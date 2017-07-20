Revenues Aren't The Only Thing Falling At IBM

After IBM’s earnings release yesterday, the lower than expected revenues took the main stage as it appears investors shrugged off the better than expected EPS as well as the cloud growth touted by the company. I wanted to check the technicals to see if this most recent price action provided a buying opportunity as IBM is over 19% off its high from March, or if this is the start to a longer term downward trend.

Chart 1 (20Y / 1M)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

The first thing I noticed here was the presence of a very long term bullish trend, as shown by the red support line which starts in 1997, and hasn’t been broken in this 20 year period. While there have been downward trends within this long term trend, the support line has still held strong which is a good sign for long term investors. Following the financial crisis in 2008, IBM began a fantastic bull run until 2012, where we saw it range bound from about $185-$210 for a year, then start a downward trend from 2013-2015. Last year was a good year for the stock, but 2017 hasn’t been as kind. The question I want to answer is whether 2017 is a pullback from the bull trend of 2016, or is it a continuation of the longer term downward trend started in 2013?

I’ve provided the relative strength of IBM when compared to the S&P 500, and you can see the downward trend (yellow line on bottom indicator) of relative performance since 2012. You will also notice that relative strength was on an upward trend (no trend line shown, but you can visually see) from 1997-2012, indicating IBM’s performance was trending better than the S&P up until that point. The upward price action in 2016 was good, but you can see the relative strength line not only didn’t break through the downward trend line, but it more flatted than increased, which isn’t a good sign to me that 2016 was the start of a new long term bull run.

Taking a look at the volume, I’ve drawn trend lines showing either the increase or decrease of volume during price moves. As strong/increasing volume generally supports the predominate move, we can get a better picture as to the strength behind the price action. I’ve drawn in blue the increasing volume that accompanied the strong sell offs in 2014, 2015 and more recently the sell off this year, and you can see the 2016 run occurred during declining volume for the most part. I also drew an arrow to the last high bar (February 2017) to draw attention to the low volume that came with this push into resistance and support at $180 (previous support/resistance established by highs/lows in gray ovals). The general declining volume throughout 2016, as well as the low volume bar that accompanied the top earlier this year is a sign of exhaustion to me, showing me there just weren’t enough bulls out there to take IBM beyond that $180 level of resistance.

Chart 2 (10Y / 1W)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

In Chart 2 I use the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator (blue line indicator directly below volume), as well as the On Balance Volume indicator (shown below the Chaikin Money Flow). The Chaikin Money Flow oscillator is bound between 1 and -1, with 0 being the center point drawn in red. The yellow bands I drew at +/- 0.10 are to filter out smaller moves so we can focus on more significant ones. What the oscillator does is essentially measure the buying or selling pressure associated with price moves. It is volume weighted and averaged over a 21 bar (week in this case) period, with negative readings indicating selling pressure and positive readings indicating buying pressure. You can see the more significant buying pressure occurred during the post-crisis bull run until 2012, and then again during the bull move in 2016. The negative selling pressure was greatest during the beginning stages of the downward trend starting in 2012, and now again in 2017. During the post-crisis bull run, not once did you see a significant reading of selling pressure, but during the 2016 bull run, you saw selling pressure become significant just before the top (end of 2016), and now again over the past 3 months. While this isn’t necessarily overly bearish to me, it doesn’t convince me that 2016 was a strong move off of a bottom and the start of something bigger. If I were just looking at this indicator alone, I would say at best we are entering a range bound market due to the oscillation between buying and selling pressure.

The On Balance Volume at the bottom of the chart is a simple unbounded indicator that is based off of the theory that volume accompanies strong moves in price. This is more of a visual look at the trend lines I drew on the volume bars in Chart 1. If a bar’s close is above its open (green candle), the volume for that bar is added to the OBV running total. If the bar’s close is below its open (red candle), the volume for that bar is subtracted from the OBV total. With this indicator it’s important to look at relative movement within the indicator, meaning you can analyze it a bit like price in terms of trend lines and support/resistance levels. I’ve drawn a red trend line that supports the OBV level during the post-crisis bull run (volume was accompanying the trend), then you can see it flattens out and eventually starts to decline (volume accompanying the downward trend now). More importantly however is the purple resistance line drawn during the 2016 upward trend. While price rises most of the year, the OBV indicator remains relatively flat and doesn’t break above its prior highs, even when price does. This is further visual confirmation that strong volume did not accompany rising prices during the bull move of 2016, which questions the longevity of that bull move. Ideally in a bull market you would like to see the OBV match the trend of the price action, and here we see there was a divergence.

Chart 3 (2Y / 1D)

(Source: TD Ameritrade, for illustrative purposes only)

The indicator at the bottom of the chart is the RSI, a popular momentum indicator showing overbought and oversold levels. The downward trend we’ve seen in 2017 has given us an oversold reading (which can stay oversold for long periods of time during strong trends), but the part I find most interesting is that as price held the $150 support line, it didn’t push up strongly off that level. Instead, price appears to have rolled over a bit before falling below $150 after the earnings were released yesterday. This can be seen on the RSI as readings stayed under 50, which is interpreted to be in oversold territory. I mentioned in the last chart that the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator would make me think we are at best entering a sideways/range bound market, but the failure of price to push up strongly off of $150 and for the RSI to not extend solidly beyond the 50 level makes me think the odds are favoring an extended move downward. In range bound markets you tend to see the RSI oscillate (hence why it’s an oscillator) between overbought and oversold levels as bulls and bears tug-o-war between the high and low ranges until price eventually breaks out. Here we can see price start to break out below the lower $150 support level, not hold it.

I’ve overlaid the 100 and 200 day simple moving averages, and as I highlighted in the gray oval, the 100 day just crossed below the 200 day. While the standard ‘death cross’ signal is the 50 day crossing under the 200 day, the 100 day cross over is more significant because it is less sensitive to short term price swings and is more likely to indicate an longer term change of direction. You can see in the beginning of this chart (around October 2015) the 100 day crosses under the 200 day, which was followed by a 19% decline in price as price reached a low of $116.90. Then in June of 2016, the 100 day crossed above the 200 day (a ‘golden cross’), which lead to a 19% gain as price later peaked at $182.79. While the 19% gain and loss each time the 100 and 200 day moving averages crossed each is purely coincidence, the fact that both instances preceded a significant move is not, which I believe we are about to see with IBM.

I’ve shown several technical factors in three charts that have lead me to believe that IBM is about to see lower prices in the short to intermediate term, and the final piece I’d like to leave you with is the head and shoulders set up that has formed over the past year. I’ve drawn in Chart 3 the neckline in solid red, and assuming this pattern completes, the minimum projected price target is in blue at the $118 level. You’ll also notice that the previous low in 2016 prior to the year-long bull run was $1 away from this price target at $116.90, which would be a good level of support if price does indeed reach this target.

While my short to intermediate term price target is $118, I am slightly hesitant to determine a long term price target due to the long term upward trend line pointed out in Chart 1 that has provided support for 20 years; a break beneath this would be significant and likely be the result of a big fundamental shift. I could see price eventually dropping to around the $100-$105 level, which if you look at Chart 1 again the long term trend line would likely extend out to around that price, and you can also see it’s near a Fibonacci retracement level of $100.89 from the 2016 bull run. If price does indeed reach down to the $118 or $105 levels, I would want to reassess the charts and fundamentals before projecting further moves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TD Ameritrade and Marshall Thomas are separate unaffiliated and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. All images above (unless otherwise noted) © 2017 TD Ameritrade. Used with permission. For illustrative purposes only.