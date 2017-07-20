Kinder Morgan: It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), one of the world's largest energy infrastructure companies, has recently delivered blowout quarterly results. But I believe nothing may have pleased investors more than the company's plan to grow dividends by 60% next year.

Kinder Morgan is notoriously known for two things - it helped found but later abandoned the MLP business model (though it continues to trade like an MLP) and slashed dividends by 74% in late-2015, just weeks after it said that it could grow dividends by 6% to 10%. Since then, the company has kept dividends flat. Yesterday, Kinder Morgan released its second quarter results in which it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis, which is in-line with the previous payout. The company is offering a dividend yield of 2.54%, as per yesterday's closing price.

However, Kinder Morgan also said that starting from 1Q18, it will increase the annual dividend to $0.80 per share. From there, the company expects to increase the payout by 25% per year to $1.00 per share in 2019 and $1.25 per share in 2020. In other words, the company has promised to grow dividends by 2.5-times by the end of the decade. At the latest share price, the 2020 dividend translates into a yield of 6.35%.

Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan posted impressive second quarter results. For the three months ended June 2017, the company posted 7.1% year-over-year increase in revenues to $3.37 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA clocked in at $1.73 billion, down just 1.9% from a year earlier. Adjusted profits were $0.14 per share, flat from a year earlier. Distributable cash flows dipped slightly from $1.05 billion, or $0.47 per share, in 2Q16 to $1.02 billion, or $0.46 per share. Although earnings and DCF have fallen slightly, that's not surprising considering that Kinder Morgan has been saying that it will report adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion and DCF of $4.46 billion in 2017, which is lower than the EBITDA of $7.25 billion and DCF of $4.51 billion seen in 2016. It reaffirmed that guidance in the latest quarterly results.

Moreover, Kinder Morgan continues to generate strong levels of cash flows which have allowed it to easily fund the dividends. In 2Q17, the company's adjusted earnings and distributable cash flows provided strong distribution coverage of 1.12x and 3.7x respectively. The company said that it ended the quarter with $743 million of excess DCF above the dividend. The company will release a cash flow statement in the coming days which will shed additional light on the its operations, but investors should expect to see strong levels of free cash flows (operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure). In the previous quarter (1Q17), the company generated $222 million of free cash flows.

However, what I particularly like about Kinder Morgan is that it has managed to slightly improve its financial health again. Remember, in 1Q17, Kinder Morgan reported a small drop in net debt from $38.2 billion a year earlier to $37.8 billion. Its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the end of 1Q17 was 5.3-times. In 2Q17, the company further reduced the net debt to $36.6 billion while its leverage ratio has fallen to 5.1-times. That's a big step in the right direction considering that a weak balance sheet with a high debt load has been one of Kinder Morgan's biggest problems. It seems like the company will achieve its long term target of a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.0-times in the short term, perhaps by early 2018.

Moreover, Kinder Morgan has also improved its project backlog which should give a much-needed relief to investors. The company has reported shrinking backlog in the last several quarters, but in 2Q17, it said that it was now working on $12.2 billion of projects, up from $11.7 billion at the end of 1Q17. The increase was driven by the addition of natural gas and CO2 projects. The company has said that its backlog (excluding CO2) will generate an average capital-to-EBITDA multiple of approximately 6.9 times. In other words, the under construction projects, once completed, will likely lift the company's adjusted EBITDA by more than $1.6 billion on an annualized basis.

In short, Kinder Morgan has promised to significantly grow dividends in 2018, and this promise is backed by the company's ability to generate strong levels of cash flows and declining debt. The company has also grown its backlog and is working on a number of projects which will play a crucial role in fueling its growth, likely from 2018. Kinder Morgan, it seems, is finally turning around.

