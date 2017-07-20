DryShips: Don't Even

One company that has moved onto my radar lately has been DryShips (DRYS), a Greek shipping company whose share price has spiraled lower in recent months, most specifically during the past few weeks as management issues share after share to cover newbuild ships coming into its portfolio. Given the large disparity between its book value per share and its current share price, I figured that it would make for an interesting prospect for investors to consider.

But first, some breaking news

Before I get into my more detailed analysis, I'd like to draw your attention to some very fresh developments involving the company. On July 18th, the company announced that it is being taken to court for alleged violations of Sections 10(B) and/or 20(A) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as well as in regards to Rule 10b-5. This is only the most recent in a series of actions being taken against the company (the most recent before that having been thrown out by the courts) involving what has become shareholder dilution of epic proportions.

Beyond just the lawsuit though, the company also announced another reverse split of its shares. On July 21st of this year, investors will receive 1 share for every 7 currently outstanding, which will reduce the firm's share count from 36.30 million units down to 5.2 million. Since the start of April, management has reverse split the stock four times now, once in a 1-for-4 transaction, once in a 1-for-7, and once in a 1-for-5, on top of this most recent deal. As the company's share price tanks, this is a strategy to try and keep the firm in compliance with what exchanges require. News surrounding this reverse split sent shares down another 39.8%, as of the time of this writing, on July 19th.

What in the world is going on?

As you can see in the graph below, which has data through July 17th of this year and starts in early April, the split-adjusted share price of DryShips has fallen dramatically. Where shares used to trade in excess of $180 apiece (they used to be far, far higher based on other prior reverse splits), they now trade for $0.50. The reason behind this is that, in early April, management struck a deal with an investment firm called Kalani. One Seeking Alpha author did an interesting job trying to figure out some of the details about that fund and I suggest you check out his work.

*Created by Author

Well, in April, the deal struck between Kalani and DryShips allowed the former to allocate up to $226.4 million into the latter in exchange for shares that would be based on the VWAP multiplied by a multiple of 0.94 over a period of two years. In addition to this, the firm would receive, from DryShips, a sum of $1.5 million worth of shares, payable in four installments, three of which are based on how much money Kalani invests in the business over time.

At first glance, this may seem like a great move. However, the end result, driven in large part by the market's reaction to the news, has sent shares plummeting. After all, shareholders have now been diluted meaningfully. As a result of how the deal took place, Kalani now owns, it appears (due to my interpretation of recent data provided in management's July 18th release regarding its new reverse split), an impressive 96.2% of the common units of the firm. George Economou, the firm's CEO, used to have a controlling stake in the enterprise through his 100% ownership of DryShips' Series D Preferred Shares, but with recent transactions and the resulting reverse splits, his control seems to have declined to about 36.5% as of the time of this writing.

*Created by Author

If you look at the graph above, you can see the trend that Kalani's interest in DryShips has taken since they began buying stock from the firm this year. As a note, it should be mentioned that a mix of rounding errors, combined with the estimated timing and pricing for when Kalani received their $1.5 million worth of common shares has led to a required adjustment to the tune of about 28 thousand shares on my part. It also relies on a very peculiar assumption that I cover in the last section of this article. However, without more concrete information from management, this is about as close as we can get to the curve regarding Kalani's growing stake in the business (the 28 thousand share difference is far less than 1% of Kalani's shares in the business, so I don't see this as material).

With this kind of dilution, it's no wonder why investors would push the company's share price down but is it possible that DryShips could be a valuable prospect for long-term investors? To answer this, we must first get an idea as to what kind of dilution common shareholders should anticipate from DryShips moving forward. You see, while Kalani has purchased a lot of shares already, they have the right to buy another $74.7 million worth of shares in the future since they have only bought $151.7 million worth of units as of the time of this writing.

The big question shareholders have, right now, is what those shares will be traded at in terms of price. If, for instance, common shares were going for $100 thousand apiece right now, management would need to issue only 747 units. That's hardly any dilution. If shares are going for $0.01 apiece, you're looking at 7.47 billion shares. That's quite a range and toward the low end of this is pretty much guaranteed. To illustrate matters, I decided to create the table below.

*Created by Author

In that table, you can see what would happen if the remaining shares of the business get purchased in $0.10 increments from an average price of $0.10 apiece to $0.90 apiece. No, if you define value as the book value of equity for DryShips, the picture gets quite interesting. Assuming book value remains unchanged from the $625.1 million last reported by management (it's actually likely to increase because that's what has happened over the past couple of months as cash has come in), even if shares fall to an average price of $0.20, it looks to me like they are trading at a substantial discount to book value today. If, on the other hand, the stock price falls further than that, the downside to having bought today could outweigh the upside from the book value.

Under the proper circumstances, this creates amazing upside potential for shareholders, but we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves. Not only is management engaging in behavior that is, at the least, morally questionable and, at the most, potentially illegal by breaching a fiduciary responsibility to current investors, but there is also the chance that, in the future, similar deals could be done for the purpose of raising cash, whether for growth or whatever else management may decide is appropriate. Even if the numbers work out favorably for shareholders today, with book value possibly far exceeding whatever share price the stock ends up with (and it is possible that shares could even sink lower than the $0.10 I provided), there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding not only the possibility of future dilutive deals but also with regards to how Kalani may run the business since its control is now significant.

A note of significance

One thing I need to mention, as I near the end of this article, is that this data relies on one assumption: that Kalani owns only the shares associated with this current deal and nothing more. This is a rather large assumption because, over the past several months, the management team at DryShips struck three different deals with Kalani on top of the current one. The first was late last year, when DryShips sold to Kalani some convertible preferred shares and warrants in exchange for $100 million. We did find out, in DryShips' annual report, that Kalani converted a lot of these into common units (what was then 3.99 million shares after a 1-for-8 reverse split). The other two deals were $200 million transactions virtually identical to this current deal that is currently being worked through. Both of these have been completed in full.

It's difficult to tell precisely the ownership data over this time frame because there is some uncertainty regarding the timing and award of shares. However, through my search of all of DryShips' 6-Ks dating back to the $100 million deal, I estimated that if Kalani had held all of its shares in DryShips, they would actually own 99.97% of the business now, a large chunk of which would have come from its earlier transactions. The problem with this, however, is that I cannot find any evidence that the firm never sold any of these shares to the public. Not in its annual report, nor in any other filing that I looked at (and I believe that I looked at all of them on the SEC's EDGAR Database), could I find record of Kalani as a major shareholder. Third-party websites have also yielded nothing so I don't know what to make of this.

I did, in relation to these concerns, reach out to the investor relations department at DryShips and got an intriguing answer. The feedback I received was that Kalani does not even own 5% of the shares outstanding because it is buying the shares for somebody else (5% or more requires an SEC filing). This deepens the mystery because I have never heard of an exception that allowed that kind of opacity before. What appears to be the case is that any shares bought by Kalani and not being sold after-the-fact are being siphoned elsewhere and that none of the relevant shareholders the shares are going to, if they are abiding by the law, have 5% or more of the entity even after all of these transactions. The prospect of multiple shell/holding companies could come into play here, though, in an attempt to cover ownership up, but I can't help but get the feeling that this kind of maneuvering can't be legal.

Insofar as this relates to my conclusions, I can say that it doesn't change too much. Irrespective of the percent ownership that Kalani owns now or in the future based on my modeling, the book value assigned per share wouldn't be any different today. All this would change, really, is the timing of everybody else's dilution.

Takeaway

From a numbers perspective, even with some additional dilution, DryShips looks quite appealing to me at the moment, so long as shares don't fall toward the low end of where my table shows. That said, there's a lot that I'm seeing here that makes me wary of the situation, especially when you can't see where things are headed. In essence, this is the single most perplexing thing I have ever seen in financial markets and that's saying a lot because I've gone back and researched multiple frauds over the years such as Enron and WorldCom. This is not to say that DryShips is fraudulent or that this deal is fraudulent. I have no proof of that and, perhaps, a legal loophole might be permitting them to do what they have done. If so, it's something I have never seen or heard of before. Though every investment involves a level of uncertainty, the amount involved here is too much for my tastes so, unless I see something concrete, I am going to stay very far away from the company and its stock for the foreseeable future.

