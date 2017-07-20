Nokia: Tricky Trade, Still Bullish Long-Term

I prefer to stay away from short-term bets on NOK, choosing instead to keep an eye on the long-term prospects of the company.

On Thursday, July 27th, Nokia (NOK) will deliver 2Q17 results that could confirm the consolidation of the company's turnaround in its sizable networks business. Consensus expectation is for total company revenues of $6.17 billion that would represent a YOY top-line decrease of about -3% (using last year's FX rate on 2Q16 results). Meanwhile, estimated EPS of $0.05 would amount to a slight but welcome improvement from last year's $0.03, despite the revenue dip.

Credit: Christian Today

Most important in my mind will be assessing whether the timid momentum in network equipment observed last quarter, amid a still-challenging environment, has carried through 2Q. In 1Q17, Nokia's management team stuck to its narrative that 2017 should be a year of recovery that precedes a much more encouraging 2018. CEO Rajeev Suri disclosed that the company "generated healthy orders [in 1Q17] in what is typically a seasonally weak quarter."

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Indeed, it seems like the past three months have been rather eventful for the Finnish company, particularly in regard to new deployment announcements in Asia-Pacific and preparation for upcoming 4.9G and 5G projects. The recent agreement to provide China Mobile (CHL) with home gateways to 30 million users this year alone is one example, as well as Nokia's three-year core infrastructure deal to bring 5G to up to 2 million users in New Zealand.

However, whether the apparently healthy deal flow in networks will translate into better-than-expected results in the first half of 2017 remains to be seen. More likely to happen, in my view, is continued cost control (a trademark of Nokia's current management style) helping to drive further margin improvement. See trend below illustrating last quarter's YOY non-IFRS op margin increase in networks, the first since 1Q16.



Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the Technologies side, I expect nothing but growth in digital health and mobile phone licensing revenues. However, those should have a minimal impact on the results of the quarter, as the choppy and unpredictable (yet highly profitable) patent business will likely dictate the performance of this segment, as it usually does.

Buy Nokia ahead of the print?

I have been long NOK since early November 2016, and continue to find the stock an attractive proposition for the long run - less so, however, than when I bought shares at an unreasonably discounted $4.30. For the short term, I believe trading NOK can be a tricky move. For one, the network equipment space is notoriously lumpy, and betting on quarter-over-quarter moves can be a gamble not worth the risks. Second, not even Nokia's management would be bold enough to claim that a rebound in carrier spending is imminent, or that the fierce competitive threats coming from the East is likely to subside anytime soon.

NOK PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

For these reasons, I prefer to stay away from short-term bets on NOK, choosing instead to keep an eye on the long-term prospects of the company. I believe that, at current levels (see graphs above), NOK is poised to provide annual returns in the high-single digit range over the next few years, as I have argued recently and absent significant changes to the macro landscape. Should the fundamentals remain the same upon the company's earnings release, I would find any potential stock price weakness (on profit-taking, for example, as shares have returned +30% YTD) a buying opportunity.

