Lower Boeing 787 Profits: No Problem

Boeing’s (BA) accounting method has often been criticized by many as it strongly deforms the profits and seems to transfer some risks to the later stages of aircraft programs. During the last quarter, Boeing’s accounting profits were significantly higher compared to its unit accounting profits after some quarters of minor differences between both methods. In this article, I will explain why I am not too worried about this gap.

Program accounting

The method of program accounting is pretty simple in theory. Company managers determine a block size on which they can credibly estimate revenues and costs. This way a program profit can be calculated and by dividing this profit by the number of aircraft in the block, you get an average profit that a company recognizes when an aircraft is delivered. The drawbacks of this method are that, due to a variety of reasons, the jet maker might not sell as many aircraft as initially expected, the base market value of the aircraft drops or the costs associated with production are higher than anticipated. In these cases, the company is forced to recognize charges.

Program accounting is especially useful during the early days of the production process, where production hasn’t matured and initial production costs are high as the aircraft production system still has to climb a steep learning curve.

In order to get an idea on how well the program accounting fits the assumptions, it is useful to look at the differences between the program accounting and the unit-cost accounting methods.

Unit-cost accounting

Figure 1: Program versus unit-cost accounting since Q1 2010 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Figure 1 clearly shows how unit-cost accounting profits have dropped since unprofitable production of the Boeing 787 was accelerated and Boeing coped with battery issues on the Dreamliner program. Between Q1 2011 and Q3 2015, Boeing managed to book profits on unit basis only a couple of times while it reported billions in profits via program accounting. Some might disagree with this method and there is something to say about that.

Starting in Q1 2016, unit-cost accounting and program accounting were more or less the same, meaning that the unit profits were in line with the average assumed program profits.

An exception is Q2 2016 (same applies for Q4 2015), quarters in which Boeing recognized charges related to the Boeing 747 program. These charges directly affect the program accounting profit, but don’t impact the unit-cost accounting method.

In Q1 2017, program accounting profits were $1,215 million versus $809 million via the unit-cost accounting method. This gap has not been this big since Q3 2015. While significant, there is no reason to worry that this is something that we will be seeing for many quarters to come.

During the quarter Boeing delivered 2 Boeing 787-8 jets, one to Ethiopian Airlines and one to Crystal Air. These aircraft were early built aircraft which have lower profit margins as they are sold for a lower price to compensate for any lower performance characteristics they might have and costs related to rework. Most of the $406 million difference between the accounting methods can be attributed to the delivery of these two Dreamliner aircraft. During a reclassification of 2 Dreamliner aircraft that Boeing deemed unsaleable, the company reclassified $617.5 million per aircraft. So, $406 million is not a figure that does not fit the context. Next to the early built Dreamliner deliveries, Boeing also sold some Boeing 737 NG at lower prices to fill the delivery slots. This also has an impact on the unit-cost profit, but I expect it to be relatively small in comparison to the impact of the Dreamliner deliveries during the quarter.

So, this impact on unit-cost profits is not something that we will see occurring a lot, but we will likely see something similar in Boeing’s upcoming earnings report as it has delivered two early built aircraft to Ethiopian. A third aircraft will likely be delivered in the 3rd quarter.

So, before year-end we will see some pressure on the unit cost accounting. This, however, should be no cause of concern since it merely reflects the delivery of early built aircraft which sell at below-average margins.

More interesting will be to hear any comments from Boeing on possible pressure on the Boeing 777, for which base market value dropped and production rate has been cut. To offset a possible lower sales price, the company should be cutting costs.

Conclusion

Lower unit-cost accounting profits in are likely to be reflecting in the upcoming 2 quarter results, but are in no way a sign of Boeing having difficulties cutting costs on production. The lower unit-cost accounting profits merely reflect the delivery of the last 5 (of which 2 have already been delivered) early-built Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Two other early built test aircraft have been reclassified as research and development expenses last year and no longer will put any pressure on Boeing.

To assess Boeing’s margin ramp up on the Dreamliner program, the deferred production cost balance remains the preferred balance to analyze. The program accounting and unit cost accounting method, or better said the numerical difference between those two gives an idea on how close the actual profits are to the estimated and booked profits.

