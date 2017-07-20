The More Farmland The Better

Despite what may look like an overvalued stock due to a large P/E ratio, farmland is still an undervalued industry and Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) is positioning themselves well as a young growth company. We will present how individual investors now have the opportunity to invest in farmland with out the previous capital and labor intensiveness required, and present the case why it will be a good investment for the long-run.

Farmland is an investment option for the average person that is difficult to diversify into because of the high costs associated with purchasing, operating and facilitating the day-to-day business. Owning farmland has now become easier for investors through the emergence of particular equities that focus on this asset class. The smart money and big investors have realized its potentiality as an asset class in the future, and individuals with more capital to invest understand the strategy for this particular investment. They may be being capable of buying whole farms to run for a direct access to a food supply, or as an investment to produce income. By owning farmland through equities you are capable of the same thing by helping to fund the company that facilitates the business which helps the farmers bring the goods to market.

Farmland and the goods it produces are an essential part of life, and as the global population grows the increased amount of food demanded will expand. Farmland and agricultural production are some of the main staples of the economy, and therefore present less volatility to help investors mitigate their overall portfolio risk. Farmland investing may sound as if it's a doomsday type investment but that negative outlook should be set aside. This rationality will ruin your insight and deter from understanding the investment type for its full potential. We could present how population projects by 2050 will ~10 billion and how this will increase global food demand. Although we rather explain how commodity price appreciation will occur making farming more profitable as farmland is fixed. Therefore it can only yield x-amount consistently and any adverse-shocks could lead to higher prices due to a high demand with low supply.

Farmland and Commodities

Our main focus is to show how some equities offer unique investment opportunities that should not be underlooked, considered in the short term and used to facilitate a long-run oriented approach to investing. Investing in economic staples is a smart investment technique because you know that these are required for basic human existence. Bubbles may occur in economic staples through mass realization or speculative euphoria, although we believe the above average investor should know when to buy at attractive levels and stay away from poor valuations. With US equity markets reaching record highs consistently, long-term assets become underlooked, unloved and less attractive since capital appreciation is not as immediately prevalent.

Farmland is an income producing asset through the sale of crop yields, and higher food prices create more profitability. The importance of farmland is to produce goods to take to market to seek profit. Farmers, however, are price takers since depending on the present market value of each crop, the firm is more or less profitable. This means with increased crop prices, profits expand and make farming more profitable and vice versa. Commodities regarding food products (wheat, corn, and soybeans) either rise or fall in prices, and these swings will impact inflation levels differently (calculated CPI and the component regarding food). What if supply and demand are affecting the price level for some other reason like a shortage due to a drought, is it still relevant to use measures of CPI? If food becomes a scarce resource (i.e. supply curve moves left) and if inflation is moderate, then the resulting outcome will be less quantity sold and much higher prices, however, the demand for money will not change hence the higher prices have nothing to do with inflation but a shortage of that particular good. Inflation calculated by the government in consumer price index basket of goods (CPI) will show an increase if food prices rise which is different from a monetary expansion that causes inflation. As inflation is rampant it causes CPI to become an inadequate measure because its measure would show previous CPI, not current inflation as it is a lagging economic indicator. So, it is more important to view commodities more as a hedge against inflation regarding its protection as an asset, rather than as a core component of CPI. Commodities let you hedge against unforeseen events, providing a defensive strategy, coupled with land representing the value of a hard asset. This makes farmland one of the best investment classes as long as the investor can purchase the assets at a valuable and attractive price.

Below, are charts showing the IMF Commodity Price Indices, three more specific commodities (corn, wheat, and soybeans) and a chart of global inflation. If you analyze the price trends in commodities here, you can see the price correlation/volatility between inflation, the IMF index (red line) and the other three commodities prices. Through the understanding of the implications of inflation and commodity prices, helps investors gauge insight on future commodity price levels.

Global Inflation 1977-2015

IMF Commodity Price Indices and Commodity Reports

Corn's Price Chart, (1970-July 2017)

Wheat Price Chart, (1970-July 2017)

Soybean Price Chart, (1970-July 2017)

A Little Look at Farmland Partners Inc.

As a company that is only a few years old, Farmland Partners Inc has done an excellent job acquiring the capital needed to purchase the farmland they have under management. Through debt issuances and new securities issues, the management has done a great job in protecting existing and future shareholder value. The book value per share has remained consistently between its low of $7.24 to its current number and high of $9.92 (trailing twelve months). In the past 3 years, they have increased the equity from $120 million to $320 million while only having a combined accumulated deficit of $6.7 million. Now that management has acquired the assets needed, the company can shift its goals more towards profitability through increased productivity and scaling the business. Farmland has partnered with over 100 tenants who grow more than 30 different types of major crops. This is key in that it diversifies FPI's risk if certain commodity prices take a short-term hit, it will be a small hit to the company's overall revenue rather than a major problem for the company.

A deeper look into FPI's numbers show a company that has been acquiring land at a high rate while taking a conservative approach to the numbers going forward. FPI has increased their fixed portion of the debt from 68.3% at the end of Q1 2016 to 77.7% at the end of Q1 2017. Additionally, there fixed portion of rental revenues is at 82%, leaving only 18% to variable revenues. Looking forward to the debt maturity schedule FPI has done a fantastic job of giving themselves some breathing room in the future should problems arise. (the numbers on the y-axis are in thousands)

FPI Q1 2017 numbers

Farmland has varied their debt from year to year, leaving some years with none and having a good balance of the short-term and longer-term debt. I believe this approach is an excellent long-term view for management, as it gives the company flexibility in the future for any unforeseen circumstances. The one concern I have from a long-term investors point of view is that I'm not sure whether or not the dividend is safe, and whether it is or isn't I don't believe it is necessary for a newer company. I would rather the management focus more on creating shareholder value and improving productivity to decrease operating costs instead of trying to finance a dividend that could end up deterring the company from positive growth.

Even though, buying farmland for the average investor used to be difficult due to the large startup costs. The emergence of Farmland Partners gives investors the ability to invest in one of the oldest businesses known to man. The management has done a good job in acquiring farmland and producing income through its partnerships with its tenant farmers. The future looks bullish for Farmland as the company can further lower its operating costs and improve its profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.