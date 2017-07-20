AT&T Keeps Taking Out New Lows

As AT&T's (T) shares keep on dropping, some comments insist on the claim that AT&T's debt is a major problem going forward. I do believe that those worries are overblown, and that AT&T should do fine even in a rising rates environment.

AT&T has a relatively huge debt load, that is true -- but that is not necessarily a problem for a company. Debt levels should always be looked at relative to other metrics such as the equity a company holds, the cash flows it produces, etc., looking at debt levels in a vacuum is not very illuminative.

T Total Long Term Liabilities (Quarterly) data by YCharts

When we look at AT&T's balance sheet, earnings statement and cash flow statement, we see that the company currently has debt totaling $237 billion on its book -- a little less than twice as much as its book value. This means that the company's debt to assets ratio stands at 65% right now. This is a relatively high level of debt, but since AT&T's assets are heavily impacted by high depreciation expenses (which lower the company's book value continuously), this metric might not be the best one to evaluate AT&T's indebtedness.

When we look at the company's debt level relative to the cash flows AT&T produces, we see that its total long term debt is roughly equal to 5.8 times operating cash flows, and roughly equal to 4.7 times the company's EBITDA. Those are both rather high leverage metrics generally, but due to the fact that AT&T's business is very stable and not cyclical (which makes its cash flows pretty predictable as well), those metrics are not too high yet.

T Net Interest Income (TTM) data by YCharts

We can also take a look at AT&T's net interest income, which is -$5.0 billion -- the company pays out $5 billion in interest a year, which sounds like a lot, but which isn't very much when we compare that number to the company's dividend payments (about $12 billion a year) or its cash flows: Operating cash flows are a little more than eight times as high as AT&T's interest payments.

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

As we are in a rising rates environment now (despite the fact that interest rates are still pretty low), AT&T could come into a position where the company has to refinance its debt at higher interest rates, which would increase the company's interest expenses.

Most of AT&T's debt is fixed, but some of the issues are floating-rate notes:

source: morningstar.com

These two issues, as well as a couple of others, are floating-rate notes, which means their interest rate increases as interest rates rise. These issues total $4.9 billion -- a 100 base point increase in interest rates means that the interest expenses for these notes increase by $49 million pre-tax, which means an after-tax cost increase of about $33 million.

When we look at AT&T's debt that is currently on its books, we also see that the yield to maturity of some of its notes is vastly below the interest rate at which the notes were issued:

Look, for example, at the note I highlighted here: The note, which matures in 2040, was issued at a coupon of 7%, but now trades at a yield of just 3.9%. Despite rates rising a little over the last quarters, the yield bond investors demand from AT&T right now is vastly lower than what bond investors demanded in the past.

Even if interest rates rose by 200 base points over the next couple of years, AT&T would very likely still be able to access new debt at lower interest rates than the company has paid in the past. This is due to the fact that interest rates are still, and will be for a long time, below the interest rates we have seen ten or twenty years ago -- in 2007 the FED funds rate was 5.5%, a level we will not see again for a very long time.

AT&T thus should be able to refinance some of its debt at lower rates than the company had to pay in the past going forward, which means that the company's total interest expenses could actually decline.

But even when we want to be very conservative and assume that all the debt that matures in 2020 and earlier will be refinanced at a rate that is 200 base points higher, that means an overall relatively limited impact on AT&T's cash flows and earnings.

$22 billion of debt mature in 2020 and earlier, refinancing that debt at a rate that is 200 base points higher than what AT&T paid in the past raises the company's pre-tax expenses by just 440 million -- after taxes this means that the company's bottom line and its cash flows would see a hit of roughly $300 million.

T Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Relative to net earnings of well above $12 billion, and especially versus free cash flows of almost $17 billion that worst-case $300 million after-tax hit looks pretty small. I do not believe that investors should worry about AT&T's debt right now. As long as the company keeps performing operationally, and as long as the acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) goes over without complications, AT&T is not threatened by its debt levels at all.

Takeaway

AT&T has a high amount of debt on its balance sheet in absolute terms, but relative to the company's cash flows and earnings that debt is very manageable. Most of the company's debt trades at a fixed interest rate, thus would not be affected by rising rates, and due to the fact that the current yield of most notes is much lower than the yield at which those notes were issued, AT&T might be able to cut interest expenses when refinancing its debt, even in a rising rates environment.

Investors do not need to worry about rising rates or AT&T's debt levels, I believe. With the stock trading at 52 week lows right now, investors have the chance to enter a position with a very respectable dividend yield of 5.4%.

