What If Janet Yellen Is Doing A Good Job But It's Not Enough?

If monetary policy has run its course, short of helicopter money, then the stock market could be in for a valuation correction soon.

Janet Yellen is doing her best to meet her dual mandate, and by the numbers it seems she has done well.

The Fed's dual mandate is to maintain price stability and maximum sustainable employment. If the numbers can be believed, then Janet Yellen and the Fed have done an admirable job of meeting their dual mandate. The inflation rate over the past year has been 1.6%. Since the financial crisis high of 10%, the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.4%. Seemingly, these are great numbers.

Taking over from Ben Bernanke's economic crisis responses, current Fed Chair Yellen has tried to take baby steps towards monetary normalization. The problem she is facing though is that economic growth remains stubbornly slow and asset prices are approaching historical highs.

The potential reality is that although experimental monetary policy might have saved us from a depression, it cannot save us from long-term deflationary pressures. Investors had better prepare for when markets wake up to the fact that GDP growth will never be the same again and that aggregate profit growth is tapped out.

Slow Growth Forever

I first introduced the idea of the global economy being stuck in "slow growth forever" mode a couple years ago. While forever is a mighty long time, for our purposes, it refers to the next few decades and is in line with Larry Summers ideas on economic stagnation. It is the concept behind two key articles I have pinned to my profile. I will be releasing an updated report this autumn.

Broadly speaking, "slow growth forever" is the idea that demographics, accumulated global debt, technological change and geopolitical evolution are causing persistently slow economic growth.

Aging Demographics

Aging demographics is the core problem for economic growth in the next few decades. It is slow moving, persistent and can not be solved for short of killing millions of people -- and we really shouldn't want that.

It is no small thing that the United States, China, Europe and Japan, representing well over half of the global economy, are all seeing significant increases in average age. For now, as those economies go, the whole world goes.

Aging demographics are a persistent deflationary pressure facing the economy that cannot be easily overcome. Janet Yellen cited aging demographics in her recent testimony addressing why the labor participation rate in the U.S. today is about 63% versus the 67% of the 1960s. An easy way to think about that is the population was booming in the 1950s and 1960s. Now it is busting.

Today, there are fewer young people forming households, as a percentage of the population, than two generations ago. Without the same or greater proportional household formation today than there was before the financial crisis, there is less spending, hence less economic activity.

Clever politicians tell us that cutting regulatory hurdles or cutting taxes will stimulate the economy. They are mostly wrong, policies like that merely succeed at pulling future growth forward. As I told Forex Analytix in May, "when you pull growth forward ... you leave a hole in the future."

Continuing in that webinar, I discuss that I am projecting a double-dip recession over the next several years, but that the first one will likely be shallow owing to the gobs of liquidity still in the system from central banks.

When that first recession comes, that will be a stock market buying opportunity on the reversion to the mean in the markets. Why? Because by then, there will be policies in place or being put in place to pull growth forward.

The coming reversion to mean and economic stimulus is just a couple trees in the forest though. The world is still facing massive deflationary pressures owing to demographics and complicated by accumulated debt, changing technology and evolving geopolitical structure (the tug of war between great powers and trends in global trade). And while the United States does have the Millennial generation to somewhat offset the aging (and mostly broke) Baby Boomers, that only puts us in a "less bad" position than the other major economies.

To best understand the problems with global aging take a look at the chart below and consider where the money comes from to take care of people as they get older.

In the United States, even with the Millennials, there is a significant challenge beginning right now -- not 20 or 30 years away anymore.

I don't want to restate the impact of demographics over and over. But it is important to know that it is a massive deflationary force. Visit the IMF website discussion of Global Demographic Trends to really try to wrap your head around it.

With governments facing choices between spending money on social welfare or growth policies, there is little common ground politically. We can see that in the United States and around the world. There are moves towards nationalism and protectionism, while we struggle to find ways to provide healthcare to not only the aging, but to everybody.

As the old-age dependency ratio increases, the choices will get harder. Societies understand these problems, but only at the surface, what they see near them. Very few can grasp the enormity of the tidal wave that is coming.

Notice that the U.S. is in fact the "least bad" for developing old-age dependency due to the Millennials. My guess is the Millennials end up receiving their inheritance by providing services to the aging, not by waiting for relatives to die.

So, governments will have to make some dramatically smart choices soon. I don't have a lot of faith we will see that in the U.S. soon as the debate has centered on tax cuts for the rich and deregulation for corporations, while we can't come up with a coherent healthcare plan or a logical infrastructure plan.

Much of the business community doesn't get the problems either, especially the bankers who are talking about lowering reserve requirements and deregulating so they can make more aggressive loans. With all due respect to JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, who became a billionaire due to his wondrous help leading the global economy off a cliff, I'd tell him to stop whining about deregulation and give everybody in your company a raise instead.

So, that brings me back to Janet Yellen. Can she do anything to help the economy at this point? I don't think so. In fact, if she continues to try to tighten, when we already seen lending declining year over year, she could in fact cause a recession soon. I actually more than half expect that. I don't think she much likes Trump. And, keep in mind, it's historically normal for a new president to have a recession early on after a two-term president.

Credit is already falling according to the WSJ:

Central banks, since the Great Recession, have tried to do what they can to print us out of deflation, but ultimately their efforts have done little more than paper over the hole the financial crisis left. While the bankers had hoped to get us to "escape velocity" so they could turn their attention towards monetary normalization and preempting inflation, that faster economic growth has not materialized due to persistent deflationary pressures that aren't going away for decades.

The central banks cannot impact aging demographics with debt financing. Monetary policy has in fact lost its mojo with regard to stimulating growth. The added debt has caused crowding out with central banks being the largest bond buyers, and in Japan actual stock buyers. If central banks really try to unwind their balance sheets, get the life preservers.

In America, Fed Chair Yellen has asked for smart fiscal policy to put the provided liquidity to work. She's been met with talk of tax cuts that fall mainly to the wealthy and deregulation so that businesses, mainly in the financial sector, can frankly put the finishing touches on a bubble and take their cuts on the way out the door.

Smart healthcare reform has also eluded us so far. Rather than working on ways to bring down healthcare expenditures, we continue to bend to the big skim of monopoly pricing in healthcare. Americans need to understand what monopoly pricing is. It is when there is no substitute for something and gouging becomes a risk. We have that situation in healthcare. Like utilities, healthcare needs regulation not a more complicated system that can be skimmed even more.

Finally, here is something that I believe President Trump has right, we need infrastructure rebuilt coast to coast. Because most of the money that the Fed created found its way into private hands, that is where the financing is going to have to come from. Public-private partnerships that keep the ownership of public assets with the public need to be figured out soon.

Of course, there's the rub. There are a lot of skimmers and scammers in the economy. They wrap themselves up in ideology as a decoy, but really are in it for the money. I'm not convinced anything good will happen before the next crisis.

That leaves us in quite a bind. The markets, too. We already know that the stock market is trading at high multiples. Those multiples rely on the idea that earnings will continue to shine. While we might get a little more juice, history tells us there is a reversion to mean coming. So, as the stock market rises from here out, it is the pure addition of risk and the finding of greater fools.

While the CAPE ratio can certainly run higher, I think a picture tells a thousand words:

For now, I am 25% in cash in most portfolios. I think for people with 401(k) plans at work, as well as other investment portfolios, this is sound advice. The S&P 500 is unlikely to rise much in the near term given a lack of policy that even pulls growth forward.

If the stock market rallies for some reason, and that's all it seems to need given the liquidity available to the blind indexing crowd, then I will look for opportunities to get to 50% cash and maybe short.

