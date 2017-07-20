Alcoa: And We're Off!

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has just reported its earnings and it has been a volatile morning. This name is one that I cited as a strong 2017 pick last winter and was just reiterated as a top pick at Gabelli, with analysts there citing value and a sizable discount based on performance. While I have covered a few company’s earnings this week, as you probably know, Alcoa unofficially kicks off earnings each reporting season and so now we’re off! While a handful of other companies reported prior to Alcoa, the sentiment still stands. The question is whether we can remain bullish on Alcoa following earnings, when many are reacting to the narrowing of EBITDA guidance that came with this report. I urge you to realize that this year is a bit special with Alcoa now reporting as a new, standalone company. While the commodities markets display weakness which led to Alcoa having struggled, some of those pressures have subsided. Let us discuss performance.

We all know this long-standing bellwether company has been operating under some tough conditions the last few years. However, the company has strong cost management and earnings have been on the mend. Still, Aluminum prices are far from strong. But they are improving. Although the fundamentals are still under pressure, Alcoa continues to weather the storm and appears to have brighter days ahead. This was evidenced in this report despite a narrowing of guidance. I’m talking about longer-term here. What do I mean? First, Alcoa was earnings positive, and was significantly so. This year it has swung from a sizable loss in Q2 2016 to net income of $75 million or $0.40 per share. Excluding items, we adjusted net income was $116 million, or $0.62 per share. The good news here is that it beat consensus estimates by $0.02. That was a win. While the bottom line beat is great news, we need to dig a little deeper.

Let's discuss the sales figures, which have been consistently under pressure. Well, in this quarter, sales improved. The company posted a revenue beat of $10 million against analyst estimates. Revenue came in at a solid $2.86 billion, and this was actually up 8% sequentially and was up 23% compared to last year over year. Now, the key reason for this increase was of course rising alumina and aluminum pricing, as well as higher shipment volumes, which is a key indicator.

While things are certainly looking more positive and support the long case more so than the bear case, we need to watch cash flows and the balance sheet. In the second quarter, Alcoa’s cash from operations was $311 million and free cash flow was $223 million, one of the better quarters on these fronts in recent memory. Alcoa ended the second quarter of 2017 with cash on hand of $954 million, however, it has $1.4 billion in debt, or net debt of $0.5 billion.

Looking ahead, for 2017, Alcoa sees relatively balanced global markets for bauxite and alumina with a modest surplus for aluminum. When we look at global alumina, Alcoa projects the market to range from being in balance to a slight deficit of 800 thousand metric tons in 2017, an improvement from the range of balanced to slight surplus expected in the first quarter of 2017. So, we will take it. For global aluminum, expectations are firm for a modest global surplus between 300,000 to 700,000 metric tons, while Alcoa has increased its 2017 forecast for global aluminum demand growth to a range of 4.75 to 5.25%, up from 4.5 to 5% in Q1 2017.

So why the volatility? Despite this otherwise decent quarter, the company revised its 2017 adjusted EBITDA to $2.1 to $2.2 billion, down from the prior $2.1-$2.3 billion. In addition, it now expects negative $50 million in net performance for the full year. While performance is certainly better than 3-4 years ago, there is much to be done. As we move forward, it is important to realize results are strongly driven by prices of alumina and aluminum. Further, volumes appear to be setting up to be positive as global aluminum demand is expected to double between 2010 and 2020, so this is a positive for pricing. I continue to like Alcoa long term and think you should be a buyer on nice dips.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.