Philip Morris: Let It Fall

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has just announced its earnings, and shares are getting a haircut this morning. Perhaps a pullback here is warranted as I initiated coverage of at $85.50 in fall of 2015. Since then, shares are up significantly, but the name has had its ups and downs, allowing for strong add-on opportunities as well as trading potential. Is this another opportunity? Well, with the strong dividend and innovation being put out by the company for alternative forms of tobacco and novel products being brought to market, it very well may be, even if many first-world countries continue to fight smoking. While this has had an impact, there is of course a bountiful market in third-world countries of traditional cigarettes, while the aforementioned countries are being introduced to new products.

That all said, I am revisiting the name because it has pulled this week, and there is a dichotomy growing between the bulls and bears on this name. Let us discuss. The quarter was pretty weak bad on the surface. Are we seeing an overreaction? Well, based on the tweets, messages, and investing forum posts this morning, you might think the sky is falling. So many are surprised by this. But why? I have been bullish but have to acknowledge that there has been significant sales pressure. As you know, I recommend holding a core position that you add to on dips and sell some when the stock gets ahead of itself a bit. While performance is showing some growth in sales, you must realize that for many quarters, revenues were declining on an annual basis. So, this is something to keep in mind as the company is working to evolve and keep the revenue streams coming in, while maintaining a very shareholder-friendly environment.

Is the sky falling? In its most recent quarter, the company took in revenues that were up 4.1% year over year to $6.92 billion. I want to reiterate that for years, the company has seen trouble on the revenue side, either flat or down in many cases. So, this result is definitely a positive, although the degree of the miss versus analyst estimates was a bit unexpected as PM missed sales by $410 million. That is a sizable whiff. Of course, being an international company, currency issues need to be considered. Thus, what I think is prudent is to control for this impact to understand the real changes in revenues from a company operating standpoint. If we exclude the unfavorable currency impact and look at revenues in constant dollars, we see a negative hit of $195 million due to currency issues. So, controlling for this, revenues were up 7% year over year. Much of this was due to pricing, but there was a growing dichotomy between heated tobacco and traditional cigarettes. That said, cigarette shipment volume was down 7.5% year over year. That is quite noticeable. Heated tobacco unit shipment volume was up to 6.4 billion unites, rising heavily from 1.2 billion units. The sky is falling? I think not. Factoring in expenses, the company saw earnings of $1.14, down 0.9 % from last year's Q1. This missed estimates by $0.09, sparking some strong selling.

Here is the deal. Let the stock pull back. These results suggest the company continues to make money but is continuing to stagnate as it moves to innovate. That is the risk to this company, the fact that public health entities everywhere are battling tobacco. And, it is not just traditional cigarettes, but seemingly, every new product that PM and other companies develop. This has been an ongoing issue. Sure, this quarter was a bit light. But the heated tobacco and other products are still in their infancy. That said, hundreds of millions of people globally utilize the products. Shifting from traditional tobacco into 21st century means is what will keep sales coming in. The company is heavily focused on consumers switching from the classic tobacco products to those that heat as opposed to burn. Looking ahead, the company now sees 2017 reported earnings per share forecast to be in a range of $4.78 to $4.93. This represents a projected increase of approximately 9 to 12% versus 2016 earnings. While it is encouraging to see earnings projected to rise, these are a bit lower than initially forecast after two weak quarters in the year. Still, we have to closely watch performance, but I would not sell. As a buyer, let it fall, so you can get a better price.

