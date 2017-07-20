KeyCorp: Beat And Raise Pushing Stock Down?

Momentum might have subsided, but I believe KEY is still worth a closer look for the long run.

In the early hours of Thursday, KeyCorp (KEY) reported a 2Q17 top- and bottom-lines beat that came accompanied by an improved full-year outlook on net interest and non-interest income. But instead of rising on the news, the stock reversed a small early-morning gain to trade down about -2% right before the opening bell.

It looks like Key was the most recent victim of profit-taking in the banking sector this quarter. As I have discussed in the past week, following JPMorgan's (JPM) and Bank of America's (BAC) quarterly reports, banks can't seem to impress the Street in 2Q17 despite having consistently posted solid results and maintained an overall positive outlook on the industry.

The market's reaction may be justifiable, however. KEY has gained 63% over the past year alone, after trading largely sideways between mid-2013 and mid-2016. Shares were propelled not only by the Fed's decision to start raising interest rates last year, but also by the completion of the company's First Niagara (FNFG) acquisition - a transaction that took over 8 months to close - and the lift-all-boats "Trump effect" of late 2016. With no additional interest rate hike baked into KeyCorp's outlook, some investors (possibly traders, most importantly) seem to be pocketing a chunk of their unrealized profits following the solid print.

KeyCorp by the numbers

The Cleveland-based bank delivered a sizable top-line beat of $110 million on revenues of $1.64 billion. The +52% YOY growth is mostly the result of the recent acquisition of First Niagara Bank. Yet, this quarter's growth rate is better than last period's +45% and 4Q16's +44%.

Aside from inorganic growth, revenues were lifted primarily by higher earnings asset yields and balances. Together, these factors helped to drive NII (net interest income) up +47% YOY ex-PPA (purchase accounting accretion). Net interest margin of 2.97% was 21 bps better than year-ago levels. On the non-interest side of the equation, growth in investment banking fees of +38%, although decelerating in the comparison to last quarter's stratospheric rate, also helped to provide top-line lift.

On the full-year outlook, KeyCorp raised its NII guidance by $100 million to $3.85 billion at the mid-point of the range, while non-interest income should come in $50 million ahead of last quarter's expectation. But an increase of $50 million in non-interest expenses and a 100-bp increase in GAAP tax rate for the year might dilute some of the upside as it trickles down to the bottom line.

Buy KeyCorp today?

As the graph below suggests and despite the strong rally of the past 12 months, KEY continues to be priced competitively compared to its peer group of large-cap regional banks. On a forward P/E basis, in fact, KEY is the most inexpensive stock at a 13.4x multiple, after trading at a premium (just short of 17.0x) in the latter part of 2016. Considering the healthy consensus 18% EPS growth rate expected for next year, I find these valuation levels reasonable.

I will recognize, however, that momentum might have subsided as the stock has cooled down a bit recently (largely flat over the past 3 months). In the short term, I would not be surprised to see profit-taking and caution over a slowly recovering economy and a more paced interest rate increase pressuring share prices down. But for the long run, I believe KEY is a stock worth a closer look.

