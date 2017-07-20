Gladstone Commercial Corp.: Dilutive Equity Offering Will Eliminate Dividend Coverage

Summary

In my May 1st article Picking Up Dividends in Front of a Refinancing Steamroller In the Fog of Inadequate Disclosure I explained how Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) would need to issue equity to shore up its balance sheet due to a history of paying out dividends far in excess of CAD, and its upcoming mortgage maturities on properties that could not be refinanced due to the remaining lease term and the low quality of the tenant and/or the asset. An equity issuance will eventually lead to a dividend cut due to line of credit covenants that prohibit paying a dividend in excess of FFO. In the first quarter GOOD covered its dividend on FFO/share basis by less than a penny. FFO exceeded the dividend by a mere $0.00372. Due to GOOD's equity issuance through its ATM during the second quarter and today's equity offering FFO is certain to fall below the dividend.

Why does GOOD need the money?

Between the end of the second quarter and July 14th GOOD issued 1,160,967. (This figure is calculated by subtracting the shares at the end of the first quarter from the shares listed on page S-7.) Assuming they sold these shares at $21.00 a share, they should have raised close to $24 million of equity. (We do not know if GOOD used its ATM between July 14th and July 20th.) They also could have sold preferred equity through their preferred ATM, but there is no disclosure in the prospectus. The two acquisitions mentioned in the prospectus cost a combined $42 million, but these properties are encumbered by mortgages so it unlikely that GOOD needed more than $20 million of equity for the transactions. GOOD has only disclosed the amount of the mortgage on one of the two properties. The prospectus provides no evidence that there are future acquisitions in the near term.

It is likely that GOOD is simply raising equity whenever it sees an opportunity in order to prepare for the eventual repayment of the mortgages that are looming on the horizon. As shown below and discussed more fully in my May 1st article there a number of mortgages that GOOD needs to address in the coming months and years where the refinancing proceeds will fall short of the existing loan balance.

GOOD also likely needs cash to pay tenants for their recent lease extension. GOOD proudly announced two lease extension in recent weeks. These lease extensions will help extend GOOD's average lease maturity on the margin, which is getting perilously close to the minimum allowed under its line of credit covenants as was discussed in May 1st piece. The extension of the lease on the Mt. Pocono property will also facilitate the refinance of its mortgage at the end of the year. It is doubtful these lease extensions were free. Tenants do not decided to extend a lease that expires in four years without a significant inducement.

Second quarter earnings probably not pretty

While many REITs issuing equity before reporting earnings choose to provide investors with guidance on earnings, GOOD left investors to speculate on what might be in the second quarter numbers. Earnings will be pressured by a number of factors including common and preferred shares issued through the ATM program, an increase in LIBOR (see my May 3 piece on earnings for a discussion of caps versus swaps) and a lack of acquisitions until the very end of the quarter.

No update on the Tewksbury property

At the end of the first quarter GOOD had one remaining lease expiration for 2017. An office building in Tewksbury, MA which was occupied by a printing company that probably has already moved out. The property has base GAAP rents of $428,000 annually. GOOD has not disclosed when in 2017 the lease expires. While the lost rent will only equate to $0.005 per quarter, given GOOD's thin margin for error when the move-out is disclosed and analysts adjust their models investors will notice.

Summary

Based on the limited information disclosed in the prospectus, it is hard to see how the equity GOOD has issued since the end of the second quarter in combination the just announced equity offering will not significantly dilute FFO/share. Eventually this will in turn force a dividend cut as line lenders will aim to protect their interests. While the cut may not come immediately, GOOD's history of over paying its dividend and investing in lower quality high yielding assets is coming closer to catching up with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GOOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.