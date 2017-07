For the third month in four, mutual fund investors were net sellers of fund assets, withdrawing a net $23.1 billion from the conventional funds business.

For the third month in a row, Thomson Reuters Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net inflows, taking in $9.9 billion for June.

For the 17th consecutive month, authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $44.7 billion for June.

Despite rising yields, APs padded the coffers of Corporate Debt BBB-Rated ETFs (+$3.4 billion net) and Core Bond ETFs (+$2.4 billion net).