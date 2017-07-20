Risk Arbitrage Today: 2 Deals Activists Are Trying To Derail

Occasionally, a definitive merger is threatened by activist involvement. A small percentage of those times the activist pushes for the acquirer to scrap buying the target and put itself up for sale or unlock value in other ways. There are two current examples in today's M&A market.

Huntsman Corporation

On May 22, Swiss chemical maker Clariant (OTC:CLZNF) and Huntsman Corporation (HUN) signed a definitive agreement to combine in a merger of equals. The deal is structured as an all-stock transaction with the merged company to be named HuntsmanClariant. Clariant is technically the acquirer in the transaction, offering Huntsman shareholders 1.2196 shares in HuntsmanClariant for each Huntsman share. Clariant holders would own 52% of the combined company.

Huntsman manufactures chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. Clariant engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. There’s not much overlap between the two companies.

The merger seems to be a perfect one according to the two company CEOs.

I could not be more enthusiastic about this merger. Together, we will create a global leader in specialty chemicals with a combined balance sheet providing substantial financial strength and flexibility-Peter Huntsman, President and CEO, Huntsman This is the perfect deal at the right time. Peter Huntsman and I share the same strategic vision and I look forward to working with him-Hariolf Kottmann, CEO, Clariant.

But on July 3, the courtship ran into potential trouble. Activist investors Corvex Management and 40 North disclosed a joint 7.2% stake in Clariant. The activists said the Huntsman deal significantly undervalues Clariant’s shares and interrupts Clariant's longstanding strategy of becoming a pure-play specialty chemicals company. Clariant had attracted investors who thought the Swiss company would be a seller not a buyer.

So can Corvex drum up enough support to stop the deal? Can they find a buyer for Clariant? Or for some of Clariant? It won't be easy to stop this proposed merger.

The deal spread has widened to about 8% from 5% since the activists made their announcement. Shorting Clariant in the US is not possible. That makes this situation not an arbitrage one. So is there a way to arb this deal? And a way to protect some downside?

Here's a crazy idea: Just buy HUN stock. There is an 8% buffer. If the deal gets disrupted and ultimately doesn't close, HUN stock may not even decline at all as there was no premium in the deal. And HUN shareholders weren't exactly giddy about the deal as well. After the announcement, HUN traded from close to $27 into the $23s. Of course, like any other stock in the market, it could rise or fall on its own or its sector's fundamentals. One could also sell covered calls or buy protective puts on HUN to reduce the position risk.

HUN data by YCharts

The transaction is targeted to close by year-end if everything goes as planned, and is subject to Clariant and Huntsman shareholder approvals, as well as regulatory approvals. No date for a vote has been set as of yet.

Rice Energy

On June 19, there was a deal in the natural gas sector with EQT Corporation (EQT) buying Rice Energy (RICE) for cash and stock worth $6.7 billion. The premium at the time of the deal was 38% and was for a total consideration of approximately $6.7 billion. Upon closing, Rice shareholders will receive .37 shares of EQT stock and $5.30 in cash.

If it happens.

Like the Clariant situation, an activist investor announced a position in the acquirer in this deal. In this case, on July 3, Jana Partners disclosed a 5.8% stake in EQT and urged the company to abandon its buyout of rival Rice.

Unlike Corvex in the Clariant deal, Jana began buying shares of EQT before the Rice takeout was announced last month. Jana filed a letter to EQT's board two days after disclosing their position. In the letter, the fund stated its opposition to the merger.

We invested in EQT because we believe that the Company trades at a substantial discount to its intrinsic value and has a ready opportunity to unleash this value potential by immediately separating its E&P and midstream businesses into two separate companies which we estimate could create as much as $4.5 billion or $26 per share of value for EQT shareholders create. We were astounded by the news that EQT is proposing an acquisition of Rice Energy at a substantial premium, which would delay the possibility and potentially increase the cost of an EQT separation, dilute EQT shareholders’ upside from a future separation, unnecessarily increase the complexity of EQT, and immediately destroy shareholder value-Barry Rosenstein, Managing Partner JANA Partners

But getting EQT shareholders to agree with Jana won't be that easy. The merger is expected to yield significant operational synergies. And look at the chart (below) of EQT since the deal announcement. After a dive from the 58s to 51, EQT's stock has recovered and more.

EQT data by YCharts

The transaction, if completed, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Conclusion

Activists have great influence in the equity markets these days. They push for corporate responsibility, deals, and board seats. Disrupting definitive merger agreements though is no easy task. The acquiring companies just don't stand idle and watch their merger agreements collapse. They also speak to institutional investors and have poison pills in their arsenal. In most cases, the odds are against the activists. In the above two cases as well in my opinion.

Merger Fund Weekly

Every week, we highlight a merger fund or a hedge fund that specializes in M&A. Today, we take a look at Burren Capital Advisors. Burren's current portfolio (as of March 31) is very concentrated with only ten stocks in the portfolio. Here they are excluding the deals that have already closed:

Reynolds American (RAI) 16.8% Brocade (BRCD) 14.52% Mobileye (MBLY) 8.87% VCA Inc. (WOOF) 8.76%

Reynolds and Mobileye are in the late innings of their deals. Reynolds is slated to close next week, and Mobileye has a tender offer expiring later this month. Brocade's closing was delayed on Tuesday after CFIUS extended its review by at least 30 days and possibly 75 days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUN, MBLY, RAI, WOOF, BRCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.