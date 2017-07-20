Under Armour Will Outlast Negative News

While Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is expected to release earnings at the beginning of August, the company has continued to see negative news flood its ticker including " losing relevancy compared to a year ago" in the very important U.S. teen demographic, job cut announcement in the company's connected fitness business unit, and FBR Capital lowering their price target after recent channel checks. As an Under Armour shareholder, none of this is good news and has continued to put pressure on the downward spiral stock price. Despite these recent articles piling on the Under Armour sell bandwagon, I believe the stock is a buying opportunity and I will address each of the concerns.

With the first point, it's no secret that Under Armour is currently undergoing a brand image crisis; however, the severity is nowhere near the level it is being made out to be. When the company released Q3 2016 results in October, it posted the 26th consecutive quarter of 20%-plus revenue growth. Despite this streak recently coming to an end, it should speak for itself. With a fast growing footwear business and sprawling international footprint, it does not appear to be a brand that is losing relevancy but its previous growth rate was unsustainable. Furthermore, the company has continued making investments to remain in the spotlight including key athlete endorsements (Stephen Curry, Bryce Harper, Cam Newton, and Major League Baseball). As more athletes, organizations, and universities make commitments with Under Armour, this brand issue will begin to subside.

The second piece of news in Q2 2017 related to the company making job cuts in the Connected Fitness business unit. The job cuts only amounted to two dozen employees despite the company employing approximately 15,000 employees and having hired about 150 people since the start of 2017. However, it made news because it relates to the company's innovative Connected Fitness unit. Many followers of the stock believe the company overpaid to enter the space with the $150 million purchase of MapMyRun and MapMyRide applications and paid $560 million 2 years later to acquire MyFitnessPal and Endomondo. In my opinion, this is a company understanding their core competencies and making strategic investments to acquire core competencies. This type of connected information is important to today's consumer and without the application, the company would really be looking at a relevancy issue instead of having nearly 190 million registered users in the Under Armour community. A few job cuts isn't a reason for concern with all the hiring the company is performing.

Finally, with the 3rd point of the lower price target as a result of recent channel checks, the company is undoubtedly facing increasing competition in the athleisure segment. This is apparent in the company's gross margins which dropped to 44.72% in October through December of 2016 from 47.47% the previous quarter. However, it is important to keep in mind that the company has seen swings in the gross margin in previous time periods making a quick rebound not out of the question. As the company has made clear, gaining market share is the company's focus right now as it works to increase its presence internationally and in the footwear business. With the company's ability to innovate, they should be able to grow market share while also increasing its premium brand presence. This is especially true in the running market where more than 50% of the company's volume is expected to be over $100 in the next quarter.

In conclusion, the investments in endorsement deals, the company's focus on building the Under Armour community through strategic actions, and creating innovative products have me optimistic about the company's future instead of looking to dump the stock. While the market has been seeing increasing competition, Under Armour already has a strong presence and is focused on reinvesting money back into the business to ensure future success. Due to this, I fully expect the company to begin seeing positive news fill up its newsfeed which will drive the stock price higher.

The increase is due to revenue increasing as a result of an increased social media presence (MyFitnessPal and Endomondo) creating more brand awareness and in-app purchases, more sales through the recent Kohl's partnership, and endorsement deals (Stephen Curry, Bryce Harper, Cam Newton, etc). While these will have a negative impact on the company's profit margin, the benefits will lead to a higher free cash flow and ultimately higher stock price.

When the company released first quarter results in late April, revenue increased 7% to $1.1 billion. The increase was primarily driven by a 13% increase in direct-to-consumer revenue, which is important because it will drive margins as this revenue stream gains in proportion to total revenue. Despite the higher direct-to-consumer sales, gross margin decreased further to 45.2% as a result of managing inventories. However, inventories continued to climb at a 8% rate, which indicates that there will likely be further mark downs as the company continues to manage inventories appropriate to market demand. This is apparent in the company’s gross margin guidance for 2017 slightly lower than 2016’s gross margin rate of 46.4%. Again, this is short-term pressure as the company concentrates on growing internationally and shouldn't impact the long-term view on the health of the company.

With the stock price currently hovering around its lowest price-to-earnings ratio near 40 and a stock price of approximately $20.50, there is room for the stock to run. Additionally, the EPS is expected to remain relatively flat over the next year ($0.25 in December 2015 to $0.30 in September 2017) due to the upcoming investment cycle. After the company goes through these short term pains, a doubling of EPS to $0.60 (which isn't a high level at all compared to competitors) and a steady PE ratio of 40 (similar to competitors), the stock will be valued around $25 per share or over 20% increase from its current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA, UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.