Seeking Alpha In Small-Cap REITs

We believe that many of these new entrants will challenge the understanding of investors, but they will likely continue to offer the prospect of above-average returns ahead of a revaluation.

The tradeoff for investing in large-cap more traditional REITs can be easily traced back to the institutional buyers.

While I strive to invest a large majority of capital into the more stable blue-chip REITs, I am always “seeking alpha” by screening the smaller cap names.

Yesterday, I wrote an article in which I revealed my secret ingredient for achieving success as an intelligent REIT investor. I explained that “a large majority of the REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio are what I refer to as the so-called SWANs, or "sleep well at night" REITs. The difference between a SWAN and a non-SWAN is fundamental to the success of the Durable Income Portfolio.”

I wrote that “by screening the wide world of REITs using a simple, but tactical, strategy of filtering out anchors/buoys and SWANS/Non-SWANs, the Durable Income Portfolio is positioned to generate the most reliable, stable, and predictable returns.”

I added that “my goal is not to be the home run hero, but simply to hit singles, doubles, and an occasional triple... slow and steady always wins the race.”

It's not surprising to see the dominant index-driven large-cap REITs, but as David Harris with UniPlan explains (in a white paper),

The institutional acceptance over time of new types of property has been a notable development of the public REIT market since the start of the so-called modern REIT era in the early 1990’s. Early investment in some of these new property types has generated attractive returns to those willing to put in the work to understand the potential risks and rewards of unfamiliar property types… We think that many of these non-traditional REITs continue to offer above average return prospects, provided they can demonstrate being a long-term source of fairly stable income growth that investors associate with the established property types.

Harris went on to explain that “a substantive part of the attractive returns that has been generated by REITs related to this acceptance of new property types we believe is attributable to a compression (decline) in cap rates over time." In a simple example shown below, UniPlan illustrates the increase in value that accrues from a decline in the cap rate from upper single digits (more typical of a non-traditional property type) to a more institutional core asset like cap rate of 6%.

For the sake of simplicity, UniPlan chose to include no increase in net income. At the property level, a 300bps decline in cap rates results in a 50% increase in the property asset value. Moreover, such an investment, if financed by 50% debt, would produce a doubling of the equity value.

(Note that 50% leverage is higher than generally employed by a public REIT – which is typically 35-40% – but lower than might be used by a private/institutional investor – usually up to 65-70%.)

Self-storage properties are among those sectors that have experienced this dramatic increase in value from declining cap rates over the last few years.

As investors become more familiar with a new property type and develop a better sense of risk, they may find reason to reduce their assessment of risk, and that may prompt an upward revaluation of the property (and hence a lowered cap rate).

Conversely, the small-cap REITs lack the same Wall Street coverage and investor interest which can result in shares remaining undervalued, especially in down markets for extended periods of time.

So, these under-analyzed small-cap REITs flying under the radar can offer better potential for growth over the long term. Due to decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small-cap REITs will have lower valuations that result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects for growth.

Collectively, small-cap REITs have always been viewed as more risky bets than large-caps, and although they don't have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows as the big boys, they are complementary to my overall dividend growth model.

As a key ingredient for my Durable Income portfolio, the small-cap REITs create a buoy effect as they are more susceptible to wide swings (by Mr. Market) in price due to lower trading volumes - a key attribute since greater volatility deters action and often invites selling.

My Small-Cap REIT Portfolio

Each month in my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor), I provide subscribers with a portfolio of Small-Cap REITs. As you can see below, this portfolio consists of 18 REITs ranging from $190 million market capitalization to $2.7 billion.

I have written on these REITs, and for quick reference, you can click on the REITs at the end of this article to obtain my latest research.

As noted above, many small-cap REITs achieve multiple expansion as they increase in size, and as viewed below, most small-cap REITs are trading at a discount to their peer average:

You can also see that these REITs have dividend yields higher than their peers:

Year to date, I have been pleased with the results of the Small-Cap REIT Portfolio. The good news is that the portfolio includes just one retail REIT, Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR), and there is sound diversification across property sectors and sub-sectors.

As you can see, Farmland Partners (FPI) has been the worst performer, but I am encouraged by the latest earnings results. Yesterday, in a press release, FPI’s CEO, Paul Pittman, explained,

“This was a quarter marked by healthy year-over-year AFFO per share growth. Our second quarter 2017 results are more indicative of our ongoing operations as compared to the first quarter of 2017, which included the closing of the AFCO merger and related integration activities during the quarter.”

I plan to write a detailed article on FPI later today.

In summary, I have found excellent opportunities canvassing the universe of small-cap REITs. While I would not recommend owning just one or two names, I believe that owning shares in smaller REITs offers a compelling risk/reward thesis. As Davis Harris writes,

These new property types have drivers of space demand that can differ from other established property types and supply characteristics that can also vary. This can give rise to different performance at various times over the economic/property cycle. Several large companies we regard as non-traditional property owners, have become REITs over recent years such as cell tower companies - American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI); datacenter company Equinix (EQIX); timber company, Weyerhaeuser (WY); and paper storage company, Iron Mountain (IRM)... We believe that many of these new entrants will challenge the understanding of investors but they will likely continue to offer the prospect of above-average returns ahead of a revaluation.

