Multimedia Weekly Digest: Optimistic Sentiment And Big-Name Opportunities

Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

We continue this week with Jay Taylor, Financial Sense, Tusk Media, and others.

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

From the macro view, Jay Taylor and Chris Hamilton discussed the Fed's recent decisions to raise rates amid some uncertainty about the overall health of the U.S. economy.

Also, taking a critical stance, Jason Goepfert with Financial Sense explores sentiment indicators, which in his view are registering bearish signals.

Zooming in to the banking center, Tusk Media broke down Citigroup's (NYSE:C) earnings report, concluding that Michael Corbat has the megabank moving in the right direction.

Also, identifying opportunities was Erik Kobayashi-Solomon, who believes the pessimism around General Electric (NYSE:GE) is overdone.

Cheddar TV also hosted several idea interviews with Seeking Alpha authors:

Elsewhere in SA multimedia: