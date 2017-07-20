Textron Could Be Set To Explode

Textron reached a low point in January of 2017, and may have been sold off. This could make the price now more attractive.

Textron makes drones, which is great for its military function, but drones are also becoming more popular in the public sector with commercial and private uses.

All the experts point to popular stocks to buy this year, and they are not too surprising. Safe bets are stocks like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Garmin (GRMN) or General Motors (GM). [Read my previous article: Why General Motors Is A Good Stock To Ride In 2017.]

Those are all fairly safe really, but they are also very popular which means the price will not be cheap. For the remainder of 2017, it might be good to latch on to a less known company that has all the potential you need to reap a nice return on your investment. That company also needs to have some staying power too though.

Another consideration is that things often do not go as expected, and if everyone is predicting something, that often lessens the chance of it actually happening.

With all that in mind, a stock we like a lot is Textron (TXT). This electronics firm is not tiny, but not huge. It has been overlooked, or perhaps just not big enough to get that much media attention. Even so, a perfect storm is brewing for this one to catch fire.

This company is behind Bell Helicopters, as well as owning Cessna and Beechcraft. It also makes armored military vehicles, drones, electronic military equipment and things of this nature. The recent election put people in power who say they want a stronger defense, and they want to fight terror in a more military type fashion.

This is promising for any company involved in defense. Add to that the electronics and aviation aspects, and this is a great fit. Drones are also gaining in popularity with the general population. There should be plenty of military interest in drones as well, but adding them becoming more popular in the mainstream gives them a chance to be a long time starter in the lineup of major players.

We like this stock mostly because of its potential. The table is set, so good things could happen. This company has also weathered some storms that were not so perfect, and that may be another reason to consider buying it now. In January of this year, on the same day that the DOW hit 20,000, Textron went down 5.4 percent.

Defense contractor Textron ran into handful of headwinds on Wednesday, sending TXT to an eye-popping loss of 5.4%. Chief among the reasons for the setback was last quarter’s numbers. The name behind Bell helicopters and Cessna airplanes earned 80 cents per share on revenue of $3.82 billion, but analysts were collectively expecting a profit of 87 cents per share of TXT and a top line of $4.01 billion. Things aren’t expected to improve anytime soon either. For fiscal 2017, Textron foresees posting a profit of between $2.50 and $2.70 per share of TXT, versus the market’s estimate of $2.92.

Sources: investorplace.com

This led some experts to trash the stock, calling it one of the worst out there. That may have scared some people off, and could make it an even better deal as people may want to unload it.

The problem back in January was that it failed to meet expectations for the final quarter of 2016, but not by that much. It earned 80 cents per share, and it had projected to earn 87, so it was not like it was a deep crash.

Source: investorplace.com

It is true that it started the year at $50.30, and went downhill rather fast. On Jan. 25, it fell to $46.23 mostly because of the quarterly reports. By Feb. 15, it was above $49, almost where it started the year. It fell back to 45 in March, but by mid July, it was back up to $49.64.

Those that were calling it a bad stock in January were not wrong, but we feel they were looking at the past and present, not considering the future. This stock is a good buy because of the potential it has for future growth.

Forecast Earnings Growth From nasdaq.com: Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 9.1%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -3.86% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 17.42% over this year's forecasted earnings. Data Provider: Data is provided by Zacks Investment Research

Source

Source

Historically, this company has seen some highs and lows, and some have been drastic. Even so, for the most part, it has grown steadily over the years. Textron was trading at about $20 in 2003, and grew slow but steady through 2007 when it passed the $40 mark.

It did have a sharp rise and was close to $70 as 2008 began. With the rest of the economy, it shrank drastically then, falling to less than $10 early in 2009. It grew steadily from there and passed $40 again early in 2014. In 2015, it was at $46 and fell back to a low of $32 as 2016 began. In December, it had bounced back up to $48 before taking that tumble again in January. As of July 2015, it was back up to $49.

Its earnings were indeed less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2016, and for that reason, some eyes were raised when it purchased Arctic Cat early in 2017. This is an ATV company, and it could be seen as Textron spreading its base even further. That certainly should not hurt the company and could help it.

The greater appeal though is in electronics and defense, especially as that relates to drones. Not that many companies make drones, and they are becoming more popular.

With the President saying he wants to spend more on defense, that should bode well for any defense contractor company. Textron is a leader in military equipment especially in the electronics area, and could stand to benefit greatly from a defense buildup. Drones should also play a big role in the military, so that should help as well.

Source: Rob Schreckhise via Flickr

The drones may have the greatest impact in defense at the moment, but there seems to be a world of opportunity with this technology. Textron seems to have a good handle on the Drone industry and should be able to capitalize on this when it takes off. Surveying companies, and even construction companies, are seeing the value of using drones. Even FedEx (NYSE:FDX) may start using them. If that happens this could be a boom for companies like Textron.

The value of this company then, is in its potential. Its performance in the past has been decent at times, but not great. But if you consider all the areas it is involved in, and look at the current political landscape, there seems to be a lot of potential. Of course, a lot will depend on what other companies do, and how many contracts Textron gets with the government, but there seems to be a lot of potential.

The stock is on an upward trend, but you can still get it at a pretty good price. Its past performance has not been outstanding as noted, and that may be a good thing. It is a hidden gem, as some have said. It is flying under the radar, meaning that a lot of investors are not going to create a rush on Textron stock. This could also be a stock you could buy in a small amount and watch closely, buying up more as it starts to unfold as a valuable product.

While there may be stocks that will outperform this one, we think Textron is poised to have some great growth very soon. It is a good value from an investment standpoint, because the environment is right. It may not be what you would put everything in, but this could well be a valuable part of a strong portfolio going forward in 2017 and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.