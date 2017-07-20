Intel And IBM Making Nvidia Their Breakfast Sandwich

Since momentum can be broken anytime, long-term investors should abstain from buying Nvidia until that happens.

IBM (IBM) announced that it will launch bare metal servers powered by Intel’s (INTC) Xeon Scalable processors. IBM is also trying to compete against Intel’s “scalable system framework” by forming the OpenCAPI Consortium, of which Intel isn’t a member. OpenCAPI stands for “open coherent accelerator processor interface,” and the aim of the consortium is boosting datacenter efficiency for applications in the fields of AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) in HPC (high-performance computing) environment.

Nvidia (NVDA) is one of the board members of OpenCAPI. At the end of 2016, IBM announced that it was teaming up with Nvidia for making the world’s fastest AI/ML solutions. IBM's goal was to take advantage of Nvidia’s NVLink technology optimized for its Power processors so that it can be combined with Nvidia’s latest GPU technology. Clearly, the developments were conducive to Nvidia’s unprecedented growth story.

Nvidia All Over The Place: OpenCAPI

The aim of OpenCAPI is to move data faster across datacenters so that getting insights from large datasets becomes quick and easy. Its goal is to support storage class memory, similar to Intel’s 3D XPoint memory. It is noteworthy here that Intel’s memory chip partner Micron (MU) is an OpenCAPI member at the board level. In addition, OpenCAPI aims to deliver high bandwidth at very low latency, compared to PCIe-based applications.

Image Source: YouTube

Being an open source model, compared to Intel’s proprietary model, innovation is expected to be faster with OpenCAPI. What’s Nvidia’s advantage in OpenCAPI? Well, since a new HPC standard is evolving involving the attachment of hardware accelerators (see the image below), storage class memory chips and network controllers, Nvidia’s GPU accelerators will see huge adoption. In addition, Xilinx’s (XLNX) FPGAs (field-programmable gate arrays) will also be used as coherent accelerators.

Compared to Intel’s scalable system framework based on PCIe industry-standard protocols (which actually is a serial expansion bus standard) with Xeon Scalable processors at its core, IBM-led OpenCAPI allows hardware accelerators based on Nvidia’s NVLink 2.0 protocol for coupling accelerators, network adapters and various memories with the CPU (read Power9). NVLink will be able to ensure high bandwidth at very low latency, and Nvidia’s Volta-based Tesla V100 will be able to deliver 30x higher throughput compared to only CPU-based servers for AI-driven workloads in HPC environments.

Image Source: Nvidia

Nvidia All Over The Place: Scalable System Framework

Despite competing with Intel at the industry-standard server protocol level, IBM is embracing Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors for its bare metal servers. Hosted bare metal servers are more costly. But these servers offer tighter security compared to VMs (virtual machines) delivered via general purpose public/hybrid cloud due to the fact that bare metal is akin to physical servers delivered via cloud, without depending on hypervisors.

This essentially implies that even IBM believes Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors are powerful. Last year Nvidia launched its Tesla P100 accelerator for PCIe-based servers, according to Tech ARP, and the GPU-giant will undoubtedly make Tesla V100 compatible with PCIe-based servers.

Image Source: Tech ARP

Intel’s “Skylake-SP” Xeon Scalable processor family CPUs includes platinum, gold, silver and bronze versions. The high-end platinum and gold versions feature up to 48 integrated PCI Express 3.0 lanes. Clearly, Intel’s aim is to compete with OpenCAPI-based Power9 with these versions.

Now let’s see how Intel is also depending on Nvidia’s GPUs, although indirectly, via Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Project Olympus servers. Few days ago Microsoft announced that Xeon Scalable processors will be one of the integral parts of the Project Olympus ecosystem.

Project Olympus will grow in an open environment leveraging the strength of Open Compute Project (OCP). For expanding the Project Olympus ecosystem to support an array of AI/ML-driven datacenter workloads, Microsoft, Nvidia and Ingrasys (a Foxconn subsidiary) jointly developed the HGX-1 platform. Microsoft has done a clever job. It has indirectly brought Intel and Nvidia under one umbrella via exposing Intel to the open community, where the products of both companies will be used in tandem.

Investors’ Angle

When I said in the title that Intel and IBM are making Nvidia their breakfast sandwich, I wasn’t joking. This is fact, not fiction. Both Intel and IBM, the two leading chipmakers, are consuming Nvidia’s GPUs (either directly or indirectly) in order to ensure their growth. And for Nvidia, nothing can be better than this for the time being.

As far as answering the question revolving around every investor’s mind, which is if Nvidia’s stock is still buyable, I would say this is a momentum stock and nobody knows when the momentum would be broken. At 55x trailing 12-month P/E multiple and 14x trailing 12-month P/S multiple, the stock is richly valued, no doubt about that. I believe to a certain extent the suppressed valuations of Intel and IBM (the two leading sequential processing chipmakers of the world) are reflecting in Nvidia’s stock price.

NVDA PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

However, once Intel and IBM become self-reliant in making parallel processing chips, there is a strong chance that Nvidia will be relegated to oblivion by the momentum players. Meanwhile, I believe long-term investors should consider buying Intel and IBM, and wait for buying Nvidia until the momentum breaks.

Conclusion

Clearly, both IBM and Intel will be benefited immensely in the long run as a result of Nvidia’s GPU expertise. I believe both OpenCAPI and PCIe will exist simultaneously. For the overall industry, competition is great because it forces companies to innovate. I strongly believe both IBM and Intel are solid long-term investments despite their current weakness in the market.

As far as Nvidia is concerned, everybody knows momentum players are chasing Nvidia. But how long the momentum would sustain is anybody’s guess. For long-term growth-oriented investors, I believe the ideal time for buying Nvidia is either during corrections in the broader market or when momentum will be broken.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.