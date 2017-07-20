Screening For Potential Spin-Offs: 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is a diversified company that reports five distinct operating segments: Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. Considering peer valuations and a fairly recent spin-off from competitor Danaher (DHR) of their industrial segment, I have 3M on my potential spin-off watch list.

Overview

3M was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Maplewood, Minnesota. The company has grown into five operating segments: (1) Industrial segment (34% of revenue and 32% operating income for 2016) provides engineered products to a diverse group of end markets, such as automotive, food and beverage, construction, etc.; (2) Safety and Graphics (18% and 19%), which provides many products that increase safety, security, and productivity for people, facilities, and systems; (3) Health Care (18% and 24%) provides products that serve medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontics, and food manufacturing and testing; (4) Electronics and Energy (16% and 15%) provides products and solutions to improve the dependability, cost-effectiveness and performance of electronic devices and infrastructure; (5) Consumer (15% and 15%), which provides office supply products, stationery products, home improvement products, and consumer health products.

Exhibit 1: Historical Operating Results

Source: Company Reports

Top line growth has been hard to find over the past 3 years with strong currency headwinds and little organic growth. Management's strategy has been to decrease the number of businesses they operate from 40 to 27 in order to help with portfolio management and strategic concentration. With the product portfolio consisting of almost 50% consumables, the company is extracting a strong reoccurring revenue stream. Strong innovation has also allowed them to increase prices modestly over the years.

Economic Moat Analysis

I believe 3M has a limited moat which is derived from low cost advantages and high switching costs. The multiple industries the company operates in is extremely competitive, but economies of scale has allowed them to be more efficient and profitable. With profitability management has reinvested a higher percentage of sales than peers to drive innovation and create barriers. These investments have allowed a stable operating income stream along with high returns on invested capital.

Exhibit 2: ROIC Analysis Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus, Author's Work

ROIC has been averaging almost 17% the last 4 years. Total invested capital growth in four years was 27.6%, while operating income only grew 8.4%. This shows me two things, managements judgment hasn't been optimal on capital allocation, and two, greater competition could be playing a major factor. Even so, the company is still generating high teens in ROIC and operates in a relatively stable industry. This is why I have given 3M a limited moat rating.

Valuation

Any meaningful top line growth has been none existent recently and the recent spin-off from Danaher Corp. could warrant a consideration from management of a possible spin-off for themselves. Management has already tried to provide more focus with a reduced number of businesses within the portfolio. This has served them well with increasing margins, but still hasn't provided what shareholders like to see also, revenue growth.

Exhibit 3: Peer Valuation Analysis

Source: Gurufocus, Company Reports

As 3M trades at 15x EBITDA or a discount to peer's 16x, a spin-off could provide a re-rating of the multiple. The potential upside could be enhanced if the spin-off company which I believe could be the industrial segment trades along with peers 17x multiple. Even still, the margin of safety is very small with the industrial segment trading upwards to 17x EBITDA.

Conclusion

With modest 2-4% growth and small expansions in operating margins through streamlining manufacturing processes, it doesn't provide enough allure to the valuation over the next few years. CEO Inge Thulin playbook has been to provide focus to the portfolio and that's why I do think 3M is a candidate for a spin-off, but it's unlikely to happen with the company trading already close to peers from a valuation perspective. With shares trading only one multiple below average comps, a spin-off event doesn't warrant the execution risk. I do like the shareholder friendly capital allocation towards shareholders, but there is concern with ROIC decreasing 300 basis points over the last few years. This has created the balance sheet to be more levered allowing less flexibility. With everything into consideration I've added this company to my watch list as a potential spin-off candidate, but believe this will only happen if the valuation starts to lag more against peers.

