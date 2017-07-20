Rising Asset Prices: Not Caused By Emerging Markets

I read an interesting article here recently at Seeking Alpha. The author claims that an unexpected source of funds is responsible for the in-his-terms "everything bubble" driving up the price of both stocks and bonds in the US since 2008.

He argues, correctly, that traditionally, bonds and stocks tend to be negatively correlated. In fact, portfolios such as a 60/40 stock/bond mix are quite popular for their built-in shock absorption, since when stocks sink, bonds generally rise. This correlation has largely broken down though, with bonds failing to retreat during this lengthy bull market.

The author suggests the Fed's expansion of the money supply is responsible for part of this post-2008 move - which is a complicated subject, but yes, that's probably true. Then, the author goes to a much more provocative second claim, that a flood of money from emerging markets is causing a large chunk of the rally in US asset prices. Let him explain in his own words:

To put it simply, people around the world who have wealth and who are smart, know that it makes no sense to store their wealth in cash in their own countries' currencies. They have experienced first-hand what has happened to the value of those currencies for 35 or 45 years or more: all of the value has been virtually destroyed. So when they have money or make money in their own countries, whether it be personal income or business revenues or anything else, they take the cash in their local currency and they buy U.S. dollars or U.S. Treasury bonds or U.S. stocks or U.S. real estate with it. It is the only sensible thing for them to do. And every time they do this, the exchange drives the emerging market currency value down even more, and drives the value of all of the U.S. assets up even more. So long as people outside of the U.S., Japan, and Western Europe still have money and make money, this trend can continue. These buyers don't care so much about the overvaluation of U.S. stocks and bonds and real estate, or Price to Sales ratios over 2, or other such things. Those things are no big deal at all, compared to what they know is going to happen to the value of their money if they keep it in cash in their local currency. Even the dot-com crash of 2000, the housing market crash of 2007, and the stock market crash of 2008-2009 pale in comparison to the emerging market currency crashes of the 1980s and ever since.

This theory is provocative in that if it's true, it would potentially set the stage for an almost unlimited rally in US stocks.

For structural reasons, emerging market currencies will perpetually underperform developed market currencies (excessive money-printing, bad governance, incompetent central bankers, lack of enforcement of property rights, and the list goes on.)

Thus, if it's true that emerging market investors will perpetually buy US assets with their earnings, would it potentially set the stage for an almost infinite positive feedback loop sending US asset prices ever higher?

Why This Theory Breaks Down

Ultimately, however, foreign exchange is a complicated topic, and many theories that extrapolate from current trends fail to account for practical limits to any economic behavior. If you have access to a public library, find the dusty section of books on Japan taking over the world from the 1980s for a refresher. For example:

Thankfully, given relative economic performance since then, the US didn't take too many of those lessons.

Back to the emerging markets theme, however, there are at least three major issues with the thesis that EM money is largely propping up US stocks now.

First, and arguably foremost, emerging markets don't have much money in the grand scheme of things. Only China has a large economy out of the non-developed nations. And China's currency bottomed in 1995! You can hardly claim its currency outflows drove up US stocks when the Yuan has been in a bull market for the past 22 years.

Outside of China, other emerging markets simply don't have large enough GDPs to matter much to global asset prices. Brazil's economy is still smaller than Italy's. Australia, a country of just 24 million people, has a larger GDP than Mexico, Turkey, or Indonesia. It's safe to say that there simply aren't enough dollars of wealth in emerging markets to move US asset prices much. Apple (AAPL), as an independent nation, would be the world's 17th largest economy if ranked by its market cap.

The second problem with the EM powering US stocks thesis is that EM investors don't need to move their assets to developed markets for safekeeping. Yes, it is true that in nominal terms, emerging markets' currencies perpetually go down. And that certainly sounds bad. However, in real terms, this is very much not the case.

What matters is whether local interest rates are higher than local inflation rates. In Colombia for example, where my fiancée has a bank account, we can get 6% on a short-term CD. In the US, I'd get one or two percent on a same duration CD. You can point to the US Dollar/Colombian Peso exchange rate and say, yes, Colombia's currency tends to lose value over time.

However, when you earn an extra 5%/year in risk-free assets in local currency, it makes up for a lot of devaluation. In fact, the Peso would have to lose half its value every fourteen years for it to be preferable to move money to the US rather than leaving it at home. It certainly could lose half its value versus the dollar over the next 14 years, but that's a far different bet than simply saying it will go down (which we can be quite confident of).

A tour around various emerging markets show real returns on bonds (and even cash) tends to be quite positive. South Africa, for example (source):

South Africans could reliably increase their purchasing power by 4% a year in local currency in their bonds. And that's despite the Rand getting walloped in nominal terms versus the US dollar. So why bother with taking currency risk and leaving the safety of their home market?

Overall, emerging market bonds have outperformed developed market bonds significantly over the past 20 years. Not only do they not perpetually lose money due to FX drag, they actually post a fairly large increase in returns as compared to US treasuries:

To make a long story short, investors aren't fools. It is well-known that emerging market currencies devalue over time, and thus interest rates in countries with unstable currencies are market-priced significantly higher to account for this risk. The concept of "carry trade" and various FX strategies revolve around this fundamental concept. No one would leave money in emerging markets (and certainly hedge funds wouldn't invest in them) if they were guaranteed to underperform developed markets in perpetuity.

Finally, the theory that EM money flows are powering the US stock market doesn't work because it's a constant correlation. Emerging market currencies consistently go down, however, US stocks don't always go up. What explains the weakness in US stocks in the 1970s or 2001-03 if this model were true? It's also worth remembering that US stocks dove in 1997 as the Asian emerging market currencies tanked during the so-called "Asian Contagion." If money fleeing EM were responsible for rising US stock prices, there should have been a safe haven bid during this crisis; the opposite occurred.

A More Likely Explanation

The idea that emerging market inflows are powering both US stocks and bonds is a novel one. And yes, sometimes foreign money does move asset prices for extended periods of time - Japan and US real estate prices in the 1980s being one example. China and Canadian housing prices being another more recent iteration of this classic theme.

However, emerging markets simply aren't big enough to power the sort of move we've seen in US stocks and bonds in recent years. You don't add untold trillions of dollars to the overall US market cap because of marginal buying from Mexico or Malaysia.

I do think foreign money has helped power the rally, but the more likely suspects are from Europe and Japan. Both of those economies have been painfully sluggish from 2008-onward (and arguably before then), and both have extremely low real interest rates (often negative). It's tempting for investors in those countries (who have far more real assets than EM-based players) to move money to the US to enjoy higher yields and which offer more promising growth equities.

You can point to China as a possible exception. It does have a large enough GDP and base of billionaires to influence global asset markets heavily. However, as noted above, the Chinese currency bottomed 22 years ago and has been largely rising since then. Thus, it doesn't support the weakening EM currency propping up global markets theme either.

This bull market has been going on for what seems like forever. US stocks seem quite overvalued. It's quite tempting to think we're in some sort of new paradigm, for whatever possible reason. However, the normal laws of economics still apply; the US hasn't entered an infinite feedback loop due to changing currency prices. Even if emerging market currencies continue to tank, it won't necessarily lead to rising stock prices in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have positions in several foreign currencies, including the Mexican and Colombian Pesos.