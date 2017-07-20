Rite Aid: Don't Be Fooled

I think that despite some positives results from the store deal, RAD is still not worth the risk or opportunity cost.

Rite Aid (RAD) filed an amended quarterly report on Monday that provided some insight into the company's store deal with Walgreens (WBA) and how it will affect operating results moving forward. While the data point to some positive aspects for Rite Aid, I think the negative aspects of the company and the risks they pose in the short-term and long-term still aren't worth the risk or the opportunity cost for investors.

As readers might recall, I was bearish on RAD before the store deal was announced due to the low odds of the FTC approving a merger between Walgreens and Rite Aid, and I was bearish after the deal as well due to the many flaws that still exist in the company's operations and financials.

The information we received Monday from Rite Aid's amended report did provide some reasons for optimism, but ultimately I don't think there was enough in terms of benefits and positives to outweigh the factors currently weighing down the company and the stock.

Let's first discuss how the store deal affects Rite Aid's bottom line:

The main thing that jumps out are the increases in net income and EBITDA, which seem to indicate that a leaner structure will help Rite Aid boost its profits and margins. The company is selling 48% of its stores to Walgreens, but would still generate 65% of pre-deal EBITDA and would see a significant increase in net income as well. The reduction in interest expense appears to be key to the increase in profitability as Rite Aid plans to pay down the debt by $4.92 billion.

Another cause for optimism is the per-store data Rite Aid provided, which indicated the company got to keep higher performing stores:

Average Front End Sales per store that Rite Aid is keeping is almost 9% higher, average Pharmacy sales is 5% higher, and average weekly scripts are 8% higher, which certainly appears to corroborate the claims that the company was getting a good deal out of this transaction. That about covers the most salient points of the deal's positive aspects, so let's now discuss why I think RAD remains a sell despite these bullish developments.

First, although the debt burden will lighten substantially, Rite Aid will still be saddled with $2 billion+ in debt with very little cash on hand to secure the balance sheet. This is compounded by the company's ongoing cash burn, which likely won't be solved by cutting down on the store count.

RAD Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Now it's possible that Rite Aid will be able to turn the company around and into a cash flow-positive operation, but I don't think this is likely in the short-term considering the latest TTM free cash flow result stands at -$255 million and Rite Aid's amended results show just an $89 million increase in net income for FY2017 with the post-store deal structure.

Additionally, it also seems likely that the cash flow situation will get worse before it gets better considering overall comparable store sales fell 3% and pharmacy comps fell more than 4%. Sure, we can assume that the stores Rite aid is keeping are doing better than those numbers, but it's hard to believe they're doing too much better than low-single digit declines on average.

At the pro-forma net income Rite Aid reported, FY2017 EPS was about $0.08 or a P/E of about 33 at Wednesday's closing price. Ignoring the sharp decline in comps, negative free cash flow, and the uncertainty over whether this store deal will even be approved by the FTC, even if you double EPS of $0.08 for the year to $0.16, which seems unattainable with current operating results, RAD is still trading at 16.5 times earnings, which is a premium relative to its peers:

CVS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I've asked it before and I'll ask it again: why does RAD deserve a premium? A premium even if annual EPS somehow doubles with declining comps. The outlook has certainly improved, I won't argue with that, but there are still many question marks about operating results and many reasons to think that RAD will, at the very least in the short-term, have trouble yielding an adequate return on investment.

As I've said before, I'm still skeptical of another entity swooping in to buy the rest of Rite Aid for two reasons: 1) The company has roughly equal assets and liabilities with little real estate value, has demonstrated declining performance, and still has $2 billion+ in debt 2) The store with Walgreens still requires FTC approval, which will in all likelihood keep private equity firms and other potential suitor on the sidelines for the new next few months if not longer.

Without M&A, which I see as unlikely, I'm skeptical of RAD's potential upside in the near-term due to the operating struggles I mentioned, even if the pro-forma results show some improvement. There is one silver lining here that could be a wildcard though I'm still not convinced it makes the stock fairly valued at current prices. I'm referring to the 10-year deal with Walgreens for access to its generic drug procurement infrastructure, which will give Rite Aid a sorely needed margin boost and a reprieve from reimbursement rate pressure.

With that said, while the deal may boost profitability, it won't stop or even slow the decline in comparable store sales that is plaguing Rite Aid and has been the main driver of its troubles. Additionally, we don't know how much of a boost in margin the deal with Walgreens will generate, but to get to EPS of $0.16, which would put relatively close to its peers, Rite Aid would have boost its profit margin to 1.2%, which is a full 120 bps higher than it was in FY2017 and about double the profit margin for pro-forma FY2017. Can Rite Aid achieve this mark? I'm skeptical, but if this is the company's future then RAD might be fairly valued right now.

Ultimately, I think RAD shares carry more risk than they offer in reward due to, despite improvements, sharp declines in comparable store sales, an unattractive balance sheet, and no cash flow of which to speak. In the short-term, I don't see much upside potential due to the pending FTC review of the store deal with Walgreens, the poor operating results, and unlikely M&A prospects. Because of these drawbacks, I continue to see RAD as a Sell at current prices.

