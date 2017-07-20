Titan Pharmaceuticals: Just Be Patient

Summary of last article

On March 24, I wrote an article titled "Titan Pharmaceuticals: Bravery Will Be Rewarded (Just Maybe Not This Year". In it, I laid out three possible futures for Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP). Two estimates were of my own creation, and one was pulled from Zacks SCR. I had a conservative and an optimistic estimate that are detailed in the chart below. In my article I repeatedly explained why I thought Zacks' estimate was overly optimistic. My estimates, which used assumptions pulled from a variety of resources, were as follows:

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Income(Conservative) 1 3 6 11 18 21.25 Expense (Conservative 13 18 18 18 18 Cash (Conservative) 2 Dilution 0 Income (Optimal) 4.25 14 33.5 72.5 97.5 Expense (Optimal) 12 16 16 16 16 16 Cash (Optimal) 6.25 4.25 21.75 78.25 159.75

My conservative estimate was not a great scenario to begin with, but with TTNP missing my estimate by 5x, things are now looking even worse. The needed to do 250,000 in revenue to be inline, but they only got $40,000. Now with data from 2 earnings reports, I am revising my estimate to become more accurate. For the record, the Zacks estimate was off by a lot worse than mine were.

My expense estimate was in line with my optimistic outlook, so it wasn’t all bad. Revenue for Q4 2016 was $35,000. Revenue for this most recent quarter was $40,000. One should recognize that this $40,000 was made by signing up all new customers. Because this implant last for six months, we have not seen what kind of growth we can generate with returning customers plus new customers. Expectations were high for this quarter because the full scale launch should be able to generate more than 40,000 in sales.

Without a new partnership that comes with a cash infusion, Titan will have to dilute between q4 2017 and q1 2018. They are burning roughly 3 million per quarter and have around 10 million in cash left. With the company's valuation being in the sorry state that it is, Dilution would have a very negative effect on the share price.

Estimate adjustment

The reason for low sales that was given was a “difficult reimbursement environment”. This essentially means that their j-code has not been put into use yet. This is according to their most recent 10-q. It should be going into use halfway through this quarter. If Titan misses this deadline, it is bad news. They have released no statements that I know of regarding the adoption of a more effective j-code. The J-code will create a financial incentive that is laid out in more detail in my previous article. The effect of the J-code will not hit earnings until Q3 because of the structure of the licensing agreement. However, Problems with the drug are more than just what the company stated. A comment on Vincent Tizono's most recent article explains it better than I ever could:

The revenue is truly ridiculous. I run a well funded substance abuse/mental health field program. I work with psychiatrists and specializing doctors in this field. From single providers to organizations, I have first hand knowledge in diagnosing, stabilizing and qualifying a patient for the implant. The problems with the implant are as follows: 1. Patient inquires or is made aware of implant. Patient learns he/she has to have a stable dosage of suboxone first before implant. This process can be immediate if the patient is on maintenance or it can take weeks or even months! 2. Approval of the implant. Doctors were provided a 3-4 page application by Braeburn Pharmaceuticals for authorization of implant. If you were lucky, it got approved right away (>5% of the time). Once you get initial denial, you contest the findings. The insurance company doctor and the requesting doctor hold a phone conversation regarding medical necessity of implant. This has a success rate of 50-60%. If this gets denied you file another dispute and you get the same conversation with a different independent doctor that holds the final ruling. This has a 60-80% success rate. Now this whole process of authorization is just for implant. A separate authorization is required for the actual procedure itself. Similar process but a bit less of a hassle. 3. Billing: doctors initially had no clue how to bill. They were given a self help booklet by Braeburn Pharmaceuticals but that didn't help. The J CODE used for billing initially was a $25 payout by Blue Shield and Anthem. The doctors were being paid similar to routine procedures and months late. Add to the hassle is That the patient has a 50% copay and if not the HMO plans literally might pay $10 for the implant procedure. Lets say provider is out of network But doctors don't know how much to charge since no one knows the industry set standard amount yet. I will post a link of the payout with certain info crossed out to protect patent identity but you will see that we got an actual $35 payout for an implant. A f------ joke. Insurance companies were not ready for the implant nor was Braeburn Pharmaceuticals. The launch was a mess. The first few months, the doctors were having a difficult time getting their certificate of procedure uploaded online for FDA approval to actually get the implants sent to. My providers were one of the first few to put the actual implants. I have personally been involved in the approval with at least 5 patients. A practicing physician has more incentive to the Vivitrol injections on monthly basis than the implant. Less liability. You see the patient at least once a month which means more overview and more money for visits: rather than once every six months. Furthermore, injections are less liability. The payout for the actual implant is pathetic and even worse for the procedure. A doctor has to go through a hassle to get it approved and wait nervously to see if they will be reimbursed for the $5,000 cost that they paid for the implant. Only way this might work is if patient pays out of pocket like $15,000 and gets reimbursed whatever the insurance pays out to doctor. Not many people have that much money. I see this implant as a failure. Especially by Braeburn. They failed big time. I could have done a better launch by them. Only hope for this company is to get bought out and re marketed by another huge company with proper knowledge in working with insurance companies.

In short, Braeburn absolutely botched the launch of this drug and the process of obtaining the drug is a pain in the butt and a financial risk. Keep in mind Braeburn has competing drugs in development. A short blog post from Jana Burson details yet more problems with the structure of this whole fiasco. In short, Braeburn and Titan need to support doctors, the actual paying customers, more than they already do.

Positive reviews and strong rate of returning customers means that we should expect the majority of customers to continue to come back. My estimate for next quarter revenue is $65,000. This is because I expect TTNP to sign up roughly 65% of their customer base from Q4 2016, plus find $43000 worth of new customers. At this point, one should not expect much from next quarter. Q3 and 4 will be more telling as the difficult reimbursement environment should (hopefully) be lifted. I’d say 9 months is plenty long for Titan And Braeburn to get their act together. Until then, hold off on investing unless you have patience and faith. I estimate for q3 to see $120,000 in revenue. Once the reimbursement environment is lifted doctors will have a greater financial incentive to use Probuphine. This financial incentive is examined in the last article I wrote. Perhaps the financial incentive will motivate doctors to go through all the extra work that is required to prescribe it. Overall, don’t expect anything significant from Probuphine in the short term. Vincent Tizuno wrote a well researched article about why Probuphine will continue to struggle. I tend to agree with the premise, but I still believe Titan as a company has promise.

Risks

Titan has a market cap of 40 million. There are many, many risks to this company and every other company of this size. The risks specific to Titan:

Probuphine could have insurmountable challenges and never take off.

One or more parts of their pipeline could be denied, significantly hurting their value.

Expenses could begin to ramp (they have begun evaluating new drugs, and more drugs means more money in development) and revenues could fail to ramp with it.

They could fail to find additional investors at the right price and go bankrupt or lose most of their company

They could be bought out at a low valuation

In short, not much stands between them and failure. Such is the life of a tiny biomedical company.

Big Picture

I calculate the current value of the TTNP pipeline, including Probuphine, to be roughly 100 million. To reach this value I took the total customer base of each drug and said that I thought TTNP could get just 2% of each market. I said each treatment would bring in just 400 dollars per treatment. Then for the drugs still in development, I divided each by a number that would reflect how far along in the development process it is. The smaller the number, the farther along it is. To be clear, this valuation is what I believe its pipeline is worth. Here is a chart you may find helpful

indication market size market penetration cost of treatment how far in development pain 25,000,000 2% $400 2 $100,000,000.00 opioid 425,000 2% $400 1 $3,400,000.00 hypotension 3,000,000 2% $400 12 $2,000,000.00 malaria ? 2% $400 12 $- parkinsons 60,000 2% $400 6 $80,000.00 $105,480,000.00

As they add to the pipeline, and advance Ropinirole and T-3 implants, this value will increase. TTNP’s Market cap currently sits at around 40 million. This means that this stock is valued below what their pipeline is. An astute reader will notice that I expect all these drugs to pass FDA approval. As I have said in the past, I see no reason why they would not. Titan did not invent new drugs here, only a new delivery system. The system is safe, the drugs are safe, why wouldn’t the stock get approved. It is not without risk, Probuphine got denied the first time, but that was a truly strange decision that I doubt will be repeated. I say this looks like an excellent value investing play. A competent company could make this company worth more practically overnight. I encourage people to point out what I am missing in the comments. As the drugs advance and enter into new markets, they should bring with them partnerships and cash payments. Even so, I fully expect the stock to be diluted at least once. Partnerships in Europe for Probuphine as well as partnerships for newer drugs should bring in cash that will delay dilution. As I said in my previous article, this is not a short-term investment. This is not an investment for those who are looking for something risk free and stable. They will likely have to dilute the stock, and you may lose value from that. This is an investment for the brave, an investment that has taken a beating over the last few months because it is not the easy rocket ship ride investors were hoping for. To sum this entire article up, TTNP is on sale, one shouldn’t invest on hopes Probuphine will generate amazing sales, and the only hope of staving off dilution is partnerships. Before the year is over, partnerships need to be announced that include a cash signing bonus or this stock will face debt or dilution. In particular, I expect a European partnership to be announced by year end, as several companies are reportedly doing due diligence.

Pipeline update

Here is the new pipeline, according to Zacks:

Probuphine

o Full commercial launch in 1Q:17

o Issued J-code (J0570) by CMS aiding in identification and reimbursement (not yet deployed)

o 70 payors including private insurers, CMS and the VA authorized use

o EMA confirmed eligibility for review and approval under the centralized procedure

o Anticipate 4Q:17 filing of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in EU

o Target finalizing agreement with EU and ex-US commercialization partners prior to MAA filing

o EMA has provided pediatric indication waiver which simplifies MAA process

Titan granted Small Manufacturing Entity (SME) status in Europe, which provides financial incentives

Ropinirole

o IND submitted January 2017

o Additional information requested regarding final release test data on implant and applicator which will be submitted in June

o Phase I/II PK studies expected to begin in 3Q:17

o Trial will enroll Parkinson’s Disease patients receiving adjunctive therapy with oral ropinirole.

Triiodothyronine (T3)

o Final formulation optimization studies currently in process

o Pre-IND review with the FDA anticipated 3Q:17

New Candidates being evaluated for ProNeura

o Tenofovir and emtricitabine for pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV acquisition

o Antimalarial agents for malaria chemoprophylaxis and treatment

o Liraglutide for Type 2 diabetes

Oxytocin for autism spectrum disorder

The malaria drug is being developed in conjunction with The Walter Reed Institute of Research. As far as we know, know money has been paid to Titan yet.

Braeburn is also developing a version of the implant to treat pain, and will pay Titan for this indication the same as it does for addiction.

Braeburn has also filed Probuphine in Canada, as well as gotten a new CEO. Hopefully this will help with selling Titan.

One of the most frustrating parts about investing in this company is the complete silence coming from management between quarter releases, and how little they capitalize on positive press. I appreciate the attempts to not overhype the drug and the company, but the management has watched Titan’s value collapse without a peep of protest. I find that ridiculous and aggravating, as do many of my fellow Investors. Nevertheless, I encourage investors to be patient.

