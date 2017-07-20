Why Intel Said Sayonara To Smart Devices & Wearables

Intel is clearly retreating from non-essential products to focus more on its core server/desktop processor business. AMD’s revitalized x86 processor products are going to hurt Intel’s margins.

Intel laid off 80% of its wearables division employees last November. This was after September 2016’s safety recall of Basis Science’s watches due to some of them overheating.

Intel paid $100 million to buy 100% of Basic Science for $100 million in early 2014. Basis Science was supposed to be the centerpiece of Intel’s new devices group.

This is Krzanich’s new Internet of No Things strategy. Shutting down the smart health devices segment saves money. Money saved could help pay for advertising Core i-Series processors.

After discontinuing some of its Internet of Things related processors and consumer products, Intel completely shut down its wearables division two weeks ago.

The revitalized x86 desktop and server processor product portfolio of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) must have rattled Intel’s (INTC) Krzanich. His latest move to completely shut down Intel’s health wearables and smart devices division bodes a new get-back-to-basics focus. Take this as Intel’s new Internet of No Things strategy. it came about because Krzanich’s wants to seriously focus on addressing the clear and present threat of AMD’s EPYC, Threadripper, and Ryzen processors.

Aside from Intel’s renewed focus on its core x86 processor business, it’s now also spending on banner advertisements that are placed on top of AMD Ryzen search results on Amazon. You know Krzanich is out for blood against AMD when he starts buying ad placements for his precious Core i7. The money from shutting down Intel’s smart health devices division is probably going to the advertising budget for desktop Core i-Series processors.

Further, the savings from Intel also discontinuing other Internet of Things-related processors and consumer devices is probably being used to augment Intel’s marketing/advertising budget.

Intel Is Also Loading Up Debt

If not for advertising purposes, Intel might also use the savings to help meet interest payments on the debt it incurred over Altera’s acquisition. Intel issued $7 billion bond to help pay for Altera’s $16.7 billion price tag. Intel will probably issue another 9-figure debt bond to finance its $15.3 billion takeover of Mobileye.

Krzanich has to shut down unprofitable divisions like its smart health monitoring devices group because Intel is loading up on long-term liabilities. Correct me if I am wrong but I suspect Intel will issue another $7 billion bond after the Mobileye takeover deal closes.

As of June 22, Intel and Mobileye are still waiting for regulators to approve the deal. Today, July 20, was the extended deadline. We will know tomorrow if Israel’s tax and antitrust regulators have approved Intel’s takeover of Mobileye.

Margins Pressure From AMD’s New x86 Processors

Going forward, AMD’s more affordable desktop/laptop and server processors are definitely going to hurt Intel’s margins on Xeon and Core i-Series processors. Krzanich needed to save money by closing down the Internet of Things division to help offset any future reduction in operating margins.

Intel will have to lower its processors’ price tags to stay ahead at the consumer/retail level. Intel will also have to offer contra-revenue incentives to retain the loyalty of its PC OEM partners and data center server processor customers.

Intel’s previous five-year margins were so impressive because AMD had no 14-nanometer x86 CPU prior to 2017.

It is certainly stressful to Krzanich and INTC shareholders to discover that AMD’s EPYC 7000-series of server-grade processors are backed by Microsoft (MSFT), HP Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Dell, Asustek, Gigabyte, Supermicro, Tyan, Sugon, Wistron, VMware (VMW), and Red Hat (RHT). All these mentioned firms are the giants of the $14.6 billion/quarter server market.

Why Intel Failed As A Vendor Of Smart Health Devices

Intel paid $100 million to acquire 100% control of health/fitness device maker Basis Science in 2014. Basis Bands and smartwatches were supposed to be the centerpiece of Intel’s entry in the promising industry for health-related Internet of Things Devices. Unfortunately, the September 2016 safety recall of Basis watches due to some of them overheating likely started a domino effect which led to Krzanich shutting it down.

After the safety recall, Krzanich fired 80% of its wearables group employees in November 2016. Intel denied back then that it was quitting the wearables computing market. However, Krzanich’s decision to shut down the wearables group two weeks ago confirmed it.

Intel is out of wearables. This sacrificial lamb is because Krzanich wants to go back defending Intel’s crown as the world’s most profitable vendor of desktop and server x86 processors. EPYC, Ryzen, and Threadripper are the noisy, angry barbarians at the gate.

Last Words

I am a little bit disappointed that Intel failed as a wearables/smart device vendor. However, I will still rate INTC as a hold. I like how Intel is responding strongly to AMD’s Rising Phoenix comeback attempt in the consumer and server x86 processor market.

The world needs AMD to be stronger so that it can shake Intel out of its complacency. I pointed out last June 2016 that Intel’s x86 desktop processors from Ivy Ridge to Sky Lake (7 Years in-between) did not make any significant improvement. They only got more power efficient. This complacency was only because AMD previously never had any answer to Intel’s Core i-Series.

Krzanich’s buying ad placements right on top of Amazon search results for AMD Ryzen processors queries convinced me that AMD’s Lisa Su shook him out of his complacency.

Again, my long position on INTC is still bigger than my AMD’s. Sad but true, I made more capital gains on still money-losing but currently market-darling AMD.

