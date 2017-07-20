Steel Tariff Case Could Provide Insight To Suniva 201 Action

The Commerce Department's decision could provide an important clue to if the Trump Administration will bow to economic reason or desperately seek to fulfill campaign promises no matter the broader cost.

Although tariffs are supported by the steel producers and steel workers unions, it is being vigorously opposed by other US manufacturers and energy companies that are large consumers of steel.

The US Commerce Department is expected to issue a decision this week (though it may be postponed once again) on the possible implementation of steel import tariffs under a Trade Expansion Act of 1962 Section 232 Review requested by the Trump Administration. The review has resulted in a classic confrontation between the narrow interests of the steel manufacturers and steel workers unions and the broader economic interests of the energy industry and other large consumers of steel in the US economy. Put simplistically, large consumers of steel want to keep costs lower (i.e. continue to import Chinese manufactured steel) and the US steel manufacturers want tariffs imposed (on Chinese steel that probably does enjoy significant government subsidies) to improve profitability and maintain production.

In many ways, the steel industry review and the possible implementation of tariffs on steel imports bears similarities to the Section 201 petition under the 1974 Trade Act ("Section 201") that was filed on April 26th of 2017 by the bankrupt Suniva Inc that requires the US International Trade Commission ("ITC") to determine if the importation of crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells and modules has been a substantial cause of serious industry to the almost nonexistent domestic CSPV industry. The Commerce Department's findings on the steel industry review will provide an important clue as to whether the Trump administration will ignore the broader economic costs of the imposition of a tariff in order to satisfy a campaign promise to protect American jobs (at the cost of other American jobs) or if it will succumb to the lobbying pressures of a larger swathe of the economy that will be harmed by the steel price increases resulting from such a tariff.

Per a recent Reuters article, the steel industry employed approximately 147,000, about twice as many as coal, another dying industry much beloved by Trump. In comparison, "manufacturers that need steel employ about 6.5 million people each year, and the construction industry supports another 6.3 million jobs". Mario Longhi, the former CEO of US Steel is quoted as stating that tariffs would restore approximately 10,000 jobs. Would the imposition of tariffs have a negative impact greater than 10,000 jobs? Most non steel observers believe the negative impact would be far greater and the steel consuming industries are lobbying the Trump administration so that it understands the potential negative impacts.

Suniva Section 201 Case

Suniva, a solar panel manufacturer that was majority owned by a Taiwanese company prior to filing bankruptcy, filed a Section 201 petition asking for the imposition of tariffs and minimum prices on solar panels. Per the Solar Energy Initiatives Association ("SEIA"), which is opposed to the imposition of tariffs and minimum prices, there were approximately 2,000 employed in the manufacture of solar cells and panels in the US versus approximately 260,000 employed in originating, installing, and maintaining solar installations in the US. Suniva laid off approximately 200 employees in early 2017 prior to filing for Chapter 11.

An excellent summary of the trade case written by Covington & Burling LLP includes the following description of the case:

Suniva is filing its Section 201 petition against a backdrop of existing trade remedy measures in the solar industry. Specifically, the ITC and the U.S. Commerce Department previously imposed antidumping and countervailing duties against solar cells and modules from China and Taiwan, and those tariffs remain in effect. The Suniva petition goes beyond the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders because the requested safeguards are not limited to imports from specific countries; rather, the remedies under Section 201, if granted, would be global in scope and would affect all solar cells and modules imported into the United States, regardless of origin. The scope of the petition is limited to crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules; it expressly excludes competing thin film photovoltaic products. The petition also excludes modules, laminates, and panels produced in other countries using cells manufactured in the United States. In terms of duration, Suniva asks the ITC to recommend that the President impose global safeguards for four years-the maximum statutory period. The requested relief is an initial duty rate on imported solar cells of $0.40/watt, along with an initial minimum price on solar modules of $0.78/watt. These initial rates would be reduced slightly over the course of the proposed four-year schedule. Reports suggest that under current market conditions, the price of imported solar modules would roughly double if Suniva's request were granted.

The ITC approved the Section 201 Investigation petition and it classified the Investigation as "extraordinarily complicated", which resulted in a 150 day period (ending November 17th, 2017) to conduct the Investigation. The ITC will then make a recommendation to approve, reject, or modify the requested relief to the President, who makes the final decision. That is the wild card in the process.

The investigation is open to all parties positively or negatively impacted. The Investigation will include written testimony and public hearings in which parties opposed to the requested tariffs and minimum prices may, and undoubtedly will, participate. The ITC is obligated to consider the negative impacts including "the economic and social costs and benefits of the proposed relief, U.S. economic and security interests, and other statutory factors".

The vast majority of CSPVs installed in projects in the US are imported. The tariffs and minimum price levels requested by Suniva would have a devastating impact on future installations of solar panels during the four year relief period requested by the petitioner. Although SolarWorld Americas joined Suniva as a co-petitioner, Suniva faces a lonely fight as it will be confronted by a literal army of installers, developers, renewables tax credit investors, attorneys general from states with significant renewable portfolio standards (that would be negatively impacted by additional tariffs and minimum prices), and utilities planning to meet renewable portfolio standards through owned or contracted solar projects. To name a few parties in opposition.

Conclusion

The Suniva Section 201 petition before the ITC bears similarities to the steel industry review being conducted by the Commerce Department. Both entail narrow industry interests requesting the imposition of tariffs that would have an outsized negative impact on broader economic interests. An objective economic analysis of both cases would likely result in no action being taken by the Trump Administration but Trump campaign promises may override such an objective analysis. How the Trump administration handles the steel industry review being conducted by the Commerce Department could provide an important clue as to how the administration will handle the ITC recommendation on the Suniva petition. It is worth monitoring.

First Solar (not a CSPV manufacturer) (FSLR), Sunpower (SPWR), NextEra Energy (developer/owner of solar projects) (NEE), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Trina Solar (TSL), and Jinko Solar (JKS), amongst others, could be negatively or positively impacted by the outcome of the Suniva petition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.