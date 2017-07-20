Dump Cincinnati Bell On 2 Terrible Acquisitions

If Gabelli does not mount a successful activist campaign to push for a shareholder vote, CBB should experience long-term downside, with the possibility of severe financial stress if macro shocks materialize.

Financing is more expensive than it seems and pushes leverage to a somewhat dangerous level at 3.8X Debt to EBITDA.

HCOM has stagnant growth, high CapEx needs, declining margins, and an unenviable competitive position. OnX is a low-margin, low-ROIC business with little upside.

The acquisition deal was deliberately structured to avoid shareholder vote, knowing that it would most likely be rejected.

CBB is swapping away undervalued equity and taking on significant leverage in exchange for two unattractive businesses.

Background

Last Monday, Cincinnati Bell (CBB) announced they would acquire Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM) and OnX for a consideration of $650M and $201M respectively. This move was a shock to most shareholders, particularly given the need for further leverage and dilution (from the equity portion of the HCOM deal).

Those who follow CBB should understand why increasing leverage at this juncture obliterates the bull case, since upside was based on deleveraging using increasing free cash flows from their fast-growing Fioptics products. This about-face by management, which has largely focused on repaying debt in recent years, has left shareholders scrambling. As a result, CBB's shares experienced a huge sell-off, backed by strong trading volume from Monday to Thursday.

On the conference call, one of CBB's largest shareholders publicly accused management of structuring the deal to deliberately avoid a shareholder vote. Management's response to issues raised has been vague, weak, and skittish thus far. Further compounding this suspicion is the fact that management chose to announce this acquisition two months after the annual meeting, rather than before.

Overall, this backdrop creates significant negative sentiment and leaves many unanswered questions with regard to the rationale of the deal and corporate governance issues.

Thesis

I believe these two deals are terrible for CBB's shareholders and have made it a potential short target following management's weak response to concerns raised on the conference call. The deal not only raises leverage to a dangerous level but also swaps already-undervalued CBB shares for a stagnant regional telco with little growth prospects and massive CapEx needs in the next 2 - 3 years.

Moreover, the deal financing was negotiated on poor terms and contains negative covenants that may be breached in the next 2 - 3 years. Even before considering acquisition fees, the "true" price tag for HCOM and OnX is much higher than the advertised total consideration of $851M.

Management has a weak rationale for both deals - little synergies are expected and there is a lack of strategy value-add for the combined entity. This is particularly true for OnX, which is a low-margin and ROIC datacenter and cloud services provider with little geographic overlap with CBTS. Thus, buying OnX adds very little value to the existing IT Services & Hardware segment of CBB.

In addition, poor corporate governance practices are coming to the surface. It was obvious that management did not bother to seek the assent and blessing of current shareholders for this deal, as they deliberately structured it to avoid a shareholder vote.

For these reasons, I believe the sell-off will continue, with a case for continued fundamental decline if the deals close. Management has left little room for error, particularly since they are acquiring two sub-par businesses by raising leverage to dangerous levels.

HCOM Acquisition Destroys CBB Shareholder Value

In any acquisition involving an equity swap, shareholders have to consider whether it is worth swapping a portion of their equity in the current company for equity in the acquisition target. In this case, CBB shareholders are collectively swapping 15% of CBB and $294M in cash for 100% of HCOM.

The crucial question is this: is HCOM a better business than CBB, such that it is worth swapping a 15% stake in an already-undervalued company, along with $294M in debt-funded cash, for 100% of HCOM?

Since management has admitted that synergies will be minimal (targeted at only $22M), the usual rationale about the combined entity being worth more than the sum of its parts due to cost savings does not apply. Instead, we have to judge the merits of this acquisition (and justify the premium) based solely on the quality of the asset being purchased. This is where the deal falls woefully short of an acceptable standard, particularly from shareholders' perspective.

HCOM is the ILEC in the state of Hawaii with the ability of serve 67% of all households and businesses, offering triple-play services and high-speed data across the major islands in Hawaii. Despite being a regional duopoly, the business has slow growth, weak margins, and a small addressable market. On almost all relevant metrics, HCOM is an inferior business compared to CBB, and their valuation discount is substantially warranted by poor prospects.

Despite elevated CapEx in the past three years, the majority of HCOM's revenue continues to be derived from fast-declining legacy voice services, whilst data and internet revenue are growing slowly from a low base. As a result, overall revenues have remained stagnant in spite of rising operating expenses and higher CapEx.

HCOM's revenue can be broadly split into three streams: Consumer, Business and Wholesale Services.

(Source: Author's Work)

Seen above, revenue from voice services accounts for the largest portion of both Consumer and Business revenue. Data, internet, and video services combine for only 32% of total revenue, with voice accounting for 44% and other legacy revenue streams taking up the remaining 24%. Unlike at CBB where faster-growing Strategic revenue (fiber products) has exceeded their legacy business, HCOM is still at an early stage of transitioning from a legacy voice-based provider to a fiber/data entity.

Thus far, HCOM's growth in consumer internet and business data has been disappointing, especially since the bulk of their CapEx is allocated to fiber expansion.

(Source: Author's Work)

Although it appears that business data experienced strong growth last year, the rise from $49M to $59M is primarily due to a large one-time, non-recurring payment from a single customer. When we adjust for this effect, business data revenue for FY2016 drops to $54M, which is in-line with growth rates from previous years.

Although consumer video subscriptions have been a bright spot due to increasing revenues and higher penetration, growth has slowed significantly since 2013 despite CapEx being held at the same levels. Moreover, penetration remains low compared to CBB's market position (20% vs. 26%). This is largely because HCOM does not compete as effectively against Charter Communications in Hawaii.

Moreover, CBB's current geographic footprint is more attractive than HCOM's presence in Hawaii. This is due to a larger population (2.1M vs. 1.25M), greater population density, and higher rates of subscription across all services. In contrast, Hawaii's population outside Oahu is extremely dispersed, which means the ROI on expanding their fiber footprint and sales for fiber services is lower. Also, demand for cable TV on Oahu is lower than a major urban area like Greater Cincinnati due to the difference in population and viewing habits.

Amidst slow growth for HCOM's fiber-based products and video, other revenue streams have been declining rapidly as voice and wholesale data are in a secular downtrend. It will take many more years for HCOM's fiber and video offerings to catch up in terms of revenue contribution, and the company needs large sums of CapEx (over $90M per year) to sustain the current revenue trajectory.

In this context, shareholders are being asked to swap a business with better revenue mix, faster growth, and lower CapEx requirements, for a smaller telco with less opportunities for growth, stagnant revenues, weaker revenue mix and larger CapEx needs. This makes little sense particularly considering the almost non-existent synergies and need to incur additional leverage.

Moreover, HCOM's margins have actually decreased in recent years despite fiber and video revenue growing to account for a larger percentage of revenue.

(Source: Author's Work)

This is mainly the result of higher fixed costs and low revenue growth, leading to negative leverage. The only way for HCOM to reverse this trend of decreasing margins is by boosting revenue growth, which has been anemic for the reasons discussed above.

This is a serious problem when combined with the large CapEx required to sustain HCOM's current revenue trajectory. The facts suggest that if HCOM were to scale back their CapEx spending, it could cause accelerated revenue decline. Even though they are growing their fiber footprint and expanding fiber-based services with higher CapEx, the financial benefits are not flowing to the bottom-line.

These issues are made even worse due to recurring complaints by Hawaiian residents regarding poor service and long outages. The evidence of poor service standards goes all the way back to 2007, and dissatisfaction with HCOM is cited in local press with some frequency.

OnX Acquisition Is A Poor Fit For CBB's Core Business

If you thought the HCOM acquisition was suspect, the decision to buy OnX Enterprise Solutions will seem mind-boggling. The business itself has very low EBITDA margins at around 5%, which is even lower than the unattractive IT Services & Hardware segment ("CBTS") within CBB.

Although management cites OnX's 2000+ enterprise customer base and global reach, these vanity metrics mean nothing if they are not reflected on the bottom line. With annual revenue of approximately $614M and multiple business lines, the problem is not scale.

Instead, OnX's low margins largely stem from the extremely labour-intensive business and their reliance on hardware, which typically makes for very thin margins. This is the same issue with CBTS, which makes the combination of both a very unattractive proposal.

During the conference call, Mario Gabelli (whose funds own ~13% of CBB) pointed out it was strange that management chose to divest their stake in CONE (owner-operator of data centers) only to acquire OnX, which is allocated at the least attractive supply chain position in database/cloud management.

He also made a passing remark on how OnX provides less value-add on the software side. This hits the nail on the head because OnX's software infrastructure is heavily reliant on Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) solutions, which means they incur large licensing fees instead of having developed proprietary, lower-cost solutions.

Moreover, the labour-intensive nature of the business comes from the need for technicians, consultants and other personnel to implement and build the necessary systems for OnX's clients. Compared to datacenter owners that lease out facilities and operate like a utility, OnX incurs significant variable costs that scale proportionally with revenue. This analysis is consistent with our hypothesis that the low margins will not disappear with higher revenue.

Judging from management's comment that OnX is very similar to CBTS, we can infer a few characteristics of OnX's business.

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings)

First, the majority of OnX's revenue would be derived from hardware and professional services, which incur large labour costs, instead of cloud services which tend to have higher margins. This is consistent with the revenue contribution profile of CBTS, as well as OnX's extremely low EBITDA margins. I have confirmed this with several current and previous OnX employees.

Next, the business incurs high CapEx needs relative to EBITDA. Assuming OnX incurs between CapEx of around 3% - 3.5% of sales, the entire company only generates $7.5M - $10.6M in free cash flow. Even though the EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.9x for OnX seems low, it implies a P/FCF between 19.0X to 26.8X after subtracting CapEx needs, which seems expensive for a business with low growth and very slim margins.

Moreover, to determine the ROIC in acquiring OnX, we compare the cost of financing with OnX's free cash flow yield. The commitment letter by Morgan Stanley implies a rate of approximately 4.72% (at current LIBOR rates). This means the OnX acquisition will effectively cost an additional $9.5M interest per year, without even factoring in a rise in interest rates. With a free cash flow yield of under 5%, there is no value added for shareholders. The increased leverage makes CBB's equity more risky, with a small increase in the base rate leading to a larger rise in interest expenses.

Given the poor fit and undesirable characteristics of CBTS and OnX, management should be trying to sell the former and use proceeds to reduce leverage or invest further in their more lucrative fiber network. Instead, management is creating a bigger unattractive business.

Undesirable Financing Terms, Negative Credit Covenants

Management intends to finance the acquisition consideration fees and refinance their corporate term loan with a $950M secured term loan and $150M secured credit facility. At face value, it appears that they secured a larger term loan at similar rates as their existing corporate loan agreement.

However, an extra $47.5M financing fee will be incurred as the term loan will be issued at 99.5% of par. This figure may seem small relative to the size of the loan, but it represents over 14.5% of FY2016 EBITDA. Bankers' fees will add to this figure, which makes it a very costly transaction for a very leveraged company.

(Source: Author's Work. Interest based on prevailing LIBOR rate)

Seen above, post-acquisition debt is expected to be roughly $1.71B. I've shifted the Corporate B Tranche Loan onto the new loan facility since management expects to refinance it. Estimated M&A fees are based on 5% of the purchase price for both companies.

On a pro forma basis, the combined entity should have 3.7X net leverage. This leaves little room for error as negative covenants will be triggered at 4.5X, allowing lenders to push for repayment and/or modify terms of the agreement. This means it would only take a ~21% decline in EBITDA to trigger credit covenants. Even though CBB's cash flows are fairly stable, this is not unprecedented, particularly if there is macro weakness.

Recall that HCOM went belly-up in 2008 over the same issue of excessive leverage. Carlyle Group took the company private with an LBO in 2004, saddling the company with $1B in debt with $650M equity at the time of purchase. After four years of shaky performance, HCOM filed for bankruptcy in 2008 amidst economic turmoil.

In comparison, CBB's leverage would be far higher post-acquisition, with lower consolidated margins and higher CapEx requirements. In effect, any macroeconomic shock would result in severe financial distress.

Risks To Short Thesis

The deal has drawn considerable ire from shareholders, and this was best exemplified by Mario Gabelli's incisive criticism on the conference call. CBB's share price should come under pressure as shareholders bail in the next few weeks.

However, this also creates the likelihood of an activist move. If Gabelli galvanises the support of CBB's largest shareholders (top 7 own over 50% of CBB's stock), they could challenge both acquisitions through a lawsuit, or put enough pressure on management and the Board to negotiate a termination.

If this scenario materializes, the long-term short thesis would be weakened since CBB's stand-alone fundamentals remain strong and the core business is poised for growth, particularly with growing market penetration and a more favourable revenue base. Put simply, CBB is worth far more alone than when combined with HCOM and OnX.

Since CBB is incorporated in Ohio, state laws allow shareholders who hold in excess of 25% of voting power to call a special meeting. Since CBB's articles of incorporation do not expressly forbid this practice, activists could take this route if they wish to undertake a swift proxy challenge. If a special meeting of shareholders is announced, we would consider exiting or paring down the short position as it signals potential deal termination.

The key variable here is whether other larger shareholders share the sentiment and desire voiced by Mario Gabelli, and are willing to mount an activist challenge to block this senseless expansion. Next quarter's fund holdings will be key, as an activist challenge is unlikely if institutions holding a large stake in CBB reduce their shares.

As things stand, a short position on CBB is attractive despite the risks of a potential activist challenge. Given the procedural hurdles required for this to materialise, there is plenty of forward warning and time to exit the position, if a serious challenge comes into play.

Conclusion

Even if activism eventually takes hold, CBB's shares are likely to crater in the interim and should continue downwards if the effort to push for a shareholder vote fails. The business implications of these two acquisitions are compelling enough for anyone holding on to CBB's shares to think twice about keeping it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.