JPMorgan: Markets Distracted, Downside Extensions Possible

The stock market rallies of 2017 have been widespread in terms of the industry sectors that have benefited from the market's optimism and exuberance. But now that we are firmly entrenched in the slow summer trading period, these trends have started to show signs of stalling. Valuations in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) show an excellent example of these trends as the stock fell to its recent lows at the beginning of June.

But if you are a bullish investor that believes these are just the typical moves indicating summer doldrums, it should be understood that the market has largely ignored the good news in favor of profit-taking that has been seen across the banking sector as a whole. This, combined with the changing policy stance at the Federal Reserve, spell trouble for those long the stock - and bullish positions should be closed if we see a drop below the previous rally point at 82.10.

As far as the financial news media is concerned, JPMorgan has received a good deal of attention - but perhaps for the wrong reasons. JPM's record-breaking earnings performance for the previous quarter has been largely overshadowed by CEO Jim Dimon's comments about how it is 'embarrassing' to travel as an American with all of the country's regulatory red tape hampering corporate performances within the banking industry.

But while there might be a lot of truth to these comments, it is likely that Dimon probably wishes he had avoided making them as this has become the actual story rather than the major earnings boost reported in the release. This is unfortunate because the net income results of $7 billion come out to $1.82 a share, which was far above the forecast EPS of $1.58 that was anticipated by a majority of analysts.

The sidetracking political story does explain some of why we have not seen rallies in the stock but it should be understood that there are external factors, which can also be described as part of the reasoning for why valuations in JPM have not climbed higher. JPM's commercial banking businesses were particularly encouraging as the revenues of $2.1 billion and net income of $902 million indicate record revenue and profit levels. But all of this is news that has not attracted much attention when we look at what has been written in most of the media coverage.

This lack of reaction should put bullish investors on the defensive, as there are still external factors that could negatively influence the price of the stock. So, it is important to factor in the new monetary policy intentions that have been promoted by the Federal Reserve in its recent commentaries.

Here, it is clear that the Fed is more concerned with prospects for GDP growth rather than price instability at the consumer level. We can add to this the fact that wage growth has shown nothing but volatility over the last year. The growing uncertainty factor this creates is leading to rising expectations that the possibility of further interest rate increases is now something that is off the table for the remainder of this year.

Lagging consumer spending and the prospects for deflation have only been exacerbated by the systemic declines seen in energy markets, as WTI crude has held at long-term lows. This should continue to validate the weakening trends in consumer prices and make it more difficult for the Fed to pursue its previous policies to normalize US interest rates. As long as this continues, we are likely to see slower numbers in JPM's commercial banking revenues - and this could be enough to reverse whatever optimism might have existed in relation to the excellent performances seen in the company's latest quarterly reports.

All of this calls for a more protective stance for bullish investors that are not already long the stock. We are now trading in close proximity to critical resistance levels at 94.40, which could see some difficulty on its next approach. If we do start to see declines from current levels, it would create a double top in this price zone - and this could deter new entries from investors with more conservative trading strategies.

On the downside, the true line in the sand for JPM can now be seen at 82.10, as this would open the way to a test of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 67.75. CCI readings are holding at mid-levels so there is plenty of room for extension if we do see markets capitulate on the expectation that JPM has already seen its highs for the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.