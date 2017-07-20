Papa Murphy's Holdings: An Overlooked Competitor In A Crowded Space

With investors gobbling up shares of global pizza chains like Domino's (DPZ), Papa John’s (PZZA), and Yum Brands (YUM), the parent company of Pizza Hut, it is not hard to understand why Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) has been struggling to earn investors’ respect. A regional “take and bake” chain, FRSH is unlikely to ever have the brand recognition or economies of scale of the largest, global players in the pizza space. However, that does not mean the stock, recently trading for $4 and change per share (well below its 2014 IPO price of $11), does not warrant investors’ attention.

In recent years, Papa Murphy’s unwisely deviated from its 95%+ franchise business model, which lost the trust of investors. With a new CEO in place and a board of directors that is squarely focused on getting back to its franchising roots, FRSH stock is set up for a dramatic revaluation over the next several years as the company implements its strategic initiatives.

Company Background

After five years of profitable growth, Papa Murphy’s stumbled badly in 2016. The company had gotten away from its franchised business model and began opening company owned locations in new geographies in order to try and attract additional franchisees. Since the chain had done well with a capital-light, franchise model, this shift became very problematic as soon as sales hit a short-term speed-bump.

Below is a six-year summary of the company's financials:

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 % Units Franchised 96% 96% 95% 94% 92% 89% Revenue $52M $67M $80M $97M $120M $127M EBITDA $16M $19M $20M $24M $26M $22M Operating Cash Flow $12M $9M $10M $15M $23M $17M Capital Expenditures $2M $1M $3M $4M $10M $18M Free Cash Flow $10M $8M $7M $11M $13M ($1M)

Source: Company filings

As Papa Murphy's went from being over 96% franchised in 2011 to just 89% franchised in 2016, EBITDA margins contracted (thanks to owned stores performing poorly and coming with lower margins than the franchise business) and capital expenditures soared as company-owned units were built. Free cash flow turned negative in 2016, after steadily rising from nearly $10 million in 2011 to more than $13 million in 2015. With over $100 million of net debt on the balance sheet (from the company’s pre-IPO days in private equity hands), investors bailed in droves. Today the equity is worth just $70 million.

Despite recent troubles, there are reasons to be optimistic and the stock price does not come close to reflecting any potential turnaround in Papa Murphy’s business. A new management team is in place after Chairman of the Board Jean Birch served as interim CEO before recently hiring former Dunkin Brands (DNKN) executive Weldon Spangler to be permanent CEO. Simply put, it is clear that the company is committed to reversing the decision to open and operate owned units, and instead is going back to its roots as a predominantly franchised business.

After all, the new CEO's history at Dunkin Brands, the firm that franchises all of its Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins locations, could not signal to investors any more loudly what the gameplan is. And yet, the current stock price does not reflect any of these recent changes.

The company has targeted returning to 95% franchised by 2020 and has begun refranchising many of the units opened by the corporate team in recent years. As a result, investors should expect capital expenditures to fall, EBITDA margins to rise, and the stock’s multiple to expand as this process unfolds.

Valuation Disconnect

So just how cheap is the stock today? Well, here is the publicly traded pizza peer group, with Dunkin Brands thrown into the mix:

Company (Symbol) Equity Market Value* Enterprise Value (EV) 2017 EBITDA** EV/2017 EBITDA Net Leverage Ratio Domino's Pizza 10.5B 12.6B 560M 22.5x 3.8x Papa John's 2.9B 3.2B 200M 16.0x 1.5x Yum Brands 26.9B 35.5B 1.8B 19.7x 4.8x Dunkin' Brands 4.9B 7.0B 425M 16.5x 4.9x Papa Murphy's 70M 180M 24M 7.5x 4.6x

*Current as of 7/19/2017 **Dining Stocks Online estimate

Perhaps the best part of the FRSH story is that investors today are getting an 89% franchised business, on its way to 95%, for a valuation similar to non-franchised chains. Mostly franchised public restaurant stocks are trading for 15-20x EV/EBITDA, as can be seen above, versus a more typical 8x multiple for internally owned and operated businesses.

Based on management expectations for 2017 financial results, FRSH shares currently trade for 7.5x EV/EBITDA. Accordingly, investors are getting a franchise business for a non-franchise price. Assuming the company can get back to its old ways (25-30% EBITDA margins on a 94-96% franchised unit base), the stock price would have a ton of upside simply from the normalization of the multiple relative to cash flow.

With so many other more well-known pizza-related chains out there in the public markets, investors seem to be simply ignoring Papa Murphy’s. The sub-$100 million market value does not help either, as many institutional investors would simply balk after seeing that figure. But for more nimble investors, this opportunity is truly unique.

Catalysts

Papa Murphy’s has made it clear that over the next few years it intends to refranchise more locations to reach its 95% franchised goal by 2020. The company is also partnering with technology providers to enhance its online ordering and delivery capability, tasks that were previously being done in-house at a high cost. The execution of this strategy, along with a continuation of new franchise openings across the country, should allow FRSH to return to its former levels of profitability.

As annual EBITDA crosses $25 million and heads to $30 million over the longer term, and free cash flow is used to reduce leverage (not build units), there is little reason to think this stock will continue to trade at less than 8x EV/EBITDA and less than 10 times normalized annual free cash flow.

Conclusion

As a result of the value disconnect between Wall Street’s current sentiment on FRSH shares, which is out of whack with its peer group, and the cash flow generation capabilities of the company’s franchised business model, we believe the risk/reward trade-off in FRSH shares is very much in favor of long investors at current prices. Even if the stock could garner a 10x multiple on $25 million of annual EBITDA, the market price would double to more than $8 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.