Resource Sector Digest: Deja Vu Twice Over

A deja vu experience on two accounts will be discussed in this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 97 - July 17, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

In this edition we shall:

set the scene,

highlight actionable ideas,

comment on news releases and

link to relevant articles.

Setting The Scene

Aurelia Metals (ASX ticker AMI) was a stock we covered for our subscribers and we sure had some explaining to do when it dived back in 2015. Explain we did, and learn a lesson we did as well.

We also learned a lesson back in 2009 when Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) severely underperformed peers, as the true scale of difficulties at the company's latest mine slowly dawned on investors.

On July 14 we were reminded of both those incidents as TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) pushed out two news releases in short order (link, link) informing the market of difficulties at its flagship Hope Bay gold mine, and the associated re-financing initiative. Operational difficulties appear centered around the processing plant; a plant designed and delivered by Gekko Systems, the same company responsible for the plant at Aurelia's Hera mine. And at both those mines recovery issues and throughput shortfall followed hot on the heels of the declaration of commercial production. In TMAC's case the issues seem multiple, and appear to concern the up-stream portion with recoveries in the gravity circuit falling short of expectations; as well as the downstream portion which features "design issues and mechanical failure". Ouch.

Agnico Eagle went through a steep learning curve when it started the Meadowbank mine back in 2009 which proved to be a costly exercise for the miner and its shareholders. And just like Meadowbank TMAC's Hope Bay mine is located in a very remote part of Nunavut where logistics are difficult and costly. New equipment and supplies can only be brought to Hope Bay during the short summer months via sea lift, and the clock must be ticking noticeably already for this year's chance to resolve issues should additional gear be needed to fix the issues.

TMAC has very strong support from its large shareholders and lenders, and also from sellside analysts. We explain the moderate drop in share price so far with this support. The company was priced for perfection, and we suspect that the decline to the current share price of C$11.60 has merely taken some froth off the top. The drop certainly does not do the reported trouble much justice -- to be confirmed by the upcoming quarterly report which should shed more light on the extent of the damage so far.

The company has re-financed its debt, and has added $30M of liquidity in the process. This move may suffice to pay for this year's sea lift, and it may just tide TMAC over to resolve operational problems for the mine to start generating sufficient free cash flow during winter in order to allow it to meet its financial obligations. We feel that TMAC is walking a very fine line here, and will be watching the company for a potential short trade as summer wears on.

TMR data by YCharts

Actionable Ideas

We have a professed soft spot for Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) and recent developments have given us reason again to buy more of this company.



News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) for closing a $113M financing package with Bangchak Corporation to fund a good portion of construction of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The financing consists of an equity placement worth C$42.5M, an $80M debt facility, and an off-take agreement.

Drill Result Summary

Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) continues to impress, with 5 step-out holes returning high-grade zinc values at Ayawilca and extending the South Ayawilca discovery by 200m.



(OTCPK:TKRFF) continues to impress, with 5 step-out holes returning high-grade zinc values at Ayawilca and extending the South Ayawilca discovery by 200m. Leagold (OTC:LMCNF) has released results for 5 holes from the drill program testing the Barmejal underground deposit at Los Filos. This underground extension will be key for the company to make a success of the ex-Goldcorp (GG) asset, and the first holes are certainly looking the goods.

(OTC:LMCNF) has released results for 5 holes from the drill program testing the Barmejal underground deposit at Los Filos. This underground extension will be key for the company to make a success of the ex-Goldcorp (GG) asset, and the first holes are certainly looking the goods. Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) continues to find gold at good grades over broad intercepts at Bug Lake, not far from Detour Gold 's (OTCPK:DRGDF) namesake mine. Why the junior hasn't release a resource estimate after so many years of drilling remains anyone's guess.

(OTCQX:BALMF) continues to find gold at good grades over broad intercepts at Bug Lake, not far from 's (OTCPK:DRGDF) namesake mine. Why the junior hasn't release a resource estimate after so many years of drilling remains anyone's guess. IDM Mining (OTCQB:IDMMF) is back drilling at Red Mountain after releasing a rather luke-warm feasibility study not long ago. Drill results are promising, and should expand the resource for the project.

(OTCQB:IDMMF) is back drilling at Red Mountain after releasing a rather luke-warm feasibility study not long ago. Drill results are promising, and should expand the resource for the project. Klondike Gold (OTC:KDKGD) hit 40+ meters of good grade in two holes at Lone Star target in the Yukon Territory.

(OTC:KDKGD) hit 40+ meters of good grade in two holes at Lone Star target in the Yukon Territory. Nighthawk Gold (OTCPK:MIMZF) released results from a drill program at the company's Colomac project in the Northwest Territories of Canada. 55m of 3g/t looks good, but how this transfers into 44m true width is unclear from the attached cross-sections.

(OTCPK:MIMZF) released results from a drill program at the company's Colomac project in the Northwest Territories of Canada. 55m of 3g/t looks good, but how this transfers into 44m true width is unclear from the attached cross-sections. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) reported another batch of results from its Windfall Lake project, including the usual high-grade intercepts and this time focusing on the Lynx zone.

(OTCPK:OBNNF) reported another batch of results from its Windfall Lake project, including the usual high-grade intercepts and this time focusing on the Lynx zone. Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) garnered headlines last week, firstly by documenting some un-usual exploration methods on youtube (link, link), and then by putting out a news release from its paleoplacer Purdy's Reward project in Western Australia. Investors certainly reacted to the publicity.

NVO data by YCharts

Wheelings and Dealings

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) announced the re-financing of its convertible notes, plus added $200M in liquidity via a revolving facility in the process. This move comes at highly favorable conditions, and resolves a major overhang - well done, and just like we had anticipated here.

Kerr Mines (OTCQB:KERMF) has closed an C$8M placement to fund development of the company's flagship Copperstone mine in Arizona.

Other News

Forest fires in British Columbia are impacting mining operations around Williams Lake where evacuation was ordered last week. Taseko Mines (TGB) has idled operations at the Gibraltar mine, and Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) must be contemplating a similar decision for Mount Polley. Imperial's second Red Chris mine also draws portions of its work force from Williams Lake, and maintaining staffing levels must already pose significant challenges. Meanwhile Engold (OTC:GWRRF) has paused drilling at Lac La Hache, and Teck Resources' (TECK) Highland Valley mine remains under threat.

SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) had nothing to report from the Boungou construction site in Burkina Faso; except that everything was still on time and budget for commissioning of the open-pit gold mine in the second half of 2018. Photos from the construction site are available here.

Klondex Mines (KLDX) had already disappointed with its recent resource estimate for the Hollister mine, and confirmed these sentiments with last week's release of the initial reserve statement for the asset. 110,300 proven and probable ounces of gold are a very small base to build a sustainable mining operation on.

Hannan Metals (OTCPK:HANNF) released a maiden resource estimate for the Kilbricken project in Ireland. The tonnage of this zinc-lead-silver-copper deposit did not live up to the hype and will need a lot of work before it can be considered economical in our opinion.

Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) provided an update from the company's JV operation with Barrick Gold (ABX) at South Arturo where mining has been extended into the third quarter, and a guidance upgrade can be anticipated for the upcoming earnings call. Further development of this project is also under discussion, with several options on the table at present.

Acacia Mining's (OTC:ABGLF) struggles with the Tanzanian government continue as new mining legislation is rolled out. The company is monitoring "new legislation in light of its Mineral Development Agreements" but has agreed to pay the increased royalty and export clearing fee in the interim.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) updated investors on its Bralorne project. We read the lengthy piece as mostly negative, as much of the infrastructure seems to be outdated and in need of replacement; and this includes not only the mill but also the access tunnel at the 800 level. The tailings management facility has also reached capacity, indicating further future cost in the company's efforts to bring the Bralorne mine back into production.

And this is where we hand the baton to the Investment Doctor once again who will take good care of readers next week. This humble scribe is already looking forward to see youse all the week after.

And Before We Go...

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM, ASM, DRGDF, RGRNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.