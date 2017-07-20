Batting A Thousand

Sharing how to get the most out of a community in Seeking Alpha that has given me so much over the years.

This is my 1,000th article that I have written on Seeking Alpha. What an experience it has been since submitting my first article nearly a decade ago. But for those contributors and readers that may be relatively new to the website, it is a journey in which some might find value.

Modest Beginnings

I had a very gradual start on Seeking Alpha more than nine years ago. My prior work experience in the more than decade leading up to that point in the summer of 2008 had me writing various economic, financial, and market commentaries for institutional audiences, and Seeking Alpha seemed a good place to continue this practice on a more public forum. And, over my first year in participating on the website, I wrote a couple of handful of articles - nine to be exact – before stepping away for a couple of years. But once it became apparent in August 2009 that capital markets were embarking on a liquidity fueled rally where little else would matter, ended up drifting away for the next couple of years.

It was in the spring of 2011 that I made the decision to return to writing on Seeking Alpha. What motivated me at the time was the following belief. By early 2011, capital markets, including U.S. stocks (SPY), had rallied tremendously since the calming of the financial crisis two years prior. And, while corporate earnings had also impressively recovered, and the U.S. economy appeared to be on more solid ground, signs were increasingly emerging that capital markets were becoming increasingly driven more by forces of central bank liquidity and less by true underlying fundamentals.

Given that the last two bear markets had been sparked by easy central bank policy that had gone too far, I was compelled to resume writing on Seeking Alpha to provide a more realistic voice to counterbalance the perpetual stream of bullish optimism that was dominating the dialog in the mainstream financial media, the same optimism that left so many investors wondering “how could I have seen it coming?” when the tech bubble burst and the financial crisis struck.

The fact that my macro-driven investment philosophy was built around the principles of managing against downside risk in working to achieve optimal upside returns (hence the objective of maximizing risk-adjusted returns), Seeking Alpha seemed the ideal forum to share the “managing against downside risk” side of my portfolio management work with a larger audience.

And, that the end of the Fed’s second (and presumably by many the last at the time) quantitative easing program (QE2) was looming on the horizon in the coming months was also motivating from a timing standpoint.

But while my return to Seeking Alpha many years ago now was with the hope of providing perspective to a broader reading audience, what I soon came to find was that it would be Seeking Alpha, its contributors, and its readers that would end up providing me with so much more.

My Education Begins

Put simply, writing for Seeking Alpha has been a transformative experience for me over the past nine years and 1,000 articles. And, it has given me so much more than I could have ever expected when I first started out so many years ago.

The first thing that I quickly came to realize when writing on Seeking Alpha was the following. While many of the contributors on the website have outstanding insights to share to the reading audience, it is in many respects the readers themselves that bring the true value to the experience. When I first began writing, I held the misguided belief out of pure ignorance that I need not bother much with the comment section. And, for the first few months in early 2011, my comments on my articles were relatively few if any. But it was thanks to the arrival of James A. Kostohryz on Seeking Alpha in the summer of 2011 that my eyes were opened to the vital importance of the comment section of an article. James quickly gained a large following on Seeking Alpha not only because he wrote great articles but also because he actively engaged and interacted with his audience in the comment section. And, I immediately came to realize that this was not only true of James but of many other of the leading contributors on the website.

But it was what came out of this discovery that was even more compelling. Once I began actively participating in the comment section of my articles, I instantly learned that readers not only had valuable insights to share but also that in many cases, some of the smartest and most insightful participants on Seeking Alpha are the readers who are willing to take the time to share their expertise and knowledge in the comment section of articles. Put more simply, it is more often than not in the comment section where the truly great action and exchange of ideas take place on any given article.

Today, when I read any article on Seeking Alpha, I not only take the time to read the comment section, my strategy is to actually start by reading the comment section first before I even begin to read the article. That’s how valuable the reader insights are to the Seeking Alpha experience. And, when it comes to my own articles, while I may not have the opportunity to reply to every comment, I read each and every one as I value all of them a great deal.

A Valued Community

Another aspect of the Seeking Alpha experience for me over the past nine years has been the following. When I first started writing articles for the website, I thought that I would be posting articles for an audience to read and that would be about it. What I ended up quickly learning is that my participation would become about so much more than that, as I found myself becoming a part of a vibrant and interactive community.

Seeking Alpha is filled with contributors, active commenters, and readers that all play a part in this vast community of registered participants. Thanks to Seeking Alpha, I have gained exposure to a variety of contributors that have educated me with their expertise as generalists or in their own specialized market niche. This includes Lawrence Fuller from a macro perspective, Brad Thomas with REITs (VNQ), Richard Zeits in energy (XLE), and David Van Knapp in dividend growth investing (DVY), just to name a few.

My experience has also provided me with the opportunity to visit Seeking Alpha’s New York City headquarters and to meet in person contributors like David Pinsen. While David and I may sometimes see an issue differently at any given point in time, I highly admire and respect all of his work and value his contributions. I’ve also had the opportunity to know and collaborate with a number of other contributors over the years, including Adam Zingg from The Balance of Trade, who does great work on analyzing volatility (VXX). These are just a few of the many contributors that I have had the pleasure to get to know over the years.

Seeking Alpha has also helped enhance my business and working experience. For those contributors who may be brokers or registered investment advisors (RIAs), not only is Seeking Alpha the place where I have met the vast majority of my new clients in recent years but it has also introduced me to the opportunity to engage in collaborative working relationships such as with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family, a person that I have come to value greatly both on a professional and personal level. Seeking Alpha also introduced me to Chuck Carnevale’s F.A.S.T. Graphs service, of which I am a subscriber and which I utilize in my research process.

And, sadly, my time on Seeking Alpha has included the loss of a few voices that were meaningful to me both professionally and personally over the years. This includes the passing of Sy Harding and Dr. Eugene Narrett who was known to SA readers as Emmet Kodesh.

The relationships that I have gained over the years on Seeking Alpha only begin with the contributors. It also includes the various commenters whose perspectives I look forward to reading on articles throughout the website. This includes Buyandhold 2012 whose perspectives are outstanding along with his disciplined investment philosophy. It also includes RoseNose, who is among the kindest people on Seeking Alpha (she can strongly disagree with you more politely than possibly anyone else I know) but also among the most insightful in her analysis. There is Gridbird, whose extensive expertise on preferred stocks is about as good as it gets. Then, there is the Retired Colonel, who is not only among the wisest commenters on Seeking Alpha but also a person that I consider a dear and respected friend. These are just a few of the many readers and commenters that I have had the pleasure to get to know over the years.

Of course, I have also had scores of readers over the years that have strongly disagreed with the views that I have expressed on Seeking Alpha. And, I value the comments and experience with these dissenting voices just as much, for their challenges to my perspectives help keep my thought process in check and cause me to more closely consider the potential weaknesses or flaws in my arguments. This includes bbro, a commenter that has the admirable skills to efficiently refute the primary thesis of your article with just a sentence and a well placed link. Another is Petrarch, who is direct, extensive, and insightful in his counterpoint analysis. And, then there is Pompano Frog, who was one of the first commenters to call me to task on an article so many years ago and still provides great analysis and counterpoints today. These are just a few of the regularly dissenting voices to my articles that I also look forward to reading in the comment section, as I appreciate their willingness to take the time to effectively present their differing views.

This active interaction with contributors, commenters, and readers remains an ongoing evolution to this day from which I continue to benefit. The latest example came with Robert P. Balan over the past several weeks. After a few challenging exchanges in the comment section of some of my recent articles, I came to learn more about his own great contributions on Seeking Alpha and have since become a dedicated follower of his articles and regular blog posts on the website. In short, the growth process on the website is something that remains ongoing even after so many years.

Motivation

Given that this is my 1,000th article, a question that has periodically arisen over the years is the following. What inspires me to write? Often this question comes from a new or prospective contributor that is trying to determine whether writing on Seeking Alpha is worth their own time and how they can do it most effectively.

So, what motivates me to write? Simple. The opportunity for me to take research and ideas that I am exploring at any given point in time and subject it to scrutiny in a public forum of knowledgeable and astute readers and fellow contributors. In my view, there is no better way to test an idea than to share it with an audience that may or may not agree. It also helps identify any weakness or flaws in an argument as well as areas that may have been overlooked and require further analysis. Overall, my work is better thanks to the forum for sharing ideas that Seeking Alpha provides.

And, what inspires an article idea? Also, a simple answer. I do not write for anyone other than myself and the ideas that may be rattling around in my head at any given point in time. It is a point that I always seek to make to any prospective new contributor on Seeking Alpha, which is do not try to force your writing by trying to be something or someone that you are not. Instead, write about what you believe and do so with thoughtfulness and conviction, even if it is against the grain of the consensus view. For me, once I get an article idea in my head, I eventually have to write it to get it out. Otherwise, it will linger in my head, in some cases, for years until I finally write the article. In short, keep your mind open, let the article ideas flow to you naturally (don’t force it, as I find these articles almost always fall flat anyway), and identify your niche area of expertise on the website where you can add the most value. Some articles will work better than others over time, but this will ensure that all of your articles that you write are authentically you.

The Road Since

It is not just the interactions with the millions of participants and the personal inspiration to write on Seeking Alpha that has been so rewarding over the years. It has been the evolution of the website itself, thanks to the excellent stewardship of those who have been responsible for creating and growing this great community over the years. This includes current CEO and Editor-in-Chief Eli Hoffman and Executive Editor George Moriarty, both of whom I have had the opportunity to get to know personally over the years and have always been attentive to any needs that I may have had along the way.

It also includes the new initiatives that Seeking Alpha has sought to engage over the years. One such example has been the Marketplace service that was launched by Seeking Alpha just over two years ago, which provided me with the opportunity to complement my article writing - focused on “managing against downside risk” of my portfolio management process on the traditional side of the website - with reports on “working to achieve optimal upside returns” on the Marketplace side. And, just as I am writing my 1,000th article on the traditional site, I am also approaching my 300th report on the Marketplace side. And, I have Seeking Alpha to thank for the rewarding opportunity to express views and perspectives on both sides of my portfolio management process through these different forums.

Looking Ahead

It has been a genuinely rewarding nine years on Seeking Alpha. Put simply, I am truly batting a thousand, having had the opportunity to actively participate in such a vibrant and insightful online community like Seeking Alpha for so many years.

Thank you to all who have read and commented on my first 1,000 articles over the past nine years. And, thanks also to the many participants on the Seeking Alpha including my more than 14,000 followers that I have interacted with over the years, for I am truly better both professionally and personally for it.

It has been a rewarding first 1,000 articles on Seeking Alpha. And, I genuinely look forward to continuing with and expanding on this great experience with the next 1,000 articles in the years ahead.

