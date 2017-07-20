Rogers Communications Inc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Rogers Communications Inc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.20.17 | About: Rogers Communications (RCI) The following slide deck was published by Rogers Communications Inc. in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 136 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Technology, Wireless Communications, Canada, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here