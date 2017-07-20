Positioning For AT&T Earnings

Photo credit

AT&T (T) has faced a tough road in the recent past in terms of its enormous wireless business, as have Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and other competitors in the space. The race to the bottom in terms of pricing is a sharp contrast to years of pricing power from the major carriers and while it’s outstanding for consumers, it is decidedly less so for the carriers themselves. T’s Q1 report wasn’t great as it missed revenue by a bunch but it still looked much better than Verizon and, to T’s credit, it boosted margins in Q1. We are set to get a much-anticipated Q2 report in a few days, so what should we be looking for?

We’ll begin with a chart and unfortunately for T longs, it isn’t pretty. T’s been in a protracted downtrend that has clobbered the stock from $42 to $35 in virtually a straight line. The wireless wars aren’t helping sentiment and that is fully reflected in the share price, something that may actually help when it comes to the earnings report. After all, $35 is the same spot the stock bounced from last November so buyers have stepped in here before; I’d be shocked if T blows right through the $35 level without some sort of a fight.

The momentum indicators all look pretty rough but that’s to be expected given the nasty downtrend the stock has experienced. The good news, again, is that this potentially sets T up for a place from which it can bounce should the opportunity present itself. There is plenty of resistance overhead – including the downward sloping 50DMA and 200DMA – but all the conditions are in place for a relief rally if the earnings report isn’t terrible.

And therein lies the question; will it be terrible? I think the odds of a real shocker like the Q1 report are much lower because the wireless wars kind of came out of nowhere; everyone was surprised by the rapidity with which pricing power evaporated. But market participants have had a few months to chew on it and I have to think that T’s revenue and margins would have to be absolutely awful to surprise to the downside. That, like the technical indicators, puts in place a condition where T could rally on even ho-hum news; it doesn’t need a blockbuster quarter here. That's the preferred setup for getting long before a report if that's your bag; low expectations are much better going in than the opposite.

Analysts have T with a moderate revenue loss and a moderate EPS gain in Q2. That’s about par for the course here as we don’t yet know the full impact of the negative trend in wireless pricing, but should get a good look at it during the report. The only way I see this going poorly is if the impact as spelled out by T comes in much worse than it did in Q1. As I said, the market has had a chance to think about what the worst case scenario could look like so things would have to be pretty ugly in Q2 for a negative surprise, particularly given the action in the stock price that has already taken place since the Q1 release. And T did try and warn us during the Q1 report that things were looking tough so again, the expectations should be pretty low here.

I’ll be interested as well in seeing if T was able to continue its good work with respect to margins in Q1. Operating expenses were way down in Q1 and led to a very nice bump in operating margins. For T to have a shot at a sustainable rally, it needs higher margins because we all know that revenue growth is not the answer here. That’s fine as long as margins rise and rise they did in Q1; I’d really like to see that again. Tight expense controls are key for a company with a tough top line environment and T certainly fits that category.

Of course, we all know most folks that own T own it for the dividend and that is reliant upon free cash flow. Earnings are the first part of the FCF calculation so margins matter for this discussion as well and if T can keep the cash coming in, I suspect people will continue to look past the weak revenue environment. Strong margins/FCF in Q2 could very well be the catalyst shareholders need to arrest the nasty decline we’ve seen in the stock and eventually send it higher. I think a bounce is coming off of $35 – barring some disaster – and then probably a retest of that level after the bounce. But if we see strong margins again in Q2, the move off of $35 will be much easier to sustain.

T is a stock that, heading into earnings, has all the hallmarks of a selloff that has the potential to turn around in a big way. There is strong support at $35, the momentum indicators look tired to the downside, sentiment is terrible and the stock is cheap. The only thing I could see derailing this argument is a really horrible Q2 release. However, I think enough bad news is assumed to have occurred during the quarter that reasonably, an upside surprise is the base case. Obviously, this takes some faith but what position in a capital market security doesn’t? I think we’ll see a ho-hum report from T but I also think that will be good enough for a bounce from $35. Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.

