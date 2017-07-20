IBM: A Perma-Bear Reassesses

Now that IBM has slipped operationally, reasons are presented why I think the stock, though down a lot from four years ago, remains unattractive.

Background

The tens of billions of dollars that IBM (IBM) has spent on share buybacks going back to the 20th century have, in the main, gone to waste. IBM was becoming an "income stock" while at the same time allegedly betting on its growth prospects by shrinking the float by more than half, but commercially successful computing innovation was taking place near Stanford University (and elsewhere, but mostly not at Armonk) in the field it nearly invented, modern computing, once known as Big Iron. Unfortunately, Big Blue, as IBM may still be called, is in my humble opinion an example of a fallacy of the Efficient Market Hypothesis.

I say that because the bear referred to in this article's title, myself, began commenting on IBM with a bearish article exactly four years ago. It was titled IBM And The Media Attempt To Obscure Its Declining Business Results. The stock was in the $185-190 range at the time. As 2013 wore on, I wrote several other bearish articles on IBM. One of them suggested a $135 price target. That was titled IBM's Description Of Q3 Supports My Previous Bearish Articles. How Low Can The Stock Go?. The relevant points made then remain relevant now to a price target, which I then suggested could be $135:

At Wednesday's closing price around $187, IBM's market cap of $204 B was exactly double its projected 2013 sales. Given declining profits even in its Global Financial Services subsidiary, a black box that I stated in my last article could come under pressure, and given that between dividends and share buybacks, IBM has retained no profits for years, I am hard-pressed to find the stock attractive to new money purchases much above one times sales per share. That would put the stock somewhere around $90. Of course, there is much too much support for the shares for the stock to drop such a massive amount unless operations became much worse than they have become, so I don't think that $90 is a realistic target barring another liquidation event reminiscent of 2008. Thus I look at IBM now rolling over on the charts despite a constructive chart for the market as a whole and think that somewhere between $90 and $180 is where the stock can drift or plunge down to on its own merits. Why not about half way between them? Price targets are arbitrary whether one derives them from charts, net present value models, or other means. IBM's negative tangible equity, relatively high debt levels, refusal to retain any earnings, and competitive difficulties on several fronts may make the stock unattractive to new buyers as high as 2X sales per share.

That commentary continued with something that has come, or is coming, true:

IBM may have become, or may be becoming, a "show me" company.

A weaker market eventually followed. IBM dropped as low in early 2016 as $117 or so; so, the above commentary holds up well in my view. After one positive IBM article after a good Q2 in 2014 (thus I'm not technically perma-bearish), I focused on biotech and next wrote about IBM in April 2016 with Reasons To Avoid IBM; Its Relevance To The Overall Market; the stock was then around $148. Finally, after Q1 this year, with the stock higher, in the low $160s after earnings, I was more bearish and wrote IBM's Basket Of Deplorables Suggests Lower Share Prices May Loom.

This likely represents an above-average track record on IBM's stock.

Thus, I hope I can make a further contribution to the discussion on this storied name on Seeking Alpha by asking whither IBM's stock price is going forward?

While it's old news already, some brief comments on Q2 results are in order to explain my continued bearish tilt.

IBM disappoints yet again

As you know, the quarter was weak in several ways. But as usual, the CFO was the only representative of IBM sent to talk with the analysts. Early in his prepared remarks, Martin Schroeter reported the usual happy talk:

Our gross margin is up over 2.5 point sequentially and positions us for the continued improvement over the course of the year we talked about 90 days ago. And we had good free cash flow performance all again as we expected.

No, this is clueless puffery, as usual. The "continued improvement" talked about after Q1 was reported was not supposed to lead to a sub-$150 stock price again, especially with the stock market (SPY) surging as it has done.

IBM was hanging in there around $170 before Q1 results were reported, then it dropped near $160 on the bad news; now, it has dropped to $147.53 as of Wednesday's close. There's no question that at times, Mr. Market's ways can be capricious and inscrutable, but my guess is that real money has finally been taking the point of view I was expressing in 2013: this is a "show me" situation. Trust in IBM's projections may finally be, in the main, gone. Even the seemingly clean, seemingly turnaround Q2 of 2014 was a fake-out.

Interminable "workforce rebalancing" actions (an Orwellian phrase) have accomplished... little other than showing that IBM had no coherent plan for growth. It hired all those people, then simply unhired them.

Further demonstrating the company's, and this CEO's, lack of understanding of what IBM's businesses were, or interest in making them successful is the ever-changing grouping of its businesses. One wonders how a mere accounting firm, which formed Accenture (ACN), could be so good at IT consulting while IBM could flounder so badly. ACN has a market cap of $79 B.

In Q2, IBM grouped its business efforts this way in the earnings report (emphasis added):

Segment Results for Second Quarter Cognitive Solutions (includes solutions software and transaction processing software) - revenues of $4.6 billion, down 2.5 percent (down 1.4 percent adjusting for currency). Pre-tax income increased at a double-digit rate.

(down 1.4 percent adjusting for currency). Pre-tax income increased at a double-digit rate. Global Business Services (includes consulting, global process services, and application management) - revenues of $4.1 billion, down 3.7 percent (down 1.7 percent adjusting for currency). Strategic imperatives grew 8 percent, led by the cloud and mobile practices.

(down 1.7 percent adjusting for currency). Strategic imperatives grew 8 percent, led by the cloud and mobile practices. Technology Services & Cloud Platforms (includes infrastructure services, technical support services, and integration software) - revenues of $8.4 billion, down 5.1 percent (down 3.6 percent adjusting for currency). Strategic imperatives, driven by hybrid cloud services, grew 20 percent.

(down 3.6 percent adjusting for currency). Strategic imperatives, driven by hybrid cloud services, grew 20 percent. Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software) - revenues of $1.7 billion, down 10.4 percent (down 9.6 percent adjusting for currency).

(down 9.6 percent adjusting for currency). Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) - revenues of $415 million, down 2.2 percent (down 1.7 percent adjusting for currency).

There is a certain consistency in the above bolded numbers, don't you think?

Not only that, look at the harsh question an analyst asked (emphasis added):

David Grossman ... I was hoping you could help us better understand the growth dynamics in the cognitive and GBS segments. It looks like the strategic imperatives are well over 50% of the revenue mix in both of those units but they both are experiencing revenue declines; so if I've got that math right, can you help us better understand that dynamic and what that implies...?

Of course, yoy strategic imperatives only grew revenues 5% (7% adjusting for currency movements). So, that was a loaded question. Not only that, going back to 2013 and early 2014, when I was so bearish on IBM, few analysts asked any tough questions (which is why the title of my first IBM article holds up well). There was Toni Sacconaghi and almost no one else. Now, out of only 10 questions allowed, I count 6 as having a bearish slant (as above) or skeptical tinge, focusing on one of the several weak parts of IBM's performance.

What does it say that a company of this size and mega-cap status cannot find one grouping with a sales increase, even though IBM operates in a growth sector of the US and global economy?

Nothing good.

The core stats that Mr. Schroeter did not shine a harsh light on include these, all from the first table at the bottom part of the earnings release, we learn that, yoy:

Gross profit declined from $9.7 B to $8.8 B

Pre-tax income from continuing operations dropped from $3.0 B to $2.4 B

Total gross profit margin declined from 47.9% to 45.6%

Pre-tax margin from continuing operations dropped from 15.1% to 12.7%

Tax rate was single digits, both GAAP and non-GAAP (thus EPS was unrealistically strong relative to operational performance).

IBM's tax rate was around 30% until 2007, and its debt-fueled share buybacks are two key reasons I do not pay much attention to IBM's P/E, even using GAAP. Another reason not to judge IBM's P/E relative to the market's is the downtrend in IBM's revenues, which are now back to about the $76 B or so they reached in... 1996. It's hard to believe, given the impact that IT has had on the world since then, but if that's not proof of a "show me" stock that remains profitable, what is?

Sales per share are higher than back in 1996, of course, but they were on a strong uptrend then, but they are on a significant downtrend now. And, IBM's financial position was much stronger then.

How to value IBM?

This may be an impossible task.

First, the tax rate is going to rise, and if it rises as IBM predicts to the mid-teens or a little higher, that's still not a full tax rate. After all, in order for shareholders to share in earnings, they have to be repatriated to the US, which implies a higher tax rate than 15%, even if corporate taxes are reduced; and even if they are reduced, they can later be increased. That's one unknown where opinions may differ. Another is what the forward return one wants from IBM is, given competing interest rates and other factors.

Then, there is the downtrend in sales and little evidence, or even "body language," from IBM that despite progress here and there, there is even now a coherent plan to grow the majority of the business, the "non-strategic" parts of IBM.

But just to think about it, my 2013 prognostication that IBM should trade between $90 and $180 looked good subsequently, i.e. 1-2X current sales per share, though the strong bull market that ran through mid-2015 held it at the high end of that range for many months. That valuation range was made when IBM had higher margins than it does now.

In thinking of what a profitable, shrinking, dividend-paying stock "should" be worth, and forgetting my prior articles on IBM, I consider that perhaps it will be the leader, or one of two leaders along with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), in quantum computing, as one prominent example. If so, by or before 2025, it will be a super-hot property again. Common stocks have the allure, after all, that an investor cannot lose more than the principal invested, but the potential returns could be stratospheric. Maybe IBM is actually doing great things in quantum computing, and maybe eventually that will drive classical computing into near-obsolescence. But that's a lot of maybes, and decades of technical improvements will be needed to get there.

Then, there's IBM's Cloud efforts and Watson, both of which have value. Views on the Cloud as a whole differ. And, the next-gen mainframe has some financial value; and so on.

Finally, and perhaps most important, managements can change. Why the current CEO is still the CEO, given IBM's horrible performance on her watch, is a mystery to me.

So, I think IBM "should be" about an 8-9X multiple stock based solely on reported, GAAP, TTM EPS, and assuming a normalized corporate tax rate, which I look at as around 25% for now. That leads to a guesstimate of $100 as more like fair value, perhaps a tad lower. Even 8X is about 1.5 turns higher than the great Gilead Sciences (GILD), a biotech company with immensely high profit margins and pipeline and existing drug strengths, sold down to recently. So, I think 8-9X is fair and reasonable and could be achieved in a "normal" stock market, no bear market required to get there for IBM stock. But it's IBM, it's liked/loved by institutions, and only time will tell.

Regardless of theoretical stock value, what to do with IBM? Buy, sell, hold?

First, just to be very clear, I'm not a financial adviser and not suggesting that anyone take, or not take, any investment action. Personally, having followed IBM for over 50 years, still having a visual image of where I was standing when I first learned about the game-changing IBM System/360 (over 50 years ago), and having taken college-level computing courses in high school, it's not at all thrilling to rule out owning IBM at any price near its actual trading price.

If strategic imperatives are growing and dominate each of two (arbitrarily defined, I will bet) business segments, yet sales dropped in each segment, why would the Street, on balance, not want to continue to make IBM a source of funds to buy shares in better-run companies with better-defined growth prospects? Tech is, after all, a very tough field, and it has winner-take-all characteristics.

IBM may or may not be circling the drain; I hope not. But hope is not an investment strategy. The company's operating results are moving counter to a very strong, multi-year surge in tech stocks that are changing the world. There are few if any signs that if that surge falters, IBM will attract support; rather, it's reasonable to think that its valuation would sink if the sector fell out of favor for a while.

So, my point of view is that this stock needs to be even cheaper, at an even lower P/E, to be interesting for purchase. If things change for the better, there is no risk to not owning the stock. So, one could jump on an IBM train at higher prices if it comes to that. That would be nice, but in conclusion, such an outcome is built on hope without evidence. IBM has been a source of negative alpha for years, and that trend is not the friend of new money looking for outperformance or even safe market-equaling returns.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May go long ACN.