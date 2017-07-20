Campbell Soup: Red Flags For A Red Label

Campbell's still has a margin of safety but their are significant red flags that need to be removed before it become investable.

Their are also some red flags in the potential liability it has in its pension plan as well.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is one of the world's best known food brands, most notably its eponymous line of soup. It has three major product lines: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages (in the US, Canada and Latin America), Global Snacks and Biscuits (through the US, Asia Pacific, and Australia) and Campbell Fresh, which has organic and healthy offerings.

Campbell's results have struggle for several years now with revenues falling slightly in each of the last three years running. This trend has continued into fiscal 2017, with revenues at $6.2B through the first nine months, down 1% from the prior year period. EbIT has fallen more substantially, though Campbell's still boasts double digit return on sales. Cash flow has also fallen, from $1.2B in 2016 YTD to $1.0B in 2017 YTD; still strong but the trend is not encouraging.

Campbell's is in no danger of going out of business. The company's substantial cash flow ($1.0B+) compares favorably to its debt of $3.5B at year end, which it has been further reduced in 2017 by an additional $140m. Campbell's has continued to reward shareholders, with a current yield of 2.75% and a consistent buyback over the last several years, mostly executed at levels below the current share price.

Although it has a strong margin of safety, Campbell's has some significant problems facing its business, which I don't believe is being reflected in its 32x P/E valuation or in its 15x EV/EbITDA ratio. These risks include:

Macro-economic headwinds

Questionably effective acquisitions

Pension risk

Macro-Economic Headwinds

Based on most recognized economic data, the US economy has been in an expansion phase for over 90 months. Despite this expansion, average wages for workers have not been able to advance more than 2.5% nominally, with real wages being close to flat.

Campbell's products are generally focused on the lower and middle income classes, whose disposable income is most impacted by lower wage growth. The labor participation rate also remains at its lows of the past decade:

Based on these statistics, it is a fair assumption to expect there are fewer potential customers for Campbell products. The average worker needs to make their earnings last longer and become less loyal, or likely to buy, higher cost branded goods This purchasing trend explains why private-label product growth is out-pacing branded products in most grocery stores. This effect is not limited to Campbell's; companies like Kellogg (K) are having similarly poor growth in their top lines. I believe the current economic environment and elevated debt levels from consumers to governments has largely locked in this wage stagnation which will continue to be a headwind for Campbell's for the foreseeable future.

Quality of Acquisitions

Campbell's management has attempted to break into the healthier, organic market by establishing its Campbell Fresh brand. It has largely done this through acquisitions. It acquired Bolthouse in 2012 for $1.55B and added Garden Fresh Gourmet in 2015 for $232m; most recently, it added Pacific Foods for $700m. For a company with the cash flow Campbell's has, this type of growth through acquisitions makes sense.

Campbell's did pay a substantial price for these acquisitions:

Acquisition Year Cost Revenue Price/Sales Bolthouse 2012 $1,550m $689m 2.2x Garden Fresh Gourmet 2015 $232m $100m 2.3x Pacific Foods 2017 $700m $218m 3.2x

Campbell's is currently trading at 1.9x sales multiple on its whole company. The first two acquisitions are in-line with this multiple but the most recent acquisition seems to be on the pricy side. Campbell Fresh has been set up to be the next driver of growth for the company. Unfortunately, it is no longer growing. Revenues in Q3 2017 were $742m, down 7% from the prior year. In 2016, Campbell Fresh produced an EbITDA of $137m, which would give the first 2 acquisitions an EV/EbITDA of 13x based on their acquisition cost. While not cheap, the line looks even worse with the inclusion of the Pacific Foods acquisition. Pacific Foods is not expected to be accretive to earnings in the current year; Campbell's is clearly banking on it being able to squeeze inefficiencies out of the acquired business. With Pacific Foods factored in, Campbell Fresh's EV/EbITDA ratio rises to 18x. For a business line that is no longer growing, this is a substantial premium to have paid.

Campbell's strategy was wise to diversify its business but it has paid a hefty price in order to do it. This is in stark contrast to the rest of Campbell's capital allocation decisions, which includes a steady dividend history, share buybacks and debt reduction. My concern is Campbell's continues to overpay to try to acquire growth, which further erodes a declining cash flow.

Pension Risk

Pensions have for remained outside the headlines for many years due to their opaque nature for many investors and the deferred impact of decisions related to it. Unfortunately for investors, these costs are real obligations. Kroger (KR) recently made this very clear to the markets as it decided to settle $1B of its pension obligations with debt. Campbell's pension is not in the trouble that Kroger's is but it has shown some concerning trends in its recent performance:

Its liability discount rate is normal based on the low interest rate environment and is the source of the higher obligations. This impact is an unfortunate impact for most defined benefit plans. Its expected returns are a little on the high side compared to most plans at 7.35% (most plans are not in the 6.5-7.0% range). It is starkly higher than the long-term equity returns forecasted by noted investment firm GMO:

Within Campbell's 2016 pension numbers, it is more concerning that the pension only generated $54m in returns on its $2.3B in assets to start the year. The fund held 51% of the fund's assets in equities, with 35% in bonds and the remainder in real estate. This rate of return significantly trailed the S&P performance in 2016 which leads to concern as to whether there could be performance issues with the fund managers. The company did retire $160m in obligations during the year, which is pro-active from a management side to try to reduce its overall risk. Assets fell from $2.3B to $2.1B, largely driven by this settlement and the nominal gains. Unfortunately, its obligations rose from $2.57B to $2.62B during fiscal 2016 even with this $160m in retired obligations. This is not what you want to see as a shareholder, especially with no contributions slated for 2017, which could exacerbate the deficit. Campbell's is not alone in having an issue with its pension but this is another red flag for the company.

The Takeaway

There is a lot about Campbell's to be concerned about at this point. Its growth is negligible to negative, although the market rewarded its recent affirmation of its long-term goals of sales growth between 1 and 3% and EbIT growth between 4 and 6%. Campbell's has made some expensive acquisitions to try to broaden its business, but these have not been able to trigger more than nominal growth in the company. Campbell's is also facing some strong purchasing trends that are not favorable to its line of products. It also has a potential risk in its pension plan which has some above average assumptions on its equity returns, combined with some below average performance.

All this being said, Campbell's has a large margin of safety as it has been reducing its debt load while returning cash to its shareholders through its dividend and share buyback program. Even with the stagnant growth, it is still generating some large, if declining, cash flows to support their current capital allocations. Some may see its high multiple combined with low/negative growth and these risks as a potential short opportunity, but I need something more than that to initiate a short position. I would not be a buyer here and would considering selling if I was a shareholder.

