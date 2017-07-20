The Only Detriment For Philip Morris

Philip Morris (PM) is well positioned for future growth and is showcasing strong results, thanks to its IQOS product. The only drawback is the company's relatively high valuation, which likely will mean that the upside is limited in the near future, thus the company's shares are primarily attractive for income seekers.

Philip Morris has battled a declining top line and shrinking earnings for quite some time:

PM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Both the company's revenues as well as its EPS topped out in 2013 and have declined through 2016 but have started to rise again since. During the second quarter, the company continued to perform well, although results were not as good as the analyst community had expected:

Currency was a big headwind in recent years and still negatively affects the company's results. Adjusted for the forex impact, Philip Morris's revenues are up 7.0%, whilst adjusted EPS is up by a very compelling 11% when we exclude the negative currency impact.

How is Philip Morris able to deliver growth in an industry that has faced declining smoking rates for years? Part of the answer are price increases, which allow for an ever-growing number of revenue from each individual smoker, but another part of the equation is Philip Morris's latest product, IQOS.

IQOS, which is a heat-not-burn product with which tobacco can be consumed in a healthier way, has been experiencing massive growth since the product was introduced: During the second quarter, Philip Morris shipped 6.4 billion heated tobacco units to its customers, up from 1.2 billion during 2016 and up from 4.4 billion during this year's first quarter. With a roughly 50% quarter-to-quarter growth rate, IQOS has the potential to become a very big source of revenues for Philip Morris over the next couple of quarters, as Philip Morris is ramping up production capacity aggressively.

In Japan, which is right now the biggest market for IQOS, about 40% of all tobacco products that Philip Morris is selling are the tobacco sticks that are consumed with the IQOS system - this shows that IQOS is able to break into the tobacco market in a big way. It is not a gadget that is attractive for a small number of the total smoking population.

Along with IQOS's growth and waning currency headwinds, Philip Morris expects to increase its profits substantially this year: EPS is forecasted to come in around $4.85 in 2017, which would represent a growth rate of about 8% from last year's $4.48.

PM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

This brings Philip Morris's PE ratio for 2017 to a little bit more than 24, whereas the company's trailing earnings multiple is 26.5. The 24 times forward earnings multiple still is not low at all, though, both relative to how the company was valued in the past (at the beginning of the year Philip Morris's shares were 30% cheaper), as well as relative to the broad market, which is currently trading at about 20 times forward earnings.

That's about the only negative I see about Philip Morris's shares right here - due to a high valuation capital appreciation seems limited over the near future. Investors get a nice dividend yield, though:

PM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the fact that Philip Morris's dividend yield (3.5%) is quite a bit lower than what it used to be in the past, its dividend yield is still a lot higher than what investors get elsewhere, such as from treasuries (2.3%) or from the broad market (1.9%).

With a relatively good growth outlook (thanks to IQOS and waning currency headwinds), Philip Morris will very likely increase its dividend growth rate over the next couple of years (from the relatively low level of 2016 and 2015), which makes the 3.5% dividend yield even more attractive.

Takeaway

Analysts were expecting even better results, but Philip Morris's second quarter looked pretty good. The ramp-up of IQOS is being executed successfully, and earnings are expected to continue their climb.

The high valuation is a headwind, thus Philip Morris is primarily attractive for income seekers, thanks to its nice 3.5% yielding dividend.

