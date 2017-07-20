Will Amazon Take Over The World? Only Partially

It seems that Amazon Fever is reaching new heights. With Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent agreement to acquire grocery retailer Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), the market cannot entirely be faulted for assuming that its ever-growing reach and apparent lack of concern about profits will ultimately take over the economy. And, typically, when Amazon enters a new line of business, many of the stocks in that sector fall.

Our informal search on amazon.com returned some fascinating and unexpected products for sale: a $31,861.88 (plus $3.09 shipping) Telescoping Maintenance Lift weighing 1,420 pounds; a $237,250 Lamborghini Huracan (the real thing); a $270,834.42 (used) Cisco Services Module and a Mahatma shipping drone that carries 22 pounds of cargo over six miles selling for $40,000. Could Amazon get into travel services? Or home building? What about chemical production? It’s hard to say; but back in 1997, when Amazon had its IPO as an online bookseller, who would have thought that it would reach half a trillion dollars in market capitalization and begin setting up an air traffic control network in Paris for its incipient global drone fleet?

Amazon certainly is impressive. Realistically, though, not every industry will be challenged by its profit-draining expansion, nor will every product be sold at large discounts on amazon.com. In our most recent turnaround investing newsletter, we explore a brief selection of companies that would probably be among the last ones to succumb to Amazon Fever. Each has traits that are well outside of the Amazon model, are out of favor, and have some interesting turnaround aspects.

Two of those stocks are detailed below, with additional details available in the July issue of The Turnaround Letter.

American Railcar Industries (ARII) – Amazon currently sells miniature railroad cars for up to $75, but it is not likely that it will enter the real railcar manufacturing industry anytime soon. American Railcar’s tankers and hoppers weigh upwards of 35 tons, often have customized features, and require capital-intensive steel-bending operations. Its railcars haul coal, grains, chemicals, and other raw materials - also unlikely to be shipped by Amazon. American Railcar is the nation’s largest producer of these two types of cars and provides fleet maintenance and related services. Not only is the company safe from Amazon Fever but it is also currently in a down-cycle, offering longer term investors an opportunity to invest at an attractive entry point along with a 4.3% dividend yield. Investor Carl Icahn holds a 62% stake, and he is not one to let companies fall behind the curve.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) – This company was part of an earlier iteration of Babcock & Wilcox, which was founded in 1867 but split up in 2015. It builds industrial-scale power and cooling facilities, environmental solutions, and renewable energy plants as well as providing related maintenance services and aftermarket parts. Babcock & Wilcox has struggled in recent years with its heavy exposure to coal-oriented projects. Its non-coal projects have also struggled, implying deeper management and execution problems. However, things may be changing for the better. Management is increasingly focusing on the performance and growth of its non-coal segments. In addition, investor pressure is increasing, as activist Lightship Capital recently took a 9.9% stake. Babcock & Wilcox appears to be in the early stages of a turnaround.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.