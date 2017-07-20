To Enable Private Banks To Create And Lend Out Money, Households Must First Be Driven Into Debt

There are two main forms of money: state issued money (so-called "base money") and money created by private banks. It is perfectly feasible to have either type of money predominate, and in most economies nowadays private money predominates.

Introducing private money to an economy that uses only base money increases demand. To counter that extra demand, base money must be confiscated from households, which drives some people into debt. Conversely, if in 2017 real world economies private money were banned (as advocated by several Nobel laureate economists), that would be deflationary. In turn, that would require government to create and distribute significant amounts of base money to households, which would reduce their need to borrow.

There are two basic forms of money. First there is state or central bank issued money (base money). Second, there is money issued by private banks. As the opening sentences of an article published by the Bank of England explains, the large majority of money nowadays is privately created.

An economy where private money predominates involves relatively high levels of debt. The reasons for that are illustrated below by considering an economy that switches from a "base money only" system to a privately issued money system. Then a switch in the opposite direction is considered.

The former is rather hypothetical -- i.e., the latter switch is more realistic because it involves switching from the existing system to a base money only system, a switch advocated by several leading economists including at least four Nobel laureate economists.

Costs

Base money has a big advantage over privately issued money, namely that it's inherently cheaper to create and distribute. The reason is that when a private or commercial bank supplies money to customers the bank normally has to obtain collateral, and doing that, plus checking up on the value of collateral involves very real costs. Plus, the bank must allow for bad debts: another cost.

In contrast, all the state needs to do to supply the economy with money is create and spend that money into the economy. Job done. There is no need to check up on the value of collateral or allow for bad debts. Indeed, several governments have fed astronomic amounts of base money into their economies in recent years via QE.

As Milton Friedman put it in Chapter 3 of his book titled A Program for Monetary Stability and in reference to base money, "It need cost society essentially nothing in real resources to provide the individual with the current services of an additional dollar in cash balances."

As to the best or optimum amount of base money to create, that's easy in principle: whatever amount induces the private sector to spend at a rate that brings full employment. After all, the more money a household has, the greater its weekly spending, all else equal. So there must be some stock of base money (in private sector hands) that results in a level of demand that keeps the economy working at capacity.

Note that that is not the same as Milton Friedman's idea, namely that the best or least bad way to controlling demand is to have the same annual money supply increase. The vast majority of economists nowadays reject that "no discretion" policy -- i.e., most economists nowadays believe in adjusting the amount of stimulus in accordance with circumstances, and it's hard to see what's wrong with that discretion. Also the simple fact of increasing the money supply constitutes fiscal stimulus, and that has a stimulatory effect over and above the money supply increasing effect. To illustrate, if aggregate demand is deficient, the cure advocated here (and indeed by others) is to have the state print and spend more money (and/or cut taxes), which increases the stock of money in private hands. But of course, the mere fact of spending additional money (e.g., on infrastructure) creates additional employment.

Incidentally, Ben Bernanke recently expressed approval of stimulus in that form, while not actually advocating a total ban on private money (see the paragraph starting "So, how could the legislature…" in the above-linked article).

Borrowing

The exact way in which borrowing is done in our hypothetical economy is crucial. Assuming the only borrowing is direct, person to person, in a "base money only" system, then that does not change any of the above points. In particular, where one person abstains from consumption and saves up money and then lends it to someone else, the latter saving will reduce demand, while the deflationary effect of that will (roughly speaking) be counterbalanced by the borrower spending the money.

Alternatively, if borrowing is done via private banks, then (again) nothing changes as long as those banks only lend out money which has previously been deposited (either by depositors or shareholders or bondholders). That system equals full reserve banking (advocated by at least four Nobel laureate economists: Milton Friedman, James Tobin, Maurice Allais, and Merton Miller). And "full reserve" is a system under which privately created money is banned, or at least thwarted (see under Friedman's heading "I. The Proposal" in the above-linked article).

The alternative is the system we actually have at the time of writing, sometimes called "fractional reserve" banking. Under that system, as the above Bank of England article explains, private banks can create and lend out money in excess of the amount of base money they have. However, letting private banks do that clearly raises demand.

But if (as per the above assumption) the economy is already at capacity, that additional demand is not allowable -- it would cause excess inflation. Ergo on introducing private money, government would have to implement some sort of deflationary measure to compensate, like raising taxes and confiscating some of the population's stock of base money. But that would drive a significant proportion of households and businesses into debt -- exactly what "money printing" private banks want. Hopefully that establishes the point made in the title of this article -- namely that to enable private banks to create and lend out money, it's necessary to drive a proportion of households and firms into debt.

Incidentally, George Selgin also considered the above hypothetical scenario where privately issued money is introduced to a base money only economy (see the third paragraph in the above-linked article). His conclusion is similar to the conclusion here, namely that existing holders of base money are robbed. One difference is that because of Selgin's different starting assumptions, the robbery takes place via inflation rather than via tax. Plus, there are other important differences between Selgin's article and this one.

How Expensive Money Displaces Cheap Money

There is an anomaly in the above argument, which some readers might have spotted -- namely that it was claimed that private money is inherently expensive compared to base money, yet private money manages to largely displace base money. The answer is that it is "loaned on" money which is displaced, not money which is being used purely and solely as money (i.e., to fund day-to-day expenses). I'll explain.

As pointed out above, in a base money only economy, a significant number of people would choose to lend their money to others, and that's the weak point, so to speak, which private money can attack. As Joseph Huber, explains, private banks can lend at a rate below the genuine free market rate because it costs private banks nothing to come by money (see page 31, the paragraph starting "Allowing banks to create…" in the above-linked article).

In short, despite private money being inherently expensive to create, private banks can to some extent overcome that problem. That's because they can provide a service, namely "create money and lend it out," more cheaply than the rate at which lenders are willing to lend at in a base money only system. In contrast, where someone is using base money purely and solely as money -- i.e., to fund their day-to-day purchases as distinct from funding long-term loans -- private banks cannot compete with central bank issued base money.

Indeed, the latter point is especially true when interest rates are low, as is currently the case. And in fact, over the last few years, base money has "fought back," so to speak. That is, there has been a very large rise in the total stock of base money in private hands as a result of QE.

The Real World

Having considered a very hypothetical scenario above, namely an economy which switches from "base money only" to "mainly private money," a more realistic scenario is to start with the bank system that exists at the time of writing and consider what needs to be done to switch to a "base money only" set up. The answer is hopefully obvious: the opposite of the procedure set out above!

In other words, banning or restricting private money has a deflationary effect, but that is easily countered by having the state print and spend more base money into the economy. The net result is that a significant proportion of households and firms instead of having to borrow from private banks in order to come by money would have a stock of money big enough to relieve them of the need to borrow.

Milton Friedman and other leading economists who advocated banning private money had a point. Moreover, bank failure under the latter "ban private money" system -- i.e., full reserve banking -- is virtually impossible. As Diamond and Rajan put it in the abstract of a paper of theirs, and in reference to a private bank's money/liquidity creation activities, "the bank has to have a fragile capital structure, subject to bank runs, in order to perform these functions." In short, one of the basic causes of the 2008 bank crisis and indeed all bank failures through history is the simple fact of private banks trying to create money.

As to the question why, if banning private money is so beneficial, that idea hasn't been implemented, one answer is that such a ban is not in the interests of private bankers, as suggested above. Or, as Friedman put it in the preface of his above-mentioned book, "the vested political interests opposing it are too strong..."

What private bankers like doing is taking big risks, keeping the profits when that works, and having taxpayers pick up the pieces when it doesn't.

Conclusion

Assuming the above arguments are correct, then the conclusion is obviously that a system where privately created money is allowed will involve larger household debts than a system where such money is suppressed. However, while that is a weakness in a private money system, it is not necessarily a fatal weakness.

Proof that a "base money only" system is overall superior involves showing that GDP is higher under that system, and there is actually a good reason for supposing that to be the case, which was alluded to above. It's the fact that under a base money only system, there is no obvious reason why interest rates would not be at some sort of genuine free market level. And the normal assumption in economics is that GDP is maximized when prices are at their free market level, unless there is a clear social case for thinking otherwise (as is the case, for example, with kids' education, which is available for free rather than at a price).

Put another way, allowing private banks to create money is a subsidy of those banks, and GDP is not maximized when any industry is subsidized. If you or I had the right to print money, that would be a nice little earner for you or me: a "subsidy" of you or me (regardless of whether we spent the money on worldly goods and pleasures or whether we loaned it out).

Of course, it follows that having the state print money is also a subsidy of the state -- or, if you like, a subsidy of the various functions performed by the state: educating kids, providing state pensions, maintaining law and order, etc. But the difference is that it is widely accepted that the latter types of activity should be subsidized, whereas there is no excuse for subsidizing bog standard commercial activities.

Put yet another way, a genuine free market is one where every type of corporation, banks included, have to abide by the same rules so far as coming by money is concerned: They must either earn it or borrow it. They cannot print it. I set out that argument in more detail in this article.