McCormick - 'Winner' Of Reckitt Benckiser's Food Business Auction

The modest earnings per share accretion, incurred leverage and still premium valuation makes me very cautious, as I am not buying the dip yet.

McCormick (MKC) has become the surprising winner in the auction of Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGPF) food business, but it's a real question if this is a winning deal for investors, something I seriously doubt. The deal takes place at very steep multiples, as margins are already high and synergy estimates look stretched. This makes me cautious as accretion to earnings per share as a result of the deal looks very modest at around 10%, given the fact that the deal is equal to one-third of McCormick's enterprise valuation -- while leverage will become very high.

The high leverage and still premium valuation makes it easy to avoid McCormick, even though I like the underlying business, as I am not a fan of this deal. To compensate for the leverage, I am only willing to start buying into McCormick once shares hit market valuation multiples, translating into an $80 entry target.

A Winner in a Bidding War?

McCormick has reached an agreement to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division in a $4.2 billion deal. The move comes as a surprise after Hormel (NYSE:HRL) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) were named as prime targets for the activities.

With the purchase, McCormick adds Frank's RedHot hot sauce, French's mustard, and other products such as barbecue sauces to its product portfolio. The acquisition of these brands in the "condiments" category is in line with the vision of McCormick: "Bring the Joy of Flavor to Life."

CEO Lawrence Kurzius justifies the deal as it expands McCormick away from ingredients into other components that add flavor to food. The purchase brings strong brands to the portfolio, which now consists of condiments, spice, and seasonings, among others. Besides becoming more diversified, McCormick aims to achieve strategic benefits as it boosts exposure to brands liked by Millennials, while it can leverage its scale as well. Costs synergies are seen at $50 million a year post-2020, split pretty equally between a reduction in cost of goods sold and operating expenses.

The question is if the company overpaid for the assets, even as margins are very high. The reality is that the acquired activities generate revenue of just $581 million, implying that McCormick pays 7.2 times sales. While EBITDA margins of 37% are very impressive, reported EBITDA of $215 million suggests that McCormick pays a 19.5 times EBITDA multiple for the business.

While growth is an appealing feature, the deal represents a very steep multiple for a business that already posts rather fat margins. This remains the case even as synergies reduce the effective multiple toward 16 times. Worse, McCormick anticipates rather sizable transaction and integration costs of $140 million, or close to three years of anticipated synergies.

Pro-Forma Impact

McCormick ended its second quarter with $130 million in cash while it operated with $1.71 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $1.58 billion. If we include the $4.2 billion deal component and take into account that McCormick will issue up to $500 million in stock, the net debt will come in at around $5.3 billion. As the company will issue half a billion worth of stock at around $92, that means that some 5.4 million shares will be issued, diluting the total share count to 132 million shares.

McCormick itself posts sales of $4.5 billion, EBITDA of $770 million and operating earnings of $654 million on a trailing basis. Having an enterprise valuation of nearly $14 billion ahead of the deal, it trades at 3.1 times sales and close to 18 times EBITDA. So while the acquired EBITDA multiple is in line given the 16-20 range paid for RB's food business (depending on whether you include synergies or not), the sales multiple is very fat. This comes as EBITDA margins come in at 37%, as it will be very hard to squeeze out $50 million in synergies on a $580 million revenue base on top of that, given that margins are that high already.

With net debt ballooning toward $5.3 billion leverage will be on the high side. Pro-forma EBITDA comes in at nearly a billion, but could jump to $1.04 billion if synergies are included, more or less confirming the 4.9 times leverage ratio the company has provided. Deleveraging will take some time however, as leverage is seen at 3 times by 2020.

McCormick's D&A charges come in at roughly 3% of sales. If we assume a similar ratio as percentage of sales, the acquired activities might add $200 million in EBIT. Note, however, that $3.7 billion in additional debt, at 4% interest costs already translates into $150 million in additional interest charges. That means that pre-tax earnings could jump by $50 million, or by $35 million after tax, equivalent to roughly $0.25 per share. That is a modest amount given the leverage involved and the current GAAP earnings power of around $3.75 per share. Accretion to earnings per share could double to $0.50 per share once synergies are realized and leverage comes down.

Final Thoughts

You can hardly call McCormick a winner in this bidding war as it is paying a 19.5 times stand-alone EBITDA multiple for a business, even if it is growing at a decent rate. If we assume that EBIT comes in at $200 million, which seems rather aggressive, McCormick is paying 21 times operating earnings. If we assume unleveraged financing and a 30% tax rate, that means the company is paying a 30 times after-tax multiple for the business -- a rather steep multiple, if you ask me. That is despite the fact that the acquired businesses are growing, which is a hard thing to find in the wider food industry these days.

The accretion could run as high as $0.50 per share in the coming years, as the balance sheet will be constrained for three to four years to come as well, without the willingness to incur further dilution of the shareholder base. In that sense, I understand the caution of investors as shares lost $5 in response to the deal. Including the new, soon-to-be issued shares, that corresponds to $660 million going up in smoke in connection to a $4.2 billion deal, indicating that investors believe the price is steep as well, as the reaction seems fair.

The issue is that McCormick has become quite leveraged as the market reaction seems fair, but not necessarily an overreaction. Using earnings power of $3.75 per share, and $4.25 per share once synergies are achieved and leverage comes down, the valuation remains quite steep at 22 times earnings, amid a fully leveraged balance sheet.

It's way too early to buy this dip, in my opinion. Using a market valuation for the solid business to take into account the highly leveraged balance sheet, and aggressively using forward earnings multiples, I would only become a buyer if shares hit the $80 mark. That is still a long way from these levels.

