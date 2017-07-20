Cordoba Minerals: Great Potential Despite The Recent Consolidation Deal

Cordoba Minerals (OTCQX:CDBMF) is a little-known exploration company that discovered a potentially world-class copper-gold deposit in Colombia. The company is underfollowed, the trading volumes are relatively small and also here on Seeking Alpha, the company is followed only by 246 people. This is one of the reasons why Cordoba Minerals has been able to fly under the radar. This all, despite the involvement of Robert Friedland, one of the most successful explorers and mine developers in history, and the great exploration results, including 1% copper and 0.56 g/t gold over 136 meters or 1.26% copper and 0.87 g/t gold over 108 meters.

After some great drill results were released in January, the share price rose by more than 100% quickly. But during the spring months, the share price started to decline along with the whole mining sector. In June, the decline was further supported by a controversial deal that hands out the control over Cordoba Minerals to Robert Friedland's privately owned company High Power Exploration.

As I discuss below, this deal may be interesting for the new shareholders, but it's definitely not good for the old ones. As a result, the share price declined back to the late 2016 levels and the market capitalization of the company is less than $40 million right now.

The San Matias Project

The San Matias Project located in northern Colombia covers an area of 260 km2. The area is highly prospective, there are several producing mines in a close vicinity to San Matias (South 32 operated the Cerro Matoso nickel mine, Argos operated the Carbon del Caribe coal mine).

Moreover, Cordoba Minerals applied for further exploration permits. If granted, the extent of the San Matias Project will more than double. On the San Matias property alone, multiple occurrences of copper-gold mineralization were discovered. The extensive exploration activities resulted in the identification of multiple exploration targets. The most advanced of them is Alacran.

A rich copper-gold mineralization located just below the surface was discovered at Alacran. The deposit was drilled 1.3 kilometers along strike, to a depth of 250 meters. It is still open in all directions and at depth. Some of the most exciting drill holes include: ASA-051 (111 meters grading 1.01% copper and 0.38 g/t gold (or 1.27% of copper equivalent, at the current metals prices of $2.6/lb copper and $1,220/toz gold), starting 6 meters below surface), ACD-005 (29 meters grading 2.72% copper and 1.16 g/t gold, or 3.51% of copper equivalent, from 18 meters below surface), ACD-009 (150 meters grading 0.73% copper and 0.49 g/t gold, or 1.07% of copper equivalent, from 31 meters below surface), ACD-033 (108 meters grading 1.26% copper and 0.87 g/t gold, or 1.86% of copper equivalent, from surface), or ACD-032 (66 meters grading 1.2% copper and 0.23 g/t gold, or 1.36% of copper equivalent, from 46 meters below surface).

An initial resource estimate, published in early 2017, was able to outline a deposit containing inferred resources of 827 million lb copper and 644,000 toz gold. It is a very solid start, given that it was based only on 20,200 meters of drilling, completed by October 27, 2016. But this is only the beginning. According to Cordoba Minerals, there is potential to significantly expand the deposit.

The initial resource estimate includes an area of approximately 1,300 x 355 meters and it is still open for expansion in multiple directions. Mineralization to a depth of only 220 meters is included, although it is known that it continues further to depth. The recent drilling is focused on expanding the resources. For example, the above-mentioned drill holes ACD-032 and ACD-033 are not included in the initial resource estimate.

Moreover, Cordoba Minerals and its joint venture partner discovered some ultra high-grade carbonate-base-metal-veins (CBM veins) at Alacran. On January 23, the company announced that drill hole ACD-036 intersected 0.9 meters grading 4,440 g/t gold, 10.25% copper, 24.7% zinc and 347 g/t silver. At the current metal prices, it equals to 4,447.3 g/t of gold equivalent.

A great news is that this vein was intersected only 90 meters below the surface. It means that it will be most probably mined as a part of the Alacran open pit. It is yet unknown how big this vein is or how many of them are down there. But this type of mineralization can boost the economics of the future Alacran mine notably. And there is also a huge anomaly in the southern part of Alacran, that hasn't been fully tested yet.

Besides Alacran, there are other exploration targets on the San Matias property. Some of them have been already drill-tested and the results were anything but mediocre. At Montiel, multiple very promising drill holes were drilled.

For example DDH-004 intersected 101.1 meters grading 1% copper and 0.65 g/t gold, or 1.44% of copper equivalent, SMDDH-009 intersected 123.2 meters grading 0.74% copper and 0.6 g/t gold, or 1.15% of copper equivalent and SMDDH-012 intersected 118.4 meters grading 0.71% copper and 0.56 g/t gold, or 0.65% of gold equivalent, or 1.09% of copper equivalent. Similar to Alacran, the mineralization starts right at the surface, or only several meters below it.

At Costa Azul, drill hole CADDH-003 intersected 86.6 meters grading 0.62% copper and 0.51 g/t gold, or 0.97% of copper equivalent and CADDH-001 intersected 45.8 meters grading 0.61% copper and 0.6 g/t gold, or 1.02% of copper equivalent. And once again, the mineralization starts right at the surface.

The current drill program is focused on testing the extent of the extremely high-grade CBM veins at Alacran and the eastern extension of the Alacran deposit, in the area where ACD-033 intersected 108 meters grading 1.26% copper and 0.87 g/t gold, or 1.86% of copper equivalent. The drill results released in May show multiple intersections of shorter intervals with higher copper and/or gold grades. Although no other of the drill cores presented numbers comparable to ACD-036, the gold grades are significantly higher compared to the typical Alacran intersections.

Moreover, drill hole ACD-063 intersected visible gold (the exact numbers for this hole haven't been published yet). According to the company, the elevated gold grades are related to the diorite sill that is approximately 500 meters long (map below), which means that there is a lot of potential for further higher grade interceptions.

According to Mario Stifano, the CEO of Cordoba Minerals:

We look forward to restarting our aggressive drilling program at our highly prospective San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which will focus on expanding the size and scope of mineralization at Alacran, as well as testing other high priority targets at San Matias that have previously yielded large widths of high-grade copper-gold mineralization.

Stifano's words indicate that further drilling should be expected also at Montiel and Costa Azul. Montiel lies approximately 2 kilometers to the northeast of Alacran and Costa Azul lies approximately 2 kilometers to the southeast of Alacran. The drill results at all of the three targets show very similar intervals, grades, and proximity to surface. If the three deposits happen to be connected, we are definitely talking about a world-class copper-gold discovery.

According to the latest corporate presentation, also the 3 kilometers' long Costa Azul - Buenos Aires porphyry trend (map above) and a large La Capitana target to the south of Alacran should be drill-tested this year.

The HPX Colombia Ventures deal

As I mentioned in the introduction, Cordoba's share price has been negatively affected by the proposed consolidation deal between Cordoba Minerals and High Power Exploration (HPX). The whole story started back in 2015. On May 8, Cordoba Minerals announced a strategic partnership with HPX, a private company indirectly controlled by Robert Friedland. As a part of the deal, HPX purchased 7.3 million shares and 7.3 million warrants of Cordoba Minerals. Moreover, Cordoba Minerals and HPX created a joint venture to develop the San Matias copper-gold project:

The Agreement also provides for HPX and the Company to enter into a separate joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") which calls for HPX to fund an initial C$2,500,000 of exploration work over an 18 month period ("Initial Option Period") on the San Matias Project, to be funded by proceeds from the Private Placement and the exercise of the Warrants. HPX will be the operator of the exploration program. The Agreement provides additional earn-in phases (Phase 1, 2 and 3), whereby HPX can earn up to 65% of Cordoba's indirect subsidiary Minerales Cordoba SAS (the "JV Company") which holds the San Matias Project by spending an additional C$16,500,000 in exploration with a minimum of $6 million in Phase 1 for a 25% interest and $10.5 million in Phase 2 for a 51% interest and funding a National Instrument 43-101 compliant feasibility study on the Project during Phase 3 for a 65% interest over a maximum 102 month period following the Initial Option Period.

The deal was great for Cordoba Minerals, a small company with a great project, but insufficient funds. HPX committed to fund the exploration and other related costs, up to the feasibility study, in exchange for 65% of the project. Moreover, Robert Friedland's HPX was meant to be the operator of the exploration program, which further supported the exploration potential, given Friedland's exceptional history (Voisey's Bay, Oyu Tolgoi, Kamoa-Kakula). All Cordoba's shareholders had to do was to sit tight and wait for the value of their 35% stake to grow.

But everything has changed drastically last month. On June 13, Cordoba Minerals and HPX announced the consolidation of the San Matias Project. According to this deal, Cordoba Minerals should get back 51% of San Matias, by buying HPX Colombia Ventures for 92,681,290 newly issued shares. Along with this deal, Cordoba Minerals announced a private placement to raise C$10 million. Cordoba Minerals will sell 12,364,623 units at a price of C$0.81 per unit.

Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a warrant, with a strike price of C$1.08. Another 12,364,623 units will be given to HPX as a compensation for expenses of approximately C$10 million that were expended after November 10, 2016, when HPX earned its 51% interest in the San Matias Project. Moreover, Cordoba will pay further C$1.5 million to HPX in cash.

This deal is very disadvantageous for the shareholders of Cordoba Minerals. After the transaction is completed, Cordoba will have to pay for all of the future exploration and development activities. The money needed to cover the expenses will be most probably raised via equity financings. Moreover, Cordoba will return more than C$10 million to HPX, although it has no obligation to do so. The share count will grow from 86.8 million to more than 204 million, or by 135%. And the fully diluted share count will grow from 109.2 million to 238.8 million, or by 119%.

The ownership of HPX will grow from 36% to approximately 67%. The old shareholders of Cordoba Minerals (excluding HPX) who owned 31.36% of San Matias (64% share on the 49% share) before the whole transaction, will own approximately 27% of San Matias after it. Moreover, Cordoba Minerals turned from a company that is virtually fully funded up to the feasibility study, into a company that will have to secure financings for several years of exploration and economic studies. The proceeds of the recent C$10 million financing are expected to cover only the next 12 months of operations.

Valuing Cordoba Minerals

Before the consolidation was announced, the whole Cordoba Minerals that owned only 49% of the San Matias Project, was valued at $60 million. If the current share price prevails, after the consolidation is completed, the value of the company holding 100% of San Matias will be $110 million. It is quite cheap, given the enormous exploration potential. Moreover, it will be Robert Friedland who will supervise the efforts to turn the exploration potential into real discoveries. Given the recent exploration results, the number of drill targets and Friedland's track record, it is able to expect big things from the company in the coming years.

It is very hard to value Cordoba Minerals right now. The exploration is still in its early stages. The PEA hasn't been completed yet. The extent of the mining operations, as well as the CAPEX and OPEX, are still unknown. However, it is almost sure that the mine will be an open pit mine and that the AISC should be pretty low, given the extremely low stripping ratio (the mineralization starts right at the surface) and high-grade mineralization (compared to common open pit copper mines). As a result, I expect that the AISC could be as low as $1/lb copper.

The CAPEX is hard to estimate as the extent of the intended mining operation is still unknown. However, given the relatively high copper grades, a relatively small operation can lead to relatively high production volumes. For example, a production facility with a throughput rate of 30,000 tonnes per day would be able to produce more than 100 million lb copper per year using very conservative copper recoveries level of only 60%.

I mention the 30,000 tpd facility as Taseko Mines expanded its open pit Gibraltar copper mine capacity by 30,000 tpd for $325 million (30,000 tonnes per day concentrator and a molybdenum recovery facility cost $235 million, mining equipment cost $90 million) only several years ago. Based on these numbers, it is possible to speculate that Cordoba Minerals could construct something similar for a similar CAPEX at San Matias.

However, this is only one of many possible scenarios. It is quite possible that the mine will be much bigger and that the CAPEX will be much higher. Much more accurate projections of the AISC, CAPEX, throughput rates, recoveries, and other important metrics will be known only sometimes in spring of 2018 after the PEA is released.

The risks

Although the upside potential of Cordoba Minerals is sky-high, a lot of obstacles must be overcome along the way. First of all, after the recent transaction with Friedland's HPX is completed, Cordoba Resources won't be a happy camper anymore. It will have to fund the vast exploration activities which means that it will have to find a joint-venture partner or to make several rounds of equity financings in the coming years (hopefully at a much higher share price).

The future share dilution is almost sure, however, its extent is unknown. If the exploration results remain to be highly positive and the metals prices remain at the current levels or even increase, the share price will grow higher, step by step. It is expected that the recently completed private placement should fund the exploration activities for the next 12 months. It means that another equity financing will probably take place in late Q1 or early Q2 2018.

Another risk is related to the exploration itself. Although the drill results have been great so far, it is not warranted that they will be positive also in the future. The project is only in an early stage of exploration and the PEA is expected only in H1 2018. There is also a risk, that the PEA won't be able to prove the economic viability of the project. However, I believe that this risk is really minuscule.

As I mentioned above, the grades are very high for an open pit mine, the stripping ratio should be extremely low, given that the mineralization starts right at the surface, and also the topography is supposed to be ideal for an open pit mine.

The only unknown is the metallurgy. It is hard to predict the CAPEX, as the extent of the mining operation is still unknown, but I expect that the OPEX will be very low. I fully expect AISC in the lowest quartile of the industry cost curve, barring any major issues with the metallurgy.

The permitting process shouldn't cause any major trouble. The Colombian government supports mining. The San Matias Project is located in a mining region. There are several operating mines only several kilometers from San Matias. Also Continental Gold's (OTCQX:CGOOF) recently permitted Buritica gold mine is located less than 100 kilometers from San Matias.

There is also some country risk. Colombia is known for long-lasting conflicts between government forces and various opposition groups. However, the situation is calming down step by step. Last December, the Colombian government signed a peace treaty with the major leftist militant group FARC (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). Last month, the UN peace monitoring mission in Colombia announced that as a part of the peace process, more than 7,000 weapons from former FARC members were registered and stored.

Although Colombia can hardly be considered to be a calm and safe country, the situation is better than it used to be. Moreover, Robert Friedland, the main figure behind Cordoba Minerals, has rich experiences with exploration and development activities in politically risky regions. His company was developing the world-class copper-gold Oyu Tolgoi deposit in Mongolia before it was sold to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO). And in recent years, another Friedland's company, Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), discovered a huge high-grade copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Conclusion

Cordoba Minerals is a junior explorer with huge potential. It has not only great property with multiple exploration targets but also an experienced proven exploration team. Although the financing risks will re-emerge after the consolidation deal with HPX is completed, the company still offers significant upside potential.

I believe that the value of Cordoba Minerals will increase significantly in the coming years. Although the exploration is still in the early stages and there are various risks related to investing in shares of Cordoba Minerals, the downside is clearly dwarfed by the upside and there is a huge potential for a speculative investment in Cordoba Minerals to pay off handsomely.

