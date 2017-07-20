Whole Foods: No Point In Holding

Introduction

When the news of Amazon (AMZN) buying Whole Foods (WFM) broke, long-term investors found themselves left with mixed feelings. On the one hand, they were happy for the immediate gain from the unexpected offer, on the other they were disappointed because it was much below the all-time high of $65 in 2013. After the news has sunk in and the speculation about other contenders coming forward has lessened, most investors are asking themselves whether or not to hold on to their position. This article compares pros and cons of holding the stock.

Is there going to be another buyer?

To answer that question, one needs to understand why Amazon wants to buy the grocery chain. This would show how much Amazon values the target vs. how much other contenders might value it. The main reason at the basis of Amazon's move is its intention to build an overall infrastructure that is able to collect data from users online and offline and then use that data to tailor its offers perfectly on- and offline. This would give Amazon a decisive competitive advantage with respect to other stores. Margins in brick-and-mortar retailing are most of the time so slim that retailers have become increasingly focused on using data with the intention of selling more to consumers rather than trying to improve their margins by lowering costs or increasing prices.

Since collecting and analyzing the data gathered from costumers is not an easy task, retailers such as Whole Foods have turned to third parties like Dunnhumby, Infor, and Nielsen instead of developing their own infrastructure. Amazon comes in with its unique analytical capabilities together with an enormous data set none of the other retailers have.

Combining data streams from online and offline shopping will eventually lead to synergies other retailers can't achieve. This consideration, together with Whole Foods' strong brand, relatively high margins, and premium locations, makes the organic retailer a valuable target to Amazon.

Other retailers that may want to buy Whole Foods are primarily driven by stopping Amazon's invasion in the brick-and-mortar retail business. But they are aware that this is going to be eventually just a temporary delay. At the same time, they can hardly expect to unleash the same synergies Amazon will enjoy from its data, which makes Whole Foods' stock much less valuable for them. This leads to the conclusion that it is unlikely that there is somebody out there willing to pay more for Whole Foods than Amazon would.

Is there a possibility that Amazon will improve its bid?

In the light of the data synergies exposed above, Amazon's offer seems to be low. It also seems to be low compared to Whole Foods' historical stock prices. On the other hand, before the offer came in Whole Foods' shares seemed to be expensive at a PE ratio around 35 and a rather unexciting outlook for future growth. So, with no other contender, there seems to be little chance that Amazon is going to improve its offer.

Is there a chance that the deal doesn't go through?

At this point, the probability that the acquisition doesn't go through seems to be low as well. Nevertheless, it is important to take this eventuality into account because the share price would take a strong hit. One possible reason for endangering this transaction is Amazon's lofty share price that seems to be detached from fundamentals. Should it crash for some reason, Jeff Bezos might have difficulties to justify the acquisition in front of concerned shareholders. A second possibility is that employees will jeopardize the deal. Amazon is known for being a very demanding employer. Whole Foods, on the other hand, has put a lot of effort into caring in a way for its employees would reflect the company's values of doing "greater good." No wonder Whole Foods' employees are not exactly happy right now, also because there is a good chance that they will be replaced gradually by technology once Amazon takes over. The unions have already reported their concerns to antitrust enforcers.

Conclusion

From the above analysis we may conclude that there is the only a slight probability for a higher bid, but, it won't be much higher. There is also a small probability of the deal falling through, which may lead to a pronounced downside. There is no precise way to translate these qualitative considerations into hard numbers, so what follows should be seen as an aid to make the right decision, rather than an attempt to come up with a good estimate.

An expected value is defined as the sum of all possible values of a variable, each multiplied by the probability of its occurrence. Let's say the probability that a higher bid comes in is 0.05 and that it will increase the share price by 10%. The probability that the deal gets canceled is also 0.05, and in that case, the share takes a hit of -20%. This leaves us with a 0.9 probability that the deal goes through as is with no significant changes in the stock price. Thus, the expected value of the variation of Whole Foods' share price is given by

As mentioned before, the choice of the probabilities and the choice of the price variations are rather arbitrary. Furthermore, readers might have completely different view on the factors determining the probabilities of the three possible events. Hence, they may insert their own values into the above equation. The bottom line is that if the expected value turns out to be negative, there is no point in holding on to this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.