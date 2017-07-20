Earnings Watch: Apple & The U.S. Dollar

Apple Inc.'s forthcoming earnings report will have some new developments for investors to digest. The company's foray into original content, as well as its continued debt burden, will remain in focus as the currency landscape begins to improve for multinationals. Here's an abbreviated preview of Apple's earnings report.

Currency Headwinds Abating

The weakening US dollar is one of the surprising stories of 2017. We have pointed out in past articles how in the past, a strong dollar smacked earnings of multinational companies like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Luca Maestri, CFO of Apple, Inc. (AAPL) commented in the year-ago earnings call that “now we’ve gone through a couple cycles where the US dollar has strengthened. And as you know, we work with our hedging program where we get protection…and so versus September of 2014, for example, the US dollar has now strengthened on average against international currencies about 15%.” Maestri added “[j]ust to give you a sense, on a year-over-year basis, when I look at foreign exchange, that has an impact of almost 300 basis points on our margins.” So management clearly believed that FX had a non-trivial impact on the company’s performance, and so we as investors should monitor how this situation may be evolving. It seems like it has done just that.

Now, as the tables are turning, we may begin to see earnings affected positively by the tailwind of a better currency exchange. The dollar is down roughly 7% in calendar 2017, and Apple, a multinational company deriving significant revenue from overseas, may stand to benefit.

For context, CEO Tim Cook commented during last quarter’s earnings call, that gross margins saw sequential increase to 38.9% “which is particularly impressive given the seasonal loss of leverage, sequential foreign exchange headwinds of 100 basis points (on gross margins), and cost pressures on certain commodities.” (emphasis added). Apple felt significant impact on margins was still able to perform on the high side of guidance. With currency pressures easing, Apple may be set to impress.

One area where Apple is set to announce some deviations from the norm may be iPhone ASP, or average selling price. Last year’s comparable quarter saw ASP at $595, “down $65 on a year-over-year basis. Keep in mind, about $20 of the $65 is foreign exchange.” And last quarter, the iPhone ASP was $655, up from $642 a year prior, “in spite of unfavorable exchange rates.” With exchange rates moving in a more favorable way, iPhone ASP is set to reap the rewards.

Momentum

In the last twelve months, Apple has done remarkably well. The stock is up over 50%, and the 50-day moving average remains bullishly above the 100-day since mid-2016:

It may not take much, however, for the downtrend to take hold, as the 50-day has begun to plateau against the 100-day and may be in the early innings of a bearish crossover. The earnings report may be the catalyst to drive the stock lower or to maintain its current trajectory.

Debt

Apple continues to load up on debt as the cost of borrowing remains low, with a large proportion of cash on hand stored overseas. While we believe that Apple needs to repatriate cash, suspend its buyback, and ease up on the debt binge, these views tend to be controversial. Today, Apple is approaching $100bn in debt – all while wishing for a repatriation holiday that may never come. Companies are incentivized to wait out Congress by stashing cash overseas to protect it from US corporate tax. By shirking tax obligations here in the US, Apple has been forced to finance buybacks and dividends through the issuance of debt.

Original Content

We are hopeful this earnings report sheds some additional light on Apple’s push into original content. With services revenue providing an exciting area for growth, Apple seeks to goose customer numbers higher by offering compelling content for users to subscribe to. With Planet of the Apps, released last month, Apple attempts to nestle the show within Apple music to create a richer environment for consumption. We would like to hear from management how this experiment is going. This push would provide an opportunity to compete with Netflix (NFLX) Amazon (AMZN) and others. Key hires and partnerships should keep Apple trained on succeeding, and we hope more time is spent on the earnings call to offer insight into this growing and uncharted area for Apple.

Conclusion

Above all, we believe the currency headwinds have begun to turn into tailwinds, and Apple has the potential to surprise as a result. The above-mentioned lingering initiatives for the company, from its debt load to its push into new areas like original TV shows, also can serve as catalysts for the stock. We remain vigilant and hopeful for a lower stock price providing an opportunity to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell - please seek investment advice from your own professional sources before making an investment decision.