asked. It means you need to watch the stock/bond yield correlation very closely. Because if you see it moving closer and closer to negative territory, it means that stocks are losing their ability to offset a bond sell-off.

If you want to flip that around, you need to watch the stock/bond return correlation very closely. Because if you see it moving closer and closer to positive territory, it means that stocks are losing their ability to offset a bond sell-off.

And guess what we saw during the two-week rates mini-tantrum that started late last month? This:

(Goldman)

Connecting the dots here, a bout of rates volatility that triggers the CTA and risk parity crowds will mean they sell into a bond rout. Invariably, that would exacerbate the rates sell-off and the more acute the rates sell-off (i.e. the higher yields go), the more likely it is that the stock/bond yield correlation moves sharply negative.

That's how a rates shock gets amplified.

This is why everyone is suddenly talking about how careful the ECB needs to be on Thursday, and more generally, why you should watch the central banker speak more closely than ever in the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.