Netflix: Warning Flags Flying

Netflix (NFLX) once again delivered strong numbers for 2017 Q2. Its top line was up nearly 6% YoY to $2.8 billion. However, its bottom line EPS number was down more than 60% YoY. At the announcement of its results, the market became jubilant, popping more than 10% on the news. Possibly what really made the market euphoric was the announcement that "we think it’s wise to continue to invest... and, as we have said before, we expect to be FCF negative for many years".

For investors who were lucky enough to have experienced firsthand the bull market of 1999-2000 this will seem eerily reminiscent of that market. The rest of us - with one or two fewer wrinkles, who have had to settle for studying the history of the stock market from books - are no doubt enjoying the show on the side lines, waiting for that fatal moment. It will come, as it always does, when the bubble bursts.

Eye balls versus subscribers

Back in 1999-2000 investors were investing (read: speculating) on the number of eyeballs that a service provider had, eschewing more traditional metrics such as stability, profitability and FCF generation capabilities. We are once again here. While Netflix delivering strong and resounding growth in net additions (up 21% YoY), its revenue, as I already mentioned, has not kept up with these net addition numbers. And FCF is nowhere to be seen.

One need only compare the valuation of Netflix at the moment with what investors are currently paying else where on the S&P500 to see that there have to be safer bargains elsewhere.

Financials

Management has been very savvy as they optimised the business' capital structure and thought it through like true owners of the business, which is possibly not surprising since insiders as a group own 4.9% of Netflix. Management has been growing an extremely successful business with the total number of shares outstanding staying quite steady over the past decade.

Personally, I would be concerned how would Netflix will be able to repay some of its debt. As it stood at the end of 2017 Q2, Netflix had a net debt position of approximately $2.7 billion. That is not a great position to be when one considers the fact that the company has been FCF negative and expects to continue to be FCF negative for years to come.

DCF Analysis

As I have already mentioned in this article Netflix has a huge use of FCF and is not going to be generating any for the foreseeable future. This makes it impossible to forecast its FCF over time.

Regardless of the stock going into the stratosphere, and without getting bogged down with traditional financial metrics, there should be an ultimate price of what Netflix' stock is worth. I have a vague idea and it's nowhere near what it currently trades at.

Investment Risks

One risk facing Netflix is that shareholders are currently paying for its stock on the assumption that not only will Netflix will keep growing its subscriber numbers as aggressively as it has been and that Netflix will be the only company to successfully establish itself as the go-to subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform for consumers.

Management is aware of the high expectations that the Street views Netflix. Consequently, in attempted to downplay this expectation it commented on its competition that "the largely exclusive nature of each service’s content means that we are not direct substitutes for each other, but rather complements". That may well be true to a certain extent, but overall, while some households on the wealthier spectrum certainly do have different subscriptions to different providers, the average consumer will most likely only subscribe to one service provider.

Competitors such as Amazon (AMZN) should not be taken lightly. While Amazon has been slow making its inroads into the VOD market through its prime membership, Amazon has a loyal consumer base accessing its website and it would not take a large leap for Amazon to partially disrupt Netflix' subscription growth rates. This is particularly since Amazon has proven time and time again that it can expand into various markets simultaneously. This year Amazon has won numerous awards for shows including Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, and The Man in the High Castle, once again reinforcing the fact that Amazon's original video content is very enjoyable too.

Conclusion

As an investor who is passionate about learning my trade, I spend a lot of time studying stock market history. Patterns repeat themselves. Investors should have a price in their mind before making any investment in any stock. The first step in the due diligence of investor should be, "this stock is cheap because X or Y". But price should definitely be the key ingredient in the valuation of a company. As it stands, there is absolutely no reason to believe that the price factor is entering the mind of any Netflix investor.

