Samsung Is Very Well Placed To Boom From An Increased Demand For Computer Chips

Samsung is currently very undervalued, trading at a PE of around half it's two main competitors Apple and Intel.

In Q1, 2017, 63% of Samsung's profits came from semiconductors, an area where Samsung is poised to become global number 1.

Semiconductor demand to accelerate strongly from now to 2020 - Due to IoTs, cloud data centers, smart and autonomous vehicles.

Samsung Electronics [KRX:005930] [XLON:SMSN] (OTCMKTS:OTC:SSNLF) - Price SMSN = US$1,053

Samsung is often perceived as a smartphone company and seller of electronic and other household goods. Whilst this is a part of their business, the vast majority of Samsung's business profits come from selling computer chips (semiconductors). Given we are entering the era of the Internet of Things (IoTs), cloud computing, smart cars and autonomous vehicles, Samsung is incredibly well placed to benefit in the surge in demand for semiconductors.

Samsung (SMSN) 3 year stock price graph

Semiconductor demand to accelerate strongly from now to 2020



In 2016-2017 we have seen some signs of the accelerated demand for all types of computer chips, in particular from the cloud and data centers.

As we head towards 2020, the world will become more and more connected and controlled by semiconductors. There will be much more data collection, data storage, and data processing. Several huge industries are now emerging - IoTs, cloud data storage, and smart/autonomous vehicles. Each one of these represents an enormous huge new demand for different types of semiconductors.

Internet of Things

In our homes our devices will all be able to be controlled by a single device - most likely your smartphone/tablet/PC, or all three.

Samsung will benefit in several ways - smartphone sales, white good sales, and chip sales. My view is we will see consumers start to align themselves according to what controlling device they choose. Meaning if a consumer buys a Samsung smartphone, then they will purchase Samsung home appliances that can easily be controlled by their Samsung smartphone. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) consumers in time will do the same, and so on.

IoTs Samsung Smart home

"Gartner forecasts almost 30 percent growth through 2020 for IoT semiconductor revenue."

IoT extended forecast to 2025

Cloud data storage



As a result of the massive increase in demand for data storage the cloud has developed. This has been a strong new trend in 2015-17, and with the arrival of the IoTs, smart and autonomous vehicles, demand will rapidly increase. Cloud computing and increased data usage is helping drive demand for data centers. Some major cloud providers are anticipating they will need to triple infrastructure by 2020. Samsung is a key provider of products and expertise essential to build the infrastructure for this market.

Data center growth forecast to 2020

Smart cars, partially and fully autonomous vehicles

A "smart" (connected) car will send 25 gigabytes (GBs) of data to the cloud every hour, and will offer internet connected on-board entertainment, advanced driver assist safety features, and much more.

It is said that "just one autonomous car will use 4,000 GB of data/day." That's about 6,000 times more data per day (based on just 1 hour/day driving) than we typically use now online. Or put another way "each car driving on the road will generate about as much data as about 3,000 people."

Much of this data will be stored using Samsung products (chips, servers, etc) in many cases in nearby cloud data centers.

Data to be used in autonomous vehicles

Gartner research states:

Automotive, LED lighting and home consumer segments to drive a huge portion of overall semiconductor growth through 2020. The processing semiconductor device segment consists of micro-controllers and embedded processors, while the sensing semiconductor segment includes optical and non-optical sensors. "The demand for billions of things will ripple throughout the entire value chain, from software and services to semiconductor devices," said Alfonso Velosa, research director at Gartner. "These 'things' will drive huge demand for individual chips. IoT semiconductor growth will come from industries spanning consumer, industrial, medical, automotive and others."

In 2016, Samsung bought a ~2% stake in Chinese electric vehicle (NYSE:EV) company BYD Co (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF). Also in 2016 Samsung bought Harman International Industries for US$8b. Approximately 70% of Harman’s $7 billion in revenue is in the automotive sector.

The key point is Samsung will be able to benefit from each of these new trends in a big way, as well as continued uptake in consumer electronics such as smartphones.

Semiconductor revenue growth forecasts to 2020

Samsung business

Samsung has three main segments:

Consumer Electronics -TVs, printers, air-conditioners, white goods.

Display and Device Solutions (Semiconductors) - Panels (LCD, OLED, QLED), chips - PCUs, DRAM, NAND.

IT & Mobile communications - Smartphones, tablets, PCs, digital cameras.

Samsung's revenue breakup

We can see from the chart above that IT & Mobile communications contributes the most to Samsung's revenue, and the US is still Samsung's most important market for its products.

However, when we dig deeper into Samsung's profits we see semiconductors are the real driver for Samsung's profits - making up 63% of total Q1 2017 profits. This is because Samsung makes high margins (40%) in their semiconductor business, and lower margins elsewhere (9% on smartphones).

Furthermore Samsung is "poised to surpass Intel in second quarter (2017)", and become the number 1 global selling chip maker.

Nomura quote:

The analyst noted that DRAM chip prices increased 25% in the first half of 2017, while NAND flash memory chip prices jumped 15%. Chung thinks the average selling prices will continue to increase in the third quarter as well. But it`s not just sales that are expected to surpass Intel. Nomura is forecasting Samsung will have more of a profit from its chips than Intel during the second quarter, to the tune of $6.6 billion compared to Intel's $3.9 billion. While the first quarter is typically slow for chip sales, Samsung is benefiting from a movement toward devices that have more chips embedded in them, including memory. Heading into its earnings report, analysts had speculated that robust demand for memory chips, which have now become an integral part in smartphones and servers, could fuel a 41% spike in profits for the South Korean giant.

Samsung Valuation

Samsung has zero debt, and cash as of end 2016 was 31.13 trillion won. Dividend yield is 1.44%. Samsung trades on a very cheap valuation (PE) of just 8.7x 2017 earnings. This is somewhat hard to explain given the enormous growth potential ahead. My view is there are two possible reasons for the cheap valuation.

Firstly, Samsung is being valued more like a semiconductor company, which due to the historically cyclic earnings, tend to have lower PEs. By comparison Intel (INTC), the global number 1 semiconductor manufacturer for now, trades on a 2017 PE of 13.2.

Secondly, Samsung is being penalized for slowing smartphone sales, especially after the fire issues with Galaxy Note 7. Also, due to the cheaper Chinese rivals such as Oppo and Vivo gaining some small market share. Meanwhile Apple has the same issues and currently trades on a 2017 PE of 16.4. And yes Apple's net profit margin at 20.59% is higher than Samsung's at 16.02%, but Apple does not have the booming semiconductor business Samsung has.

My view is that Samsung should trade on a PE at least similar to rivals Intel and Apple. If that were the case the stock price would be almost double.

Consensus analyst estimates are for a price target of 2,778, 844 KRW, representing 17% upside.

Samsung financials chart

Competitors

Semiconductor memory companies (NAND, DRAM) - Intel, Toshiba (OTC:OTCPK:TOSBF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), Micron Technology (MU).

Smartphone and electronic companies - Apple, Oppo, Huawei, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY).

OLED and other display products - LG Display (LPL), Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), Japan Display.

Risks

The usual stock specific risks apply such as management risk, currency risk and so on. In particular liquidity is low with the US listing so best bought on the LSX (SMSN).

Samsung's main threats are around cheap smartphone competitors. This is not helping Samsung, but given smartphones are no longer a key to profits, it is not hurting them either.

Chip prices are an important issue for Samsung, but at least for the near future demand is looking extremely strong and pricing is robust. Investors should remember the semiconductor industry has historically been quite cyclical. Despite this, the new era we are now entering should see a long boom for the semiconductor leaders, who do have high barriers to entry thanks to very large capex to start a manufacturing plant and the large amount of intellectual property.

Conclusion

Samsung are the global number 1 smartphone seller. Whilst smartphone sales will face increasing competition from China, Samsung's revenue from smartphones should hold up fairly well in a growing market, especially with the recent introduction of the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Samsung are the global number 1 in virtual reality headset sales with 21.5% market share of a rapidly growing market (Q1, 2017 global sales were 2.3m), forecast to reach 99.4m by 2021. This is a new revenue source for Samsung that will boost profits each year, and is not yet factored into the stock price.

Samsung are the global leader in smart phone OLED display screens which are currently in high demand and short supply. Even Apple is reportedly buying OLED from Samsung.

Finally, Samsung are the global number 2 semiconductor manufacturer (soon to be number 1), and will be a major beneficiary of a massive wave of demand that is just around the corner due to increasing uptake of cloud data storage, IoTs, smart and autonomous vehicles. This is also not yet factored into the stock price.

Samsung's stock is priced at an incredibly low 2017 PE of 8.7x, representing exceptional buying at a time when semiconductor demand is skyrocketing.

Samsung are a top quality blue chip leader, and investors would be wise to buy heavily now, and accumulate further on any market dips.

