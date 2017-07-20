Laredo Petroleum: Expected Sale Of Medallion Pipeline Provides A Catalyst For The Stock

Today’s announcement will force investors and analysts to re-visit the company’s metrics on a pro forma basis and possibly discover continued progress in improving well performance and costs.

Given the macro environment in the Permian, the sale of Medallion may generate strong gross proceeds to Laredo, possibly approaching ~$1 billion.

Stock Price Welcomes The News

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) stock reacted strongly to the company’s press release stating that a sale process has been initiated with regard to the Medallion pipeline system, a fast-growing oil gathering business in the Midland Basin. Laredo owns 49% of interest in the entity developing and operating the pipeline.

Based on the price move during today’s trading session, I estimate the increase in the company’s equity market capitalization attributable to the news in the ~$200 million range.

Value Implications

The announcement is not unexpected. Laredo’s intention to ultimately monetize the asset has been well telegraphed to investors. I have anticipated the sale to be an early 2018 event. However, given the rapid ramp-up in operating activity in the Permian, the environment is obviously highly opportune for a monetization of this type of asset and the decision to initiate the process now makes sense.

Throughput volumes on the Medallion system have been growing rapidly, averaging slightly over 180,000 barrels of oil per day during the first quarter. EBITDA from the business attributable to Laredo’s interest is approximately $0.49 per barrel of throughput, or ~$32 million on an annualized basis, based on Q1 2017 run-rate. Throughput volumes are expected to continue to grow at a rapid clip.

Medallion provides gathering and transportation services to Laredo based on an acreage dedication agreement. However, third party volumes gathered in multiple producing areas across the Midland Basin account for the vast majority of the volumes on the system.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2017)

The enthusiastic stock price reaction to the announcement reflects a high expectation in the market with regard to the potential sale price. Based on my model, EBITDA generated by the business could triple by 2020 from the Q1 2017 level, with only a moderate investment required for the expansion. Based on these assumptions and using private market multiples typical for gathering asset transactions, a substantial valuation can be expected.

Given the favorable market environment in the Permian, I expect the sale to generate strong competition, with buyers being prepared to look several years forward along the projected growth trajectory to value the business. I estimate that the sale price to be in the $800-$900 million range for Laredo’s 49% interest, with a lower but not negligible possibility of the $1 billion mark attained. While significant tax leakage is likely, the proceeds would make a big difference for Laredo’s balance sheet and growth outlook.

Laredo has significant flexibility in terms of its balance sheet management options. $950 million of the company’s outstanding bonds are currently callable. As a result, Laredo could use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale to reduce leverage, simultaneously terming out maturities via a refinancing at an attractive rate.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2017)

However, I expect that Laredo will prioritize growth over debt reduction. The company’s big bet on “well manufacturing” is finally paying back. High-intensity completions have significantly improved initial production rates. Subsurface mapping that is being accumulated with every new well drilled helps to optimize landing zones, well designs and well densities. Production corridors have led to competitive well costs and operating efficiencies. As a result, Laredo has been able to continuously reduce its cost of supply, despite the acreage being located in a gassy area of the Midland Basin.

The company projects its production to grow 15%+ this year, fueled by moderate outspending. However, even assuming some inflationary pressures, I estimate the outspending to be moderate, whereas the production guidance may prove conservative.

In this context, Laredo will be strongly tempted to accelerate its development program, possibly adding a new production corridor in a new area across its extensive acreage position.

Based on the company’s estimates for well-level drilling economics, a decision to accelerate the development program would be logical, as long as one can be confident in oil prices remaining above a roughly $45 per barrel level. I must note that supply chain inflation will put strong upward pressure on commodity price thresholds for profitable drilling. However, given the company’s strong momentum in optimizing its development techniques and advancing efficiencies, further progress on these fronts may be sufficient to offset inflationary pressures, at least in the near term.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum, June 2017)

The Announcement Is A Catalyst For The Stock

These considerations help to explain the market’s enthusiasm with regard to the announcement. Gross proceeds from the sale are expected to be head-turning in the context of the stock's $3.0 billion market capitalization and the acceleration in production will be viewed positively by investors, given that growth will be perceived to be value-creating.

Despite the big price move in reaction to today’s announcement and the fact that this development was anticipated, I would argue that one can expect some additional stock appreciation driven by this catalyst: the outlook for production growth becomes more impressive and the announcement forces investors to review the company’s profile (and discover incremental operational progress that the company has continued to achieve on multiple fronts).

Given that the sale is likely to be priced at a very high multiple of current EBITDA, the monetization will also help to improve the optics of the stock’s trading multiples: enterprise value will decline materially whereas EBITDA projections will increase on stronger production growth expectations.

While the sale of Medallion will help to highlight “hidden” value, the market’s sentiment with regard to the direction of oil prices remains the primary driver for the stock price.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned or commodities and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.