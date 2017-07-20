CSX Pullback After Second-Quarter Earnings Is Justified

The recent pullback offers investors a much better opportunity to get long, but peers remain discounted, which is not justifiable for all.

CSX witnessed a pullback after announcing the company's second-quarter results, which is not surprising as the stock was overvalued.

Review

CSX (CSX) reported the company’s second quarter earnings this past Tuesday. On the surface, performance as very robust with operating revenues up 8.5 percent and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) up 36 percent from the previous year’s GAAP numbers. On a GAAP-to-GAAP basis, performance for diluted EPS was still strong, up 17 percent.

As CSX continues to incur restructuring charges, notably from its Precisions Scheduled Railroading (PSR) implementation, reporting on a non-GAAP adjusted basis will remain the norm. To this point, the company’s EBITDA was up 11 percent, while adjusted EBITDA was up 18 percent from last year.

For the first six months of 2017, operating revenues were up 9 percent, adjusted diluted EPS were up 36 percent, and adjusted EBITDA was up 15 percent. Again, CSX’s performance has been robust, but GAAP diluted EPS were only up 11.5 percent through June, while EBITDA was up 6 percent.

Yesterday, after earnings were reported, CSX’s stock price declined by 5 percent, dropping as low as -6 percent during the day. Valuing CSX has gotten much more complicated since Hunter Harrison took over. Prior to Harrison’s leadership, CSX typically traded with a much lower valuation multiple versus leading profit margin peers, including Canadian National (CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP), Union Pacific (UNP) and Kansas City Southern (KSU).

From my perspective, yesterday’s stock price drop was no surprise. Prior to the second quarter results, CSX was trading 26 times trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings and nearly 12.5 times EBITDA. To the overvaluation point, only Canadian National had a higher valuation based on EBITDA - which was not based on adjusted EBITDA. After yesterday’s decline, CSX still had the highest P/E ratio whether TTM or based on future earnings.

Even with adjusted numbers, CSX still has a lot of ground to make up to get anywhere near the profit margins and operating ratio of companies like Canadian National or Canadian Pacific. CSX’s second quarter performance was in line or better than both Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern recent annual results, but the company will still need to execute consistently at this level on an annual basis.

Despite the recent valuation controversy, the restructuring story for CSX is indeed a good one. If the company is able to ultimately improve its profit margins towards 25 percent and get its operating ratio at or below 60 percent, this will have been a tremendous accomplishment. But these expectations are not justification for expanded multiple valuations when some peers may still be outperforming CSX, and/or near parity.

Based on an average price target of $58 per share (21 analysts cover the company) over the next 12 to 18 months, CSX is now trading just under 21 times 2018 earnings. This is a much more reasonable valuation multiple which is in line with restructuring expectations. This price target also offers investors a potential 11.5 percent return, excluding dividend payments. There is just one problem: every other Class I rail peer trades below 19 times 2018 earnings estimates, with some below 16 times.

There are also, of course, many other variables to the equation, including rail traffic performance and competitive pricing versus the trucking industry, as well as intercity conflicts, among others. These other factors add risk to CSX’s expectations for margin expansion and shareholder returns.

CSX’s rail traffic performance has lagged Class I peer averages through week 27, with total traffic up around 1 percent. This compares with the overall 5.3 percent total for all Class Is combined. Coal and phosphates have been leading commodity performers for the first half of 2017, while intermodal has also recovered to a greater extent during the second quarter. But CSX has been weaker for chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment and grains.

Eastern rail networks also operate within a much denser land use and roadway network. For certain commodities, trucking industry competition can be a stronger alternative depending upon customer shipping needs. Class Is will continue to offer the best economies of scale, but with lower fuel costs and extra tuck capacity, pressures may remain. We have yet to see strong indicators of sustained positive performance for trucking.

The other important factor for investors to consider is that certain commodities, including coal and phosphates, will have a higher comparable baseline from 2016 during the second half of this year. This is expected to also impact motor vehicles and equipment and grains. At least from a rail traffic performance viewpoint, we may begin to see a decline for overall traffic during the remainder of 2017.

Summary

I view the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity for those looking to get long in a position with CSX. Until recent results, the market has been very bullish on CSX and supportive of the company’s recent premium multiple expansion.

The main risk moving forward is declining weekly rail traffic performance during the second half of 2017. This may or may not necessarily lead to negative performance, but investors should expect to see weekly gains decrease. Results will begin to become more sporadic based on the Class I rail operator, and commodities.

For 2017, I remain bullish on Class I rail operators. CSX remains one of the riskier plays in my opinion based on the simple fact that it trades at a premium to all of its peers. That premium just got a lot smaller after yesterday’s haircut, but there may be better value, especially when considering Canadian rails, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

