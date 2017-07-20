What To Expect From Exxon Q2 Earnings

Company to report 2Q earnings

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) releases Second Quarter earnings on Friday, July 28th. The earnings report follows the annual meeting of shareholders on May 31st, where the company gave a presentation update on performance and strategy, so it's unlikely that there will be any major developments this time.

First quarter earnings for 2017 came in at 0.95c per share, which was higher than analyst expectations by 10% and continued to show good performance in the three key business segments over 2016. Lower volumes in upstream liquids was offset with an increase in gas and lower operating expenses. Operational efficiency also fed into downstream activities to add $216m y-o-y.

Exxon's earnings have proved stable throughout the worst of the downturn with revenues recovering and the latest earnings per share showing a bottoming from the struggles of 2015-16, so the company should continue to see improvements going forward.

(Source: Reuters/Author)

Upside surprise in last 5 quarters

Further to the bounce in earnings recently, the company has managed to beat analyst expectations over the last five quarters, so again, there should be little in the way of shocks in the current release.

(Source: Reuters/Author)

Exxon currently trades at a P/E ratio of 33, which would fall with increased earnings growth and a dividend yield of 3.8% so this is still a decent addition to a portfolio as the worst of the oil woes are behind us in the medium-term. Exxon has positioned itself as a diversified and stable company which has weathered the downcycle well and is better positioned than its peers for any further setbacks in price.

What's ahead in 2H 2017?

Exxon's share price has lagged some of its peers in 2017 and this was partly due to a downgrade of proved oil reserves earlier in the year, however this was likely seen as an opportune time by the company against the backdrop of business restructurings that has been seen across the sector due to lower oil prices.

The de-booking included the whole of its Kearl Oil Sands reserves in Alberta, yet this has since been offset in part from other developments and simply reflects the economics of oil sands projects and Exxon Mobil's desire to pursue more suitable projects in the current climate.

Recent project news includes positive results on the Snoek well offshore Guyana, and a purchase of a 25% interest in a natural gas-rich block in Mozambique for $2.8bn from ENI. The deepwater area 4 has an estimated 85tn cubic feet of natural gas and with Exxon leading the construction and operation of facilities there it should provide the company further opportunities in the future.

Aside from this, the purchase of further Permian acreage in 2017 looks like a geopolitical hedge against many of assets on the books, which are also longer in timescale. The additional 3.4bn barrels should be seen as a good acquisition away from the capital-intensive and political hotspots overseas.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil's 2Q earnings are unlikely to provide much that we don't already know. The company has weathered the crude price downturn well and maintained solid revenues, whilst the recent bounce in earnings and the upside performance against analyst's expectations may produce a positive gain, yet the stock is well-priced for the medium-term. With confidence returning and a strong balance sheet, Exxon is building an attractive portfolio for future growth and with a near 4% dividend, this is still a strong addition to an income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.