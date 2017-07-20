Bank Of America Second Quarter Earnings: Still Mediocre

But after almost seven years at the helm, bank Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan continues to disappoint as the leader of a bank badly in need of a turnaround.

Having gotten the approval to do so from the Federal Reserve, the bank has increased its dividend and bought back its stock hoping to make stockholders happier.

Bank of America posted a return on equity of 8.0 percent for the second quarter up from 7.4 percent one year ago; certainly an improvement, but still mediocre.

Brian Moynihan has been leading Bank of America (BAC) as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for almost seven years. In the second quarter of 2017, the bank posted the best quarterly returns since he has been in that position.

Bank of America’s return on shareholder equity was 8.0 percent in the second quarter. One year earlier, the bank posted a 7.4 percent return.

Bank of America has not had a return as high as 8.0 percent since 2007 when the bank’s return on shareholders' equity was 10.2 percent.

Of course, the bank is still not producing a return that is equal to its cost of capital, which is estimated to be around 10.0 percent, but most analysts and journalists don’t seem to really be interested in that.

In my mind, Mr. Moynihan has not turned Bank of America around in his almost seven years at the helm, and he does not seem to be on the right track to get the institution out of the mediocre category and into the good category. He is a long, long way from excellence.

My concern is one that I have expressed about the performance of other banks, especially ones that are in a turnaround mode, like Citigroup (C).

I focus on the return on equity numbers because this number is very important in determining whether or not a shareholder’s investment is covering the shareholder’s opportunity cost. If the return on equity is below the company’s cost of capital, then the shareholder’s funds are not being used as effectively as it could be in other investments.

In addition, focusing on the return on equity tells one a lot about the earning power of the company and its sustainability, and it tells one a lot about the financial engineering the company is using to “goose up” its performance numbers, like using increasing levels of financial leverage and by using things like stock buybacks.

In terms of the latter item, the use of financial leverage, the Federal Reserve has given Bank of America the approval to go ahead with a large increase in its dividend and also permitted the organization to go ahead with a substantial stock buyback program.

Mr. Moynihan would like to use these two tools as a method to get a bump in the Bank of America stock price, as has been done by its competitors. When Mr. Moynihan took over the bank almost seven years ago, the bank’s stock price was around $16 per share. The stock price is now a little bit under $24, so the stock has risen a little less than a 6 percent annual compound rate during Mr. Moynihan’s tenure. Given that the stock market as a whole has risen much faster than that since October 2010, this is not a real outstanding performance.

Bank of America’s earnings report bragged that “More than doubled capital returned through net share repurchases and common dividends in the first half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2016."

As far as financial leverage is concerned, Bank of America has had to de-leverage since the end of the Great Recession, and this, of course, has helped to keep the return on equity figures down. However, given that the bank had used financial leverage to help improve its performance during the runup to the financial crisis in late 2007, this should not be given as an excuse for the poor performance. One could say that the return on equity stayed as high as it did at an earlier time due to the increased financial leverage the bank was using.

In terms of earning power, a major focus of Mr. Moynihan has been cost cutting as a major source of future performance. In the company report, it is announced that solid expense management was achieved as the bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 60%. Expenses, as a whole, rose 1.7 percent to $13.73 billion from $13.49 billion one year earlier. Good, but not that exceptional.

In terms of expenses, Bank of America has one the largest branch systems in the United States, and this, in this age, is a major expense factor on a bank’s balance sheet.

The net interest income of the bank rose by 9 percent year over year as shorter-term interest rates rose as the Federal Reserve increased its policy rate of interest three times from December 2016 to the end of the second quarter of 2017. Bank loan rates rose. Net interest income was helped by the low deposit rates Bank of America pays. Glenn Schorr, a bank analyst at Evercore ISI, in reflecting on the results stated the rates the bank is paying depositors are “amazingly low,” calculated to be about 0.11 percent on interest bearing deposits. One reason for this is the convenience of the bank’s branching system, an offset to its high cost of maintaining the branches.

The quarterly profit of the bank was $5.27 billion, up from $4.78 billion a year earlier, representing an increase of a little more than 10 percent. Net revenue was up to $22.83 billion for the quarter, rising a little more than 7 percent from the $21.29 billion of a year ago. These are OK figures, but Bank of America has a long way to go.

Investment banking fees rose by 9 percent, but this was not that great of an increase, given corporate activity during the quarter and the performance of other financial organizations.

Year-over-year deposits grew by 4 percent; average loans and leases rose by 5 percent; and asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs, delinquencies, and nonperforming loans and leases all declined from a year ago.

Still, Bank of America only returned 8.0 percent on its shareholders' equity, and this is one of its highest performances over the past decade or so. In terms of sustainability, the bank certainly does not seem to possess any sustainable competitive advantages. Being even more blunt, however, one can say that Bank of America cannot continue to go on this way indefinitely.

Seven years at the helm of the bank is enough time to produce more substantial turnaround results. Mr. Moynihan does not deserve a very high grade for his performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.