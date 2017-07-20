DryShips' All-Time High - $1.47 Billion A Share?

There is almost a 100% chance DRYS will never hit an all-time high again.

The company has yet to comment on its poor share performance.

Numerous lawsuits and non- stop share dilution / reverse splits make DRYS one of the most dangerous stocks in the world.

At this rate of share dilution, the company may go for two more voluntary reverse splits.

I expect to see up to an 85% downside from the reverse split level.

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS) announced its record 8th reverse split (voluntary reverse split). With $74.7 million remaining to be raised, I expect there will be at least two more reverse splits beyond this latest one. I also expect that share dilution will push shares to $0.50 once again, which translates to an 85% downside.

A Record 8th Reverse Split & 85% Downside

The latest voluntary reverse split creates a shorting opportunity, because stock always drops by more than 80% after any reverse split. In the absence of an option chain, shorting appears to be riskier. In previous reverse splits short sellers never had any trouble, but since the company signed multiple deals with Kalani, stock hasn’t had a massive bull run. Whenever the stock does rise, share dilution pulls the share price back to the original level and daily dilution causes the stock to hit all-time lows almost on a daily basis.

Let's look at the last four reverse splits:

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

January 31, 2017 Reverse Split (1-for-8): The stock fell from about $21 to $2, which is a 90% drop. April 11, 2017 Reverse Split (1-for-4): The stock fell from about $2.50 to $0.95, which is a 62% drop. May 11, 2017 Reverse Split (1-for-7): The stock fell from about $7.00 to $0.85, which is an 88% drop. June 22, 2017 Reverse Split (1-for-4): The stock fell from about $3.68 to $0.50, which is an 87% drop. July 21, 2017 Reverse Split (1-for-7), the company announced that they will be performing a voluntary reverse split (1-for-7). The stock will be trading on a split adjusted basis at market opening on July 21st. Stock is currently trading at $0.50; if it stays at this level, the adjusted price should be $0.50x 7 RS = $3.50. I expect there will be an 85% drop from July 21st price levels.

Conclusion

Based on the share dilution update provided by the company on July 14th, they had 34,314,746 shares issued and outstanding. The company still needs to raise $74.7 million. In the last reverse split (June 22nd), the company managed to raise $45 million (=$119.8 - $74.7) by issuing about 30 million (=36-5.65) new shares. Based on this calculation, there will likely be at least 2 more reverse splits.

= $74.7 million remaining / $45 million collection per reverse split

= 1.66

I expect to see an 85% downside from July 21st price levels and two more reverse splits, by the time Kalani 4 dilution is over.

DRYS hit all-time high about $125 a share in October 2007. After numerous reverse splits, the below are the adjusted all-time highs and lows:

=$125 x cumulative reverse splits 11,760,000 (=25x4x15x8x4x7x5x7)

= $1.47 billion a share (adjusted theoretical all-time high)

= $3.50 / 11,760,000

= 0.00000030 a share (adjusted theoretical all time low)

Based on my analysis, I recommend DRYS as a short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.