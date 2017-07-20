MUI: Investment Opportunity For Investors On The Sidelines?

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

From the very first time I was introduced to closed end funds, many funds have come and gone. The one constant however seems to be the Blackrock Municipal Bond Fund (MUI). I have seen the fund recommended by colleagues and it can be found in a variety of unit investment trusts.

I originally wrote about MUI in May 2016, in the article MUI: A Great Bargain For The Coming Storm? I later did an update article of it in August titled "BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund: Safe Long-Term Play?"

Since August 2016th, the Federal Reserve has raised short term interest rates and the economy has kept on sputtering along. So how has the fund done? Has it held up? Is it still a safe long term play? Let's take a look.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, MUI yielded an income only distribution of 4.84% and was trading at a discount of 7.52% to its Net Asset Value. Today NBD yields 4.24% and is trading at a discount of 8.64%.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, over the last 52 weeks the both the NAV and Price have declined as expected in light of higher interest rates. The underlying portfolio has increased in value since the beginning of the year however.

Looking at the asset allocation, we can see that at least 97% of the portfolio is fully invested in municipal bonds.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the top 10, we can see that Illinois and New Jersey have significant representation.

Source: Blackrock CEF Website

Looking more broadly at the geographical breakdown we can see that New York is the largest holding, followed closely behind by New Jersey and Illinois which make up 24% of the fund.

Source: Blackrock CEF Website

Looking at the maturity breakdown we can see that the portfolio has the majority of its bonds maturing in the 10 to 20 year range. At least 5% will mature in the next 3 years however. This will also represent reinvestment risk if the bonds coming to market at the time will yield lower rates.

Source: Blackrock CEF Website

Looking at the overall portfolio characteristics, we can see the average maturity of 16.16 years and that 7.23% of the portfolio is insured.

The average duration of the portfolio is 8.73 yrs, meaning for every 1% rise in interest rates, we should expect the underlying portfolio NAV to decline 8.73%. (offset by discount to nav).

Source: Blackrock CEF Website

Performance Update

Since our last update I feel the fund has done okay, all else being equal.

The fund's price per share fell 8.41%, and had a total return (loss) of 3.42% accounting for the distribution. The interesting note here is that while the price fell 8.41%, the underlying portfolio only fell 6.22%, the difference between the two is the expansion of the discount to NAV.

MUI data by YCharts

Next we can take a look at how the fund has done against the broader benchmarks and its peers.

In the chart below we are looking at MUB against the broad iShares US Agg Bond Index (NYSEARCA:AGG), the iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB), and 3 of the largest municipal closed end funds, the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Muni Fund (NEA), the Invesco Muni Opps Fund (VMO), and the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond fund (EIM).

MUI Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, none of the investments were positive on a total return basis over the time period which we looked at.

The broad averages were down less than 1%.

While MUI was down, it was not alone and even came out ahead against many of its peers. The broader difference between CEFs and other investments has to do with 2 characteristics, leverage and the difference versus NAV.

Over the long term however, the fund has continued to do well.

Summary & Bottom Line

In my previous article I wrote,

As we have covered in other articles, even if the Fed raises interest rates, munis should still be a safe place to hang out, not only because they are yielding far above the paltry 1.55% you would get on a 10 year treasury, but because of the federally tax free nature of the income. What I am fairly positive about, is that if the Fed does raise interest rates, you will most likely have an overreaction on anything bond related, including muni CEFs, which may present you with an opportunity to pick up this fund with a discount greater than today's.

Source: "BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund: Safe Long-Term Play?"

It seems to have worked out much as I believed it would. The rate hikes have caused the underlying NAV to drop, but investors over-reacted and caused the discount to NAV to open up a bit more. The underlying NAV however has held up better than its peers. This drop may just be an opportunity that investors were looking for, particularly coming from funds that went the other way and had their discounts to NAV turned into premiums.

I do want to make a point and note that I would likely NOT be buying this fund for one particular reason, that reason is the 24% of the portfolio invested in IL and NJ.

We all know the issues around IL so I will not be rehashing those here. More broadly I believe it is up to individual investors to determine their tolerance for individual states.

Beyond IL, I am having serious doubts about the state of NJ, particularly as it is looking more certain that our next governor will be Governor Murphy. One thing for certain is that with Democrats controlling the state government and the executive office, they will have free reign to spend in a state already on the brink of a financial catastrophe.

Going forward I would be personally looking for a muni fund with minimal exposure to both states.

I hope this update is helpful. Until the next update, keep doing your due diligence. For more reading, please look at my prior MUI and CEF Articles such as Nuveen Build America Opp Fund: Make America And Your Portfolio Great Again.

Please feel free to reach out to me via direct message if you would like to chat more about this or any other topic.

Final Note: I hope you found this article helpful. I am a believer in active management that works and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre.

Simply click the "Follow" button below if it appears for you, or click "Follow" next to my name at the top of the article. Alternatively, you can click the orange "Follow" button from my profile page.

THANK YOU for reading and commenting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.